China has paid off for Marvell, but there are risks that come with having China drive your 5G business.

COVID-19 has had a negative impact in the short term, but the long-term consequences could be positive for Marvell.

Networking has made the difference recently and there are reasons to think that could continue for quite some time.

Marvell has doubled in value since the middle of March and part of the reason why has to do with an improved outlook.

Marvell (MRVL) has been on a tear recently. The company hit bottom in mid-March in the aftermath of the coronavirus-induced stock market selloff, but the stock has since doubled in value. Quarterly earnings that beat expectations and an upbeat forecast have helped make this rally possible. But some pitfalls remain that could potentially derail Marvell. Why will be covered next in greater detail.

Q1 FY2021 quarterly earnings

Q1 revenue was $694M and non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.18. Numbers that beat previously issued guidance of $680M and $0.11-0.17, respectively. Networking contributed 57% of revenue, storage contributed 37% and revenue from the legacy part of the company accounted for the remaining 6%. Note that the sale of Marvell's Wi-Fi business to NXP was completed in Q4, which affected the GAAP numbers for Q4.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 Revenue $694M $718M $662M Net income (loss) ($113M) $1.8B ($48M) EPS ($0.17) $2.62 ($0.07) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $694M $718M $662M Net income (loss) $118M $117M $105M EPS $0.18 $0.17 $0.16

Source: Marvell

Marvell also issued strong guidance. Q2 revenue is forecast at $720M, plus or minus 5%, and non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.17-0.23. Compared to a year ago, revenue and EPS are expected to improve by 8.6% and 25%, respectively, at the midpoint. So Marvell sees business picking up.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2020 Q2 FY2021 (guidance) Revenue $657M $720M +/-5% EPS ($0.09) ($0.02-0.10) (Non-GAAP) Revenue $657M $720M +/-5% EPS $0.16 $0.17-0.23

Q1 FY2021 earnings call

The quarterly numbers came as a pleasant surprise, especially since Marvell had previously warned about potential headwinds from COVID-19. Revenue was expected to take as much as a 5% hit due to the coronavirus. However, it turned out that the impact from the coronavirus was more than offset by strong contributions from datacenter and 5G infrastructure markets. From the Q1 earnings call:

"We did in fact experience some impact on revenue from COVID-19-related issues but stronger-than-expected demand from our data center and 5G infrastructure end markets in our networking business drove consolidated company revenue above the midpoint."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Nevertheless, COVID-19 was an issue for Marvell. Storage was affected to a much greater degree than networking.

"Compared to our assumptions when we provided our revenue guidance for the first quarter, the impact of COVID-19 turned out to be greater than expected in our storage business and lower than expected in our networking business."

Marvell credits the networking business for performing better than expected. It also thinks that networking will continue to drive quarterly results in the coming quarters thanks to 5G rolling out.

"After a very strong first quarter we expect our networking business to continue to grow in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and project revenue to increase in the low-single digits sequentially. We expect this growth to be driven by 5G wireless infrastructure deployments and our carrier end market."

Furthermore, Marvell sees networking benefiting from structural changes in how people interact with one another. The need to socially distance and work online with a coronavirus running around requires upgrades to networks, which works in favor of suppliers like Marvell.

"During and after this crisis, we expect the demand for bandwidth to continue to grow stronger. Major cloud and service providers are facing unprecedented demand for their services as a result of so many people working from home and are scrambling to add capacity to their networks. 5G has become a strategic priority for many nations and also an economic growth driver for economies worldwide. Enterprises are rapidly upgrading their networking infrastructure to support their workforce with remote access to critical business applications and advanced collaboration tools and a secure and scalable environment. We are in the midst of enabling all the key megatrends in 5G, data center cloud, enterprise and automotive as a leading supplier of their infrastructure semiconductors."

Marvell also achieved success in other areas. For example, Marvell's SSD controllers are gaining traction and there's reason to be optimistic that its ARM-based server processors may see broader adoption. The server market could potentially become as big as 5G for Marvell. In a nutshell, Marvell has made significant progress on a number of different fronts and future prospects appear to be going in Marvell's favor. Marvell has given a number of reasons to be bullish.

5G is working out in Marvell's favor, but pitfalls remain

If there's one issue that takes some of the shine off of the recent report, it's probably China. China apparently played a major role in turning around Marvell's fortunes in 5G, which had been somewhat lackluster for some time. But as Marvell has pointed out numerous times in the past, the company attaches great importance to 5G as the technology is seen as a potent driver of future growth.

The importance of 5G to Marvell is on the increase. Marvell used to think that 5G could add $600M in revenue, but that number has now increased to $750M. 5G could help Marvell mitigate the impact of declining revenue from other businesses, such as HDD controllers. A previous article goes into greater detail as to why Marvell can be regarded as a 5G play.

Since 5G is seen as key to Marvell, whatever happens on that front is watched with close scrutiny. The good news is that 5G is starting to pay off for Marvell after a slow start. From the Q1 earnings call:

"We are benefiting from the start of the 5G build out in China where we have content through two of our key customers, who collectively have been awarded about 50% of the share of recently announced contracts."

China is deploying 5G on a massive scale and that's giving Marvell a boost. As much as half of recently announced 5G contracts could contain content from Marvell. While the names of the two customers were not explicitly mentioned, they are probably Ericsson (ERIC) and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY). Huawei got the rest of the contracts.

Huawei used to be Marvell's biggest customer in China, but restrictions imposed by the U.S. government have caused Marvell's Huawei business to drop to close to zero. The flip side is that Marvell remains a supplier to four of the five biggest 5G equipment providers. They are Ericsson, ZTE, Nokia (NOK) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Only Huawei is absent.

However, while winning orders on book that can now be fulfilled is good news, the downside is that Marvell is counting on China to drive 5G forward. Most of the gains Marvell has made in 5G were due to China.

"we have strong backlog today and we have strong bookings in this area, both in Q4, as well as in Q1 that certainly give us confidence that Q2 and Q3 are going to look very, very, very good in this area and the reason at least that we're hearing and that we can infer both from looking at the outside market outside in, as well as from our customers is that primarily -- it's primarily driven by China."

Marvell is optimistic that even though China is the one driving 5G at the moment, other countries will come in to help broaden the customer base. But China will be hard to replace, even with the addition of other countries. Marvell itself acknowledges this when it says that:

"the China opportunity actually sort of dwarfs that and offsets it."

Part of the reason for this has to do with scale. China's market for cellular infrastructure is massive.

For instance, the CEO of Ericsson said that “China today has 60% of the number of base stations in 4G of the total global market. So, it does not matter what pace they decide [for 5G deployments], it would be significant." With China accounting for such a big part of the market, whatever happens in China could greatly influence the fortunes of any of the wireless equipment providers and their suppliers by extension.

Recent reports indicate that China could deploy up to 600,000 5G base stations by the end of 2020. No other country comes close to this kind of scale and volume, which implies that no other country offers as much room for Marvell for deployment of its 5G infrastructure content. So winning or losing in China could greatly affect Marvell.

Marvell could get dragged along if China-U.S. tensions flare up

The state of relations between the U.S. and China already leave much to be desired, but they could very well get worse in the near future. A Phase One Trade Deal was signed earlier in the year, but there are signs that the deal is not living up to everyone's expectations. Not to mention tensions on a wide range of other issues. For example, the coronavirus, Hong Kong and many more.

The U.S. and China are currently engaged in what could be described as a "tech war." Huawei and 5G could probably be regarded as the center of the storm. Last May, the U.S. government imposed even more stringent restrictions on Chinese companies that are present on the Entity List, which includes Huawei. A U.S. presidential election is coming up, which may lead to even more government action against China.

It's not out of the realm of possibilities that China may retaliate against U.S. tech companies, which includes Marvell. That could include blocking Marvell's ability to participate in the Chinese 5G market. 5G may turn out to be a knife that cuts both ways for Marvell. It could help, but also hurt Marvell. 5G is now helping Marvell and the results are there to show. But if something out there disrupts the 5G business, Marvell will be held to account for it.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Marvell's recent updates indicate that the company might have hit an inflection point. The company has been struggling to find new drivers of growth, but recent developments suggest that its efforts are starting to bear fruit. Of all the various initiatives Marvell is looking at to drive growth, the one that seems to be making the biggest difference has to be 5G. Marvell is seeing its 5G business take off and the quarterly results are following along.

However, the 5G boost is primarily driven by the Chinese market. That means that Marvell will be exposed if something happens in China. It does not necessarily have to happen, but the poor state of Sino-US relations makes it possible that something disruptive could always pop up at any time. Marvell cannot take China for granted. There will always be a risk if you are an American company that depends on China to drive growth, as Marvell is apparently right now.

Having said that, Marvell is in a good position to reap the benefits of global changes currently underway. Companies were already investing heavily in datacenters and cloud computing, but the recent coronavirus outbreak has given even more impetus to the need for better networks. The importance of moving and doing more online has become even greater than before.

All of this bodes well for a supplier like Marvell and its networking business in particular. Marvell offers many of the components needed to build the necessary infrastructure to help bring people closer together without them having to do so from a physical standpoint. COVID-19 may have had a negative impact in the short term, but the long-term consequences could be very positive for Marvell.

Bottom line, it's very tempting to be long Marvell and no one should be faulted for doing so. But Marvell is too exposed to China for 5G and that's risky. Marvell would do well to find other growth drivers that are not tied as much to China. For now, I remain neutral on Marvell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.