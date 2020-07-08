Astounding Hyperinflation Call From John Williams, Shadowstats
John Williams from Shadowstats joins me to discuss the new economy post-COVID-19 emergence in the US.
He believes the economy has collapsed, based upon his calculations on economic production, inflation, and unemployment.
Statistical meddling makes predicting economic activity much more difficult without custom analysis on the markets, which John provides based upon his history as an economic consultant.
Why John thinks we cannot have a V-shaped *economic* recovery, and the US dollar will hyper-inflate as a result of current monetary policy.
We talk to John Williams of Shadowstats about government statistics and the current economy. John has been an active economist for 40 years and has provided us great insights in this interview. Our discussion covers the following points:
- His background as a business owner and the end caused by a dollar collapse;
- His next move was establishing an economic consulting business;
- His view on government statistics, and how they have been changed over time further from reality;
- Why this tends to make economic planning much tougher than it used to be when government data was clear;
- Why he believes inflation is 9% when using historical government methods;
- Why people are now aware the government is understating inflation;
- Why the price of gold tends to lead inflation, and is predicting higher inflation in the US;
- John believes 20% inflation is possible by the end of the year;
- The extraordinary Fed spending regardless of budget deficit and debt levels;
- Government forestalling economic collapse which will happen eventually;
- More massive interventions on the way, with much higher inflation on the way;
- Why John puts his assets into physical gold and silver;
- John believes the Fed is led by very smart people but they don't have solution for this problem;
- His statistics show unemployment, pre-COVID, were much higher than reported by government due to statistical meddling;
- And why unemployment is likely to rise even if we begin a full recovery soon, which is not likely;
- Why he believes these factors will likely lead to hyperinflation of the dollar.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.