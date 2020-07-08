While a vaccine may soon be on the way, investors should be skeptical regarding profit expectations due to potential IP theft and public push-back.

(Pexels)

Of all the investable sectors and industries, one of the top-performing over the past few months is biotechnology. Since its March low (18th), the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) has risen about 75% as investors speculate on virus treatment and vaccine rumors.

Understandably, many investors expect biotechnology companies to benefit greatly from the current situation as governments pour money into the sector. The last U.S. stimulus bill (worth over $2T) placed $8.3B in money to be spent on virus research and response (just over $3B directly into research). Of course, most of these biotechnology companies are worth $15B or more, so this is not a game-changing amount of money.

There are also at least 23 public companies working on creating a vaccine. In the end, it is quite possible that a few create a working vaccine. However, I would be surprised if the global public and politicians will be pleased if the victor tries to price-gouge the market. Additionally, because of the global nature of the virus, it is likely that IP theft will very quickly cause competition overseas if a vaccine is created. In fact, according to the FBI, China-linked hackers have already been targeting U.S. firms in order to acquire their research.

Given this, investors should be skeptical of biotechnology firms that promise sky-high profits upon the creation of a successful vaccine or treatment. Competition is immense and everybody cannot be a winner. In reality, governments are not giving too much money to research firms compared to the recent increase in their market capitalization.

Quite frankly, vaccine and treatment research firms seem much more likely to be "buy the rumor sell the news" type of events. Rumors are very rampant today and it seems every week there is a new company that has found a successful treatment. Of course, few of those firms' treatments seem to have lasting value. This is not to say that it is good for humanity that companies are working on a vaccine and treatments, only that it is far less likely to deliver the profits to the entire industry that the biotechnology equity market is currently discounting.

In fact, XBI seems to be becoming much more of a speculative bubble than an opportunity.

Is XBI Driving Itself Into a Bubble?

Usually, XBI is nearly equally weighted but with more exposure to older, larger firms and less to smaller, more speculative ones (i.e., pre-revenue research firms). However, the triple or quadruple-digit YTD returns of many of these companies like Novavax (NVAX) and Inovio (INO) have caused them to have a very high weighting in XBI compared to previously.

This is demonstrated below using its current top-ten holdings as well as its top-ten holdings as of March from its last fact sheet. As you can see below, XBI is now heavily weighted toward higher-momentum, smaller firms than it was in March:

Current Top 10 Holdings Top Ten Holdings 3/31/2020 Name Ticker Weight Name Ticker Weight Invitae Corp. (NVTA) 1.97 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) 2.77 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) 1.71 Moderna Inc. (MRNA) 2.65 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) 1.57 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 2.43 OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) 1.49 Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) 2.32 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) 1.40 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) 2.28 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) 1.31 United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) 2.26 Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) 1.29 BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) 2.25 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) 1.25 Seattle Genetics (SGEN) 2.16 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) 1.22 Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) 2.06 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) 1.20 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) 2.04

In March, XBI had higher weighting toward older giants with less upside potential. Today, most of its top-ten firms are driving performance. As you can see below, XBI is up only 30% since March 1st, while the median of its top-ten current holdings is up 66% with Novavax leading the way at 550%:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, this should raise a flag for investors as it is quite possible that XBI is driving itself into a bubble. As these speculative virus-related stocks rise in value, they are holding a higher ETF weighting which causes money to automatically flow back into those stocks, and thereby pushing them even higher.

Additionally, the valuation of the fund as a whole has gotten considerably worse. At the end of March, the ETF had a weighted average forward "P/E" ratio of 15.5X which is a solid figure. According to S&P's current fact sheet (which is as of the end of June) the index it tracks now had a weighted average forward "P/E" of -15X. This means the typical company in XBI is now expected to lose money over the coming year despite its strong returns.

Its indicated index dividend yield has also declined from 26 bps to 12 bps. Obviously, investors in XBI are unlikely to be looking for dividends but this goes to show how the changing of its weighting has caused its valuation to become more speculative.

Hope Drives Momentum, Not Lasting Performance

Consider Novavax. The small, previously unknown firm was worth $145M at the beginning of the year with $18M in annual revenue. Today, it is one of the top vaccine candidates and is now worth over $6B. It shot higher on Tuesday when the government announced that it would pay the firm $1.6B for 100 million vaccine doses (by the beginning of next year). While this may seem like good news, the company is now valued over $6B and it will likely consume a large portion of those resources in rapidly scaling production (note, Novavax has never brought a product to market).

Consider, among the firms with the "most successful" COVID vaccine and treatments (most of which have high weightings in XBI), essentially all have seen insider ownership decline as their stock prices rise. See below:

Data by YCharts

To me, this is quite alarming. Either insiders are selling or these companies are issuing new shares at today's sky-high valuations. Regardless, equity investors are not getting value since it is unclear if insiders believe their companies have more room to run. Consider, Moderna's CEO recently claimed he sees a "high probability of success" in creating a COVID vaccine. He has also sold around $21M in shares this year with other insiders selling even more. This is not to say the vaccine is not valid nor that there are not valid reasons to sell. Like others, Moderna's valuation has reached an extreme such that it would be smart to take some money off the table.

The bottom line is that a successful vaccine does not necessarily call for high profits or equity performance. Most of the companies in XBI, particularly those with the highest weightings, have extremely high valuations and many do not make a profit. Yes, the money will be spent on purchasing a successful vaccine, but not enough to make all of the companies researching it into multi-billion dollar giants like Gilead (GILD).

Investors in XBI would likely be smart to follow in the footsteps of biotechnology insiders and take profits. This is not to say that XBI and its constituents do not have more room to run higher, they have very strong momentum today driven largely by rumors which could easily cause this bubble to inflate more. That said, the long-term fundamentals do not support its current price. I believe that after a successful vaccine is created the ETF will likely head lower.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.