Macro Backdrop Signals Slowing Global Growth: Russo

When investors talk about “the market” they have to broaden their view of what the market is – in other words, it is more than the 500 stocks on the S&P, Dan Russo, CMT, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Russo said that different trends are happening across different markets and that investors should consider what is outperforming as well as what is fading on a relative basis. In some sectors, he said, it makes sense to take it down to the industry level. For example, in the healthcare sector we’re seeing biotechnology on fire while pharma languishes.

“Relative strength is important both from an equity standpoint and a bigger picture asset allocation standpoint,” he said. “You should skew your portfolio toward what’s outperforming.”

One asset class Russo takes cues from is the ratio of copper to gold. From a macro standpoint, the fact that copper has been lagging gold is a signal of slowing global growth because copper is so widely used throughout the global economy. If global growth was strong, he argued, copper would be outperforming gold. And while that relationship has been in place for a while, COVID has accelerated the slowdown to the downside.

Overall, Russo said the macro trends he’s looking at are slower demand, lower growth, and rising inflation and that those things could be the catalysts for insolvency for highly levered companies, but as long as the S&P is above 3,000, he thinks you can be invested in equities.

The question is, which equities? Russo said to go where there is growth. He believes the market can work higher led by growth companies like Amazon and that it makes sense to fade reopening stocks like airlines, energy, and banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.