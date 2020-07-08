The performance of the digital platform and whether BBBY can avoid cash burn could determine the direction of the stock. Sell BBBY.

Source: Barron's

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reports quarterly earnings July 8th. Analysts expect revenue of $1.39 billion and EPS of -$1.21. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 40% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Digital Sales

Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have done an excellent job of making the transition to online sales. Retailers like BBBY and J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) have struggled. For the quarter-ended February 2020, BBBY's $3.1 billion in revenue fell only 6% Y/Y. The results did not include the full impact of the pandemic. Its comparable sales also fell 6%, including a 10% decline in stores and a 16% increase in online sales. BBBY's digital sales had been disappointing. Last quarter's performance was very encouraging and signaled it could be the start of a positive trend.

This quarter's financial results will likely be impacted by the pandemic, which explains why total revenue is expected to fall by over 40%. The question remains, "How will BBBY's digital platform fare?" For the near term, BBBY and other retailers will have to rely heavily on digital sales in order to stay afloat. If sales through BBBY's digital channel disappoint this quarter, then it may call into question BBBY's viability amid the pandemic. It could also trigger a sizable selloff in the stock.

Cash Burn

Last quarter, BBBY's margins fell hard. Gross margin fell 210 basis points to 32.6%, as the company had to engage in discounts and promotions to drive traffic to the stores. Gross profit fell by double digits on the loss of scale and margin erosion. SG&A expense was up over 10% Y/Y to $1.0 billion. BBBY must continue to invest in its digital platform, making it difficult to cut into SG&A costs. EBITDA was $82 million, down 70% Y/Y. If EBITDA fell hard amid a 6% decline in revenue, then it could turn negative this quarter.

Cash burn is now in focus. For fiscal year-ended February 2020, the company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $314 million. This was a strong selling point for the stock. Management did a yeoman's job of generating positive free cash flow amid revenue declines. Payables at the company are increasing, which appears to help its cash flow. Working capital fell to about $1.4 billion from $1.8 billion in the year earlier period. Current liabilities increased to $2.5 billion from $2.1 billion in the year earlier period. At some point, the company may not be able to stretch its payables amid falling revenues. This could cause BBBY to take a major hit to cash flow in this quarter or the next.

Credit Quality

BBBY has a $1.5 billion debt load at nearly 10x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The company also has $1.4 billion in cash and securities. BBBY bulls could argue that cash almost equals debt, so debt is a non-issue. However, if the company experiences cash burn, then its liquidity will slowly erode. This is a real possibility amid the pandemic. If EBITDA free-falls this quarter, then BBBY's credit metrics will likely deteriorate further.

Management recently secured an $850 million asset-based loan to help shore up liquidity. Shoring up liquidity is a smart move, as the company faces falling EBITDA and capital needs to build out its digital platform. However, more debt may not be a long-term solution to BBBY's liquidity needs. Raising debt could further hurt credit quality, while its future operating income remains a question mark.

Conclusion

BBBY is down over 5% Y/Y. Headwinds from the pandemic will not help matters. Sell BBBY.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.