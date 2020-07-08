Despite great performance so far, I still see a few risks or weaknesses that should be considered.

Market-beating absolute returns only begin to tell the story. Achieving them with slightly better downside protection is the impressive part.

I bet GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap fund (NYSEARCA:XOUT) will produce gross returns that are slightly better than those of the S&P 500 over a multi-year period, but with a bit more volatility and slightly lower lows. In other words, I am not very confident that the ETF will be able to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over time - my best definition of 'alpha'.

This was my conclusion about this new smart-beta ETF back in December 2019, when I wrote about it for the first time. Roughly seven months later, the fund has easily topped my expectations of it. Better yet, the strong performance has gone beyond superior absolute returns to include even slightly better downside protection during the 2020 bear market.

The numbers don't lie

As a refresher, XOUT is an ETF that tries to eliminate the "losers" among the 500 largest U.S. stocks and hold only the top 250 stocks that fare best within a fundamentals-based set of criteria that include revenue growth, employee growth, reinvestment in company stock, earnings sentiment, among other factors. The rationale behind the approach is that it makes more sense to dump the 250 worst large-cap stocks than to pick the 250 best ones (semantics, if you ask me, but let's move on).

When it comes to performance, the fund's mandate seems to be working very well. Follow along in the graph below:

XOUT inched ahead of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) between December 2019 and the start of the COVID-19 correction, in February 2020.

Once markets began to decline, so did XOUT. However, the ETF did not dip quite as far as the benchmark, outperforming it by about 240 bps on the way down the precipice.

Since reaching the bottom of the gutter, XOUT rebounded slightly faster than the S&P 500: 43% vs. the benchmark's 41% since March 23.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

The takeaway: the fund's performance has been impressive not because it produced higher absolute returns than the S&P 500 - any investor with a bit of luck and/or leverage can do that. XOUT has topped the market since inception by quite a bit while (1) producing slightly lower volatility and (2) reaching slightly higher lows when stocks began to fall apart. Few funds can boast such track record, even if a short one of less than one year.

Big Tech is part of the story

One of the key reasons for the outperformance could be heavier exposure to Big Tech. As of mid-April, XOUT invested 30% of its assets in FAAMG, a number that I believe accounted for around 35% of the total as of the end of June. The same five stocks represented only 22% of SPY on July 6.

When I ran the numbers (more specifically, I stripped out FAAMG from both XOUT and SPY and compared their performances), I noted that Big Tech indeed played a key role in propelling XOUT's returns. Without the group, I estimate that the ETF would have topped the S&P 500 by roughly 540 bps in 2020 instead of 760 bps.

Still, a good chunk of alpha came from the other two-thirds of the portfolio. To me, this is an encouraging indication that the ETF's investment system as a whole may be working, and not that the fund lucked out by being exposed to certain winning sectors or group of "hot stocks".

Keep an eye on this ETF

XOUT's performance since inception has been solid, to say the least. For this reason, I now think that the fund has some credibility, and that it deserves to be monitored more closely.

Having said this, I still see a few risks or weaknesses associated with the ETF:

Despite being invested in about 250 names, XOUT is still heavily concentrated in FAAMG (I estimate 35% as of June 30) and a couple of key sectors (tech and healthcare added up to nearly 60% of the total holdings at the end of 2Q20).

The management fee of 60 bps, although fully justified up to this point, is still very rich compared to more "plain vanilla" ETFs. Therefore, the fund's outperformance hurdle is fairly high.

Valuation is not one of XOUT's stock selection criteria. While I don't find this particularly troubling due to my personal portfolio management style, value investors might want to think carefully about their willingness to bet on pricier stocks.

XOUT has been around for only nine months. A bit more longevity might be needed before making more definitive claims about the fund and its ability to outperform the S&P 500 going forward.

