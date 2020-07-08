Share Buybacks And Insider Trading: What Does Science Have To Say?

I had a conversation the other day about share buybacks and insider trading. The discussion was turning around the usual pros and cons of this capital allocation method, but I decided to look more into this and see what the empirical experience we have so far suggests. Numerous studies have been done on this topic, and reading through them, you come across quite interesting findings, so I decided to share them.

Companies have multiple methods at their disposal for capital allocation and the cash they earn. In a study by Liano, Huang & Manakyan dating back to 2003, the most popular response of CFOs when answering what they prefer to do with excess cash is a share buyback. The debate over the attractiveness of share buybacks and their return to shareholders is well-known, and the arguments of both sides are certainly justified.

I went through JSTOR, the online database of academic journals, looking for articles on this topic. Quite a lot has been written, but the most interesting, in my opinion, is Babenko et al. (2012), who find, in an article called "The Credibility of Open Market Share Repurchase Signalling," that the announcements of market share repurchases may be usually associated with an undervaluation of the firm (or, in other words, with positive returns following the announcement), but the authors add that this signal is often misleading.

Some critics of this form of return to shareholders argue that share buybacks are not a true form of return, as shareholders do not receive cash. Similarly, some shareholders argue managements use share buybacks to increase their own "return" and enrich themselves rather than the shareholders. The first finding of Babenko et al. (2012) mentioned above could indirectly suggest these arguments may be true. However, the research of Babenko and her colleagues did not stop there.

What the researchers looked into as well is whether insider buying can increase the reliability of the announcement of a share buyback as a signal of stock undervaluation. They found that an increased number and value of insider purchases of a company's shares prior to the announcement are associated with higher returns following the announcement of the share buyback. The authors write that "a 1-standard deviation increase in insider purchases leads to a 0.55% increase in the 3-day buy-and-hold abnormal return (BHAR) and explains approximately 38% of the total market reaction to the [share repurchase] announcement." This relation is even stronger for companies the price of which may not be priced by the market efficiently, such as micro- and small-cap companies, firms with a high volatility of their share price or those whose coverage is generally low.

In a few words then, investors using share buyback announcement as a signal of a firm's stock undervaluation should only do so in combination with the recent history of insider trading.

While Babenko and her fellow researchers used a 3-day window after the share repurchase announcement, Liano et al. (2003), in the study mentioned at the very beginning of this article, used a 5-day window. The results of their study do not differ materially from Babenko's, and the findings again suggest firms buying back shares enjoy excess returns after the repurchase announcements, with the degree being quite different across industries; thus, industry affiliation should be included in the analysis of the stock repurchasing firms as well.

These aforementioned studies were, however, focused on short-term trading signals. How does stock repurchasing firms perform in the long run? In the same research conducted by Liano, the researchers looked at the annual buy-and-hold excess returns of the firms announcing stock repurchase programs versus the CRSP (Center for Research in Security Prices) Value-Weighted Index. The results show a positive excess return of c.2.8% in the first year following the repurchase announcement. This is in line with the findings of Ikenberry et al. in a study published in 1995. However, the results of these two studies differ quite substantially in the second and third years post the announcement. While Ikenberry's data showed excess returns in the positive territory even in years 2 and 3 following the announcement, Liano et al. found a negative excess return in the second year, while the third year's excess return turned positive but statistically insignificant at 1.8%. The table below, taken from the study, shows the results.

Source: Kartono Liano, et al., “Market Reaction to Open Market Stock Repurchases and Industry Affiliation,” Quarterly Journal of Business and Economics, vol. 42, no. 1/2, 2003, pp. 97–120. JSTOR

Performing the same analysis by industry, the researchers conclude that statistically significant positive excess returns are limited only to the paper product and financial industries. On the other side of the spectrum, you would find industries such as mining, primary and fabricated metals, electrical equipment, as well as wholesale and retail trade firms. These exhibit statistically significant negative abnormal returns against the CRSP Value-Weighted Index following the announcement of the share buyback program.

An interesting observation is that while some firms which announced a stock repurchasing program in some industries have better performance than the CRSP Index, they underperform their industry peers. This would suggest, in the words of the researchers, that "stock repurchases are commonly announced by firms during periods in which their industry segments outperform the market overall, though the stock repurchases do not turn out to be favorable signals for the repurchasing firms."

The repurchase announcement thus seems to be a trading signal for short-term trades of up to a 5-day holding period due to investors' (or should I say traders?) positive interpretation of the share repurchase announcement. The results of the studies are at best mixed and do not support some investors' thesis that stock repurchase programs indicate undervaluation of a company's share (assuming information asymmetry between the company's management and the market).

How do "buyback" names perform actually?

M&A, debt reduction and dividends are other methods of capital allocation. The most popular among investors are, obviously, dividends (who does not like to receive cash, right?). One would assume that dividend names thus enjoy popularity that firms which allocate a higher share of their capital to stock repurchases do not have. Below, you can find charts of dividend ETFs versus buyback ETFs.

The 1-year and 3-year charts show quite mixed results. The iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) is the worst performer by far at both of the time horizons. Keep in mind, these returns are not total returns, i.e., they exclude dividends and are based only on the change of the share price. DVY's dividend yield is quite high at 4.5% currently, compared to the Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF's (PFM) 2.4%, which is the best-performing ETF from the four selected ones. This leaves the two buyback ETFs in the middle with their performance being closer to that of PFM.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

I also wanted to check a longer time horizon. The iShares ETFs will not serve us here, as their history is only recent and we thus need to work only with the funds run by Invesco. The first chart below shows a large outperformance by the buyback names, inconsistent with the research I discussed above. When one considers the total returns of the two ETFs, the Invesco Buyback Achievers ETF (PKW) still outperforms the Invesco Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF (PFM). As a matter of fact, over the selected time horizon, the total return of the Dividend Achievers (124.0%) is still short of the "simple" price appreciation of the Buyback Achievers (129.6%).

It is important to bear in mind that other factors influence the prices of ETFs and their returns, while the aforementioned research studies used a sample of companies to find the effect of a share buyback on a company's share price development post the announcement.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Conclusion

What I tried to find out was whether share repurchases do indeed signal an undervaluation of a company's share price. Prior research shows that share repurchase announcement may be used in such a way for short-term trading, especially when there has been an increase in insider purchases prior to the announcement. Over the long term, however, the researchers found statistically significant excess positive returns only in the financial and paper product industries. For the market overall, the results were statistically significant in Year 2 but with a negative excess return, and statistically insignificant with a positive excess return in Year 3. These findings do not support the thesis which states that share repurchasing firms' stocks tend to be undervalued. When I plotted the total returns of share repurchasing stocks against the total return of dividend stocks over a long-term horizon, the resulting chart showed a large outperformance of the share repurchasing firms versus the dividend names. However, the performance of ETFs is only an imperfect proxy to what the researchers attempted to do.

Would I attempt to do short-term trades in shares of companies announcing share repurchases? First, I am not a big fan of short-term trading and prefer longer holding periods, and second, the market would probably price any announcement before any news landed in my mailbox.

Would I invest in share repurchasing firms in the long run? Well, I wish I had bought PKW at the trough during the Great Recession. The total return is impressive. Going forward, I think it would be interesting to take a list of share repurchasing firms and look up those whose managements buy the company's stock on their own account. This could shortlist a number of names for further fundamental analysis and potential investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.