Manufacturing And Services Are Bouncing Back

COVID-19 continues to affect almost all business, but businesses are reporting an increase in activity and production as they reopen and resections are easing.

U.S. Manufacturing

The COVID-19 pandemic damaged the U.S. economy, but as states and businesses have reopened, this has resulted in the economy bouncing back. The PMI came in at a reading of 52.6 in June 2020. This was much better than May’s reading of 43.5. After large contraction from March to April and a bottom in April/May, the U.S. manufacturing sector is seemingly bouncing back quickly. A value over 50 indicates manufacturing expansion and a value under 50 indicates manufacturing contraction. More manufacturing sectors are expanding than contracting now, which is a good sign. However, much of this is due to restart of industries and plants that were essentially shut down until the end of May. With that said, employment in manufacturing is still contracting.

(Source: Pixabay)

The overall economy continues to grow for the second straight month, which is also another good sign for the U.S. recovery. According to ISM, a PMI of 42.8 or better generally indicates an expansion of the overall economy.

Two months ago, I anticipated that the easing of restrictions and reopening of businesses would bode well for future PMI readings. Seemingly, that expectation has been borne out. I have previously stated that the recovery will be sharp initially and then drawn-out. So far, that is the trajectory that we are seeing. As businesses reopen, pent-up demand has led to an uptick in in the PMI. However, demand will likely remain subdued, as unemployment is still high at over 11% and the number of weekly job losses is still high. Businesses and consumers will probably not buy big-ticket items when unemployment is so high.

Most businesses will likely wait and see if demand is sustainable before committing to more robust hiring. Note that some states are setting daily records for new infections and have an upward trend for the 7-day moving average for infections. Further, the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in many states is resulting in a pause or even a rollback of business openings and tightening of restrictions. This will not bode well for next month’s PMI or NMI readings.

U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI June 2019-June 2020

(Source: Statista)

Manufacturing Bounces Off Lows

The impact of COVID-19, oil price wars, and government restrictions rapidly propagated through the U.S. manufacturing sector and economy in March and April. May showed a slight bounceback, and business reopening seemingly accelerated from end of May into June.

In June, 13 out of 17 industries reported growth. This is an improvement from May. Listed in order, these sectors are Textile Mills; Wood Products; Furniture & Related Products; Printing & Related Support Activities; Apparel, Leather & Allied Products; Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products; Computer & Electronic Products; Plastics & Rubber Products; Chemical Products; Miscellaneous Manufacturing; Nonmetallic Mineral Products; Paper Products; and Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components.

This means that 4 out of 17 industries were contracting in June. Listed in order, these are Transportation Equipment; Primary Metals; Fabricated Metal Products; and Machinery.

As one can see from the chart below, a lot of the sub-indices ticked up. There was major uptick for New Orders and Production. However, Employment is still contracting despite a big uptick from the previous month. Further, the Backlog of Orders and New Export Orders are still contracting. Supplier deliveries are down after a large surge last month.

ISM June 2020 PMI On Manufacturing

(Source: ISM June 2020 Report on Manufacturing)

Commentary from the ISM report was much more positive this month. Additionally, the positive comments were across multiple industries and not just Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products. This is a good sign.

While we are seeing signs of an uptick in business activity, it is a slow recovery at this point. (Chemical Products) - Gradually ramping production back in our plants. Most of our supply base continued to operate during COVID-19, so we are not seeing a significant supply risk. Will be monitoring supply chain financial health closely. (Transportation Equipment) - Thankfully, we are in quite a few industries, so impact wasn't as harsh on us and more stable. However, during the last two weeks, our bookings have grown, and supply seems to be more readily available. (Fabricated Metal Products) - Difficulty keeping up with a significant increase in demand related to COVID-19. Industry is up 62.5 percent versus [a] year ago. Supply challenges throughout the supply chain. Supply could be hindered if another wave of COVID-19 hits in the fall. (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products) - Looks like May was the bottom in terms of orders. June is stronger, and our order books are rebuilding.” (Machinery)

The bounce back in June in manufacturing was driven by reopening and pent-up demand. However, it still remains to be seen if demand is sustained over the next few months. The end of June saw pauses in reopening of businesses and rollbacks in some states. If new infections continue to rise at the current rate, this will provide a significant headwind to an economic recovery.

Services Are Expanding Now

The June NMI reading went from contraction to expansion in one month. The NMI reading is now at 57.1 in June 2020, which is an improvement compared to the 45.4 reading in May 2020. This is the first month that services are growing. Notably, employment is still contracting though for the fourth straight month, but the rate of contraction is slowing.

Most of the sub-indices are growing. Several of the indices grew at double-digit rates. Business Activity/ Production is now 66.0, New Orders are now 61.6, Inventories are at 60.7, Backlog of Orders is 51.9, New Export Orders are 58.9, and Imports are 52.9. Employment changed +11.3, but it is still contracting at 43.1. On a negative note, Supplier Deliveries are down -9.5 and the reading is 57.5.

ISM June 2020 NMI on Non-Manufacturing

(Source: ISM June 2020 Report on Non-Manufacturing)

In June, 14 of the 17 non-manufacturing sectors showed growth. This was a major improvement from May, when only four sectors exhibited growth. In order, the 14 expanding industries are Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Accommodation & Food Services; Wholesale Trade; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Health Care & Social Assistance; Construction; Retail Trade; Utilities; Transportation & Warehousing; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Information; Finance & Insurance; Public Administration; and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services.

This means that 3 out of 17 non-manufacturing sectors are reporting a decrease. In order, the 3 contracting industries are Mining; Other Services; and Management of Companies & Support Services.

Commentary from the ISM non-manufacturing report is much more positive this month due to businesses opening up and government-mandated restrictions easing. COVID-19 is still impacting most businesses, and the effects of new restrictions and closures in some states at the end of June will likely show up in July’s report. Some businesses indicated that they are focused on obtaining PPE, still face supply disruptions, and are working at home.

Businesses are starting to reopen and the economy seems to be on the road to recovery, but let’s not get too complacent, [as] COVID-19 is still a pandemic, [and] a vaccine has not been developed. Economics is the reason for the push for businesses to reopen. Utmost care and awareness still needs to be cautiously and religiously followed. (Accommodation & Food Services) - Surprising recovery to sales volume over the past four weeks. (Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting) - Sales have picked up tremendously. Sporadic supply issues. Biggest concern for us is lumber shortages. (Construction) - We continue to all work from home globally. Strict restriction on travel and external events. Senior management focusing on a plan for returning to the office. (Finance & Insurance) - COVID-19 and the riots have disrupted the normal flow of business. There is no new normal yet. (Real Estate, Rental & Leasing)

Despite the uptick, there are still many businesses that are operating under some kind of restrictions or on a limited basis. This is especially true in the Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation industry. Further, the number of infections has surged at end of June and will certainly impact business activity in July.

Final Thoughts on the U.S. Economy and Stock Market

Seemingly, the U.S. economy bottomed out in April. May showed some improvement, but still, the U.S. economy was contracting. However, the bounceback in June was large in magnitude due to business openings. Both the PMI and NMI are indicating growth and expansion. Payrolls continue to rise after a +2.7 million increase (revised) in May and a +4.8 million increase in June. Unemployment dropped to 11.1%. Most of the improvement was due to workers returning from temporary layoffs and furloughs. That said, 11.1% is still a large number and higher than most earlier recessions, as seen in the chart below from the St. Louis Fed. Despite the great headline numbers, one has to realize that 1.4 million people lost jobs in March and 20.8 million people lost jobs in April. In addition, permanent layoffs as a percentage of total layoffs is increasing since February. We are still far from normal employment.

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

The stock market continues to surge, driven by mega-cap tech stocks. In fact, the NASDAQ-100 has been in record territory for about a month now. The S&P 500’s price-to-earnings ratio is now approximately 22.7, which is higher than last month’s reading of 20.6. The Shiller price-to-earnings ratio is even higher at about 29.7. These values continue to indicate that the market is at best fairly valued. However, I would argue that the market is overvalued. The list of stocks reporting dividend cuts and suspensions is now over 304 and still rising. Investors seeking income and dividend growth should be cautious. A low stock price for a company can indicate value, but it could also indicate the market is expecting business to remain subdued.

