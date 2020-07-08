BAE is at more than a 20% discount from some of its US peers, and we believe this discount is rather fair.

By Alessandro Orsini

Some may be tempted to make investments into defense companies in times like these. After all, we never cease to hear about how persistent defense spending is, especially by influential NATO actors like the US. Although, Covid-19 might cause some raised eyebrows if defense spending continued despite a health crisis, US expenditures that strategically support homeland defense contractors are likely to be the last to cease. However, foreign defense companies, like BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) (OTCPK:BAESY), might have more to worry about. In fact, the US isn't their only concern since much of their revenue also comes from Saudi Arabia, a country that is suffering due to the oil crisis, and is certainly much more beholden to the goodwill of the US government than to the Brits. With both the US and Saudi Arabia under more pressure, where in the US such economic pressure usually leads to a change in administration as well, we would be cautious like the rest of the market. However, with continued encouragement of defense spending likely to come out of Trump, confidence in his second term would help us make the leap given the BAE discount.

The Political Risks

The political risks stem from the following geographic exposures:

(Source: Marketscreener.com)

The US exposure is obviously the most substantial, even beyond spending from the Commonwealth, simply due to the sheer size of US military spending. The political risks here are myriad, where one relates to the optics of military spending in times of crisis, especially when the US is showing poorer results regarding its management of the Covid-19 situation. This could lead to Trump suspending spending increases for defense purposes if he keeps office, on top of intentions to reduce spending compared to European nations, while European nations are also officially stating that they intend to lower the budget allocations for defense purposes.

Another concern, still related to the coronavirus, is its impact on Trump's re-election prospects. Markets are already realising the modest risk that US spending could decrease as a result of losing the presidency to the Democrats. With markets and real economy in an uncertain state, unstable under the geyser that is central bank accommodation, it is similarly uncertain what sentiment voters will have on elections day. Without Trump in office, flexing to get allies and the US to spend more on defense products, relevant risks are especially faced by companies like BAE which are likely to be much lower priority in the contractor pecking order.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia is under pressure. In the oil crash, their margins were obviously taking a massive hit, despite their fabled low breakeven price. Indeed, now we're seeing some austerity measures coming into play as they try to defend their economic surplus. With Saudi Arabia entirely reliant on US goodwill to continue in their questionable, autocratic ways, a commitment to spending on US defense products is politically more valuable than earning goodwill with the Brits through spending on their contractors. With concerns around Russian discipline with oil cuts, on top of remaining uncertainty around the breadth and depth of Covid-19, the state of Saudi finances continues to be unsure. As such, BAE substantial exposure to Saudi Arabia is also more vulnerable than US peers.

How To Proceed

With the UK not being the most able military spender, compared to companies like the US and Saudi Arabia, and with defense being such a political industry, BAE is certainly positioned worse than many of its US-based competitors in the current markets. This has not been lost on investors:

(Source: Relevant Company Disclosures)

For the substantial Middle East and US exposures compared to General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Lockheed (NYSE:LMT), which make almost all their money with the US, the market is definitely giving BAE a rather sharp discount around 20%.

Although this discount is dramatic, it still seems proportionate with the relative risks to us, but this is because we are not speculators, and aren't looking to make money off binary outcomes. Although some discount will inevitably be deserved due to its positioning and the continued uncertainty around the Saudi economy, other more savvy traders could speculate on the election outcome to make some efficient gains on BAE. At around a 20% discount from GD, the markets are certainly attributing a non-negligible probability to Trump not reclaiming the presidency. Although data like market performance leading up to elections is highly correlated to their outcomes, with uncertainty around stock markets being justified this year and next, there is not much data to make causal inferences, and with Trump anything can happen.

Conclusion

BAE is definitely not a company that has been carelessly left behind by markets closer to March sell-off lows. It is discounted for a reason, which is the quality of its earnings in a world pressured by Covid-19. Although this discount seems reasonable to us, speculators with enough risk aversion may want to consider BAE as a vehicle for betting on the presidency. With a substantial part of the 20% discount attributable to the risks with the presidency, a repricing based on fundamentals should definitely be expected if Trump wins. However, expect more losses if your speculations are inaccurate. Since we're not in the business of speculating, we'd give BAE a pass for lack of quality right now, and would prefer to manage risk by looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.