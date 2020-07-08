Astounding Hyperinflation Call From John Williams, Shadowstats

Summary

John Williams from Shadowstats joins me to discuss the new economy post-COVID-19 emergence in the US.

He believes the economy has collapsed, based upon his calculations on economic production, inflation, and unemployment.

Statistical meddling makes predicting economic activity much more difficult without custom analysis on the markets, which John provides based upon his history as an economic consultant.

Why John thinks we cannot have a V-shaped *economic* recovery, and the US dollar will hyper-inflate as a result of current monetary policy.