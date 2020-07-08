2020 First Half Portfolio Review (+19.4% Vs. -13.6% Russell 2K)

My portfolio was down 39.7% at the end of March 2020. I don't use any leverage and do use any call options to juice my returns.

In early April 2020, I returned from a fourteen-month writing sabbatical. As I had intentions of relaunching on Marketplace, which I did on May 12, 2020, I had my nose to the grindstone and was burning up my keyboard sharing my best ideas with Seeking Alpha free site readers in anticipation of that launch. The timing of my relaunch was auspicious, and I shared a number of big winners with the free site audience. Before I share the recap and list of companies that I wrote up on the free site, during the first half 2020, I also wrote a number of food-for-thought pieces, including:

Incidentally, using Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) as my proxy, had an investor sold their shares of STNG at the open on May 5, 2020, at $23.45, they would have avoided a 42% decline over the past two months!

As I often tell my readers, one of the biggest advantages that I have over other authors is that am not hemmed into one swim lane. I am not forced to only cover only one sector, like shipping, REITs, MLPs, BDCs, airlines, etc. So, although I tend to focus on consumer stocks and selectively in energy, the world is my oyster and I am opportunistic and constantly hunting for alpha in different sectors. I would argue that when you are forced to cover just one sector, like shipping or REITs, you are almost forced to constantly be bullish - and you can't always be bullish. Moreover, depending on the specific sector, more often than not, it might not be a favorable time to be long that sector and a dangerous confirmation bias can take over, which can result in poor multiple-year portfolio performance.

In terms of different swim lanes, let me share a special situation and a May 7, 2020 piece in which I wrote up Northern Dynasty (NAK). NAK stock was then trading at $0.73 per share. Lo and behold, it has more than doubled since the time of original publication.

That said, there are limits to my alpha roaming, as I never mess with biotech, pharma, medical devices, and don't do much with technology stocks. These sectors are way too complicated and required a Ph.D from a top university to really be on a level playing field with Wall Street professions. For example, in the biotech and the broader health space, there are firms like SVB Leerink (SIVB) that hire folks with a minimum of a top advanced degree who are subject matter experts. I am not going to pretend I can read these complex Phase 2B clinical trials. That is way above my pay grade and interest level, frankly.

(BTW, back in 2004, I stuck up a conversation outside of the Boston Library with a retired couple on a bench outside of Copley Square, as I was then working in the John Hancock tower and on lunch break in the summer. Incidentally, these folks happened to be the parents of Jeff Leerink, and they liked me enough to arrange a one-hour informational meeting with Jeff. Jeff is a very nice guy, but I don't have a science background or interest in that sector, so it never led anywhere.)

In case readers are curious, here is a list of all of my free site write-ups about a specific company since my early April 2020 return. If we look at peak returns, eleven of my write-ups were up at least 99% (assume you bought them at the time of publication and high-ticked them). Yes, my timing was great, but it should be crystal clear that this was pretty good stock picking.

Taking a step back from stock picking and ideas that have doubled over the past three months, I would argue that challenges and adversity are the best way we can grow and become better investors. I am turning 40 this September 2020, and I have been at this game and passionate as ever since college. Unfortunately for me, I had to pay the expensive cost of tuition in the form of losses, mistakes, disappointment, and incredible amounts of misallocated bandwidth in order to have evolved to this point.

Unless you have been in a growth mutual fund, own FAANG and Microsoft (MSFT) or Shopify (SHOP) or gold (GLD) and gold stocks (GDX), 2020 has been a diabolical market. At the end of March 2020, I was down 39.7%.

In 2019, with an average cash balance of 50% (during most of 2019), I returned 20%. So, my confidence level was high going into January 2020, and I came into the year off-guard. I constantly monitored the market and the news cycle and saw the situation and lockdown in China. Then I saw what was happening in Italy. At that time, intellectually I knew this was really bad for my portfolio. However, my confirmation bias overrode my intuition and the portfolio was down 39.7% at the end of March 2020. What I mean is that Macy's (M), then my largest holding, happened to have its stores in malls, and that if the consumer got scared, then malls traffic (already problematic) would continue to decline. However, I was looking at rear-view mirror financials and making stale arguments to try and reassure myself that my outsized bet would be okay. It turns out that I should have pulled the rip cord at $12 and simply taken my medicine then. I didn't. Instead, I let confirmation bias win the day. This was a big, big mistake.

Luckily, I don't use any leverage (if I did, I would have been wiped out), and I don't buy and calls options or put options (I do write some covered calls from time to time).

As you can see below, the portfolio started January 1, 2020 at $205,188. On March 31, 2020, the account was $123,686 (down 39.7%). However, I felt great about the stocks that I owned.

Specifically, at that period of time, back during the dark days of late March 2020 and early April 2020, I owned a lot of Antero Resources (AR) and Range Resources (RRC) and added more shares in the $0.70s and low $2s, respectively. At that time, the market was myopically focused on both firms' leveraged balance sheets. Moreover, because of this negative sentiment and narrow focus by the bears, again driven by fear that the banks won't renew AR's or RRC's bank lines, in April 2020, this led these stocks to trade well below their intrinsic value (or at least my perception of it). I strongly disagreed with Mr. Market. That said, during that point in time, when you wake up every day and wonder if your portfolio will go down $5K or $10K today, it wasn't easy to keep buying. After all, I loved Antero at $2 and Range at $4, and next thing I knew they were down 65% and 50% respectively (from the price points where I loved them). This is why you can't let the tail (stock price) wag the dog (fundamentals).

Although this Fidelity performance chart only captures month-end closing values, my account actually got down to as low as $114,400 at the intra-day depths (down 44.4%). From that intra-day low, in early April 2020 through June 30, 2020, the portfolio is up roughly 115% and ended the first half 2020 at +19.4%!

As I mostly traffic in under-the-radar small-cap and nano-cap companies, the Russell 2K is the best benchmark for my portfolio, and the R2K was down 13.6% during the first half of 2020.

Here are the monthly beginning and ending balance from December 2018 to June 2020

I am happy to share that the market tested my mettle and I was able to withstand the 44.4% drawdown. Pure stock picking, experience, and an unprecedented response from the Federal Reserve and Congress led to this dramatic recovery. In the past, as a value investor, I am accustomed to being early and developing a thesis that is often well out in front of the market. Your job is to figure out what is priced into consensus estimates, why the market is valuing a sector and a business a certain way, and work out if the risk/reward makes sense. Outside of energy stocks, I was fully invested in many consumer stocks. Many of these stocks were down upwards of 80-95% off their all-time highs. This meant that pessimism was extreme. When the sentiment pendulum swings that negatively in one direction, often you only need a business to survive or survive longer than the market's perception to make money. So, it came down to conviction and letting the chips fall where they may. The horse left the proverbial barn back late February 2020, so it was way too late to panic-sell at the lows.

Besides being battle-tested having been at this game for twenty years, I would argue these three articles share my secrets. I am literally giving away the secrets that took me twenty years to acquire. That said, just like Seth Klarman noted (and I am paraphrasing) in the introduction or first chapter of his famous book (I can't recall precisely, as I read it about 12 years ago), Margin of Safety, being a value investor is simply too damn hard for the vast majority of investors, so he sleeps great at night knowing that he can give away his secrets, as the vast majority of people aren't interested in becoming value investors (as it is too hard and the rewards aren't immediate like chasing momentum).

Mistakes

I have made so many mistakes over the past twenty years and during the first half of 2020 that it would take a hundred pages to chronicle them all. As readers' attention span might already be waning, I will keep them brief and only name my biggest mistakes during the first half of 2020.

I missed de-risking in February 2020 even though I was watching the markets and news closely and saw the COVID-19 news. Because of confirmation bias and old habits, I was too stubborn to listen to my intuition and de-risk.

I bought Nautilus (NLS) at $1.42 in March and sold it at $2.57. It traded north of $10 on July 6, 2020.

I owned 5K shares of Michaels Companies (MIK) with a cost basis of $3 sold for a small loss. MIK briefly hit $9 a few weeks back.

I bought way too much Macy's earlier in the year and missed the forest for the trees. Luckily, I was smart enough to take my medicine and lose $13.2K (20%) and sell at an average cost of $9.

I sold United Natural Foods (UNFI) too soon (as I had 1,800 shares with cost basis of $10), so I missed a lot of the move, as I was scaling out at $14.

I didn't buy enough Antero Resources in the $0.70s and Range Resources in the low $2s.

I was too slow to take my medicine and had a few sloppy loses (unforced errors) in Tailored Brands (TLRD) (I lost $4,400 or 80%), and I lost a few thousands on The Gap (GPS), Kohl's (KSS), and Foot Locker (FL).

Takeaway

Despite the tremendous challenges and adversity as I lived through the Russell 2K (IWM) moving from 1,715 on January 17, 2020 to a low of 966 on March 23, 2020 (down 43.7%), while I was 99% long stocks, the first half of 2020 was a pivotal inflection point for me as an investor. Had I not experienced this type of adversity, I would have never written those three really important pieces (Confirmation Bias, Taking Your Medicine (Losses), and Recency Bias). Moreover, as I often tell my subscribers, I would argue that Hard Work and Passion are greater than IQ. If I were to take an IQ test, I would probably be seen to be of average intelligence, and yet, so many people on Wall Street possess high to super-high IQs. That said, the great equalizer is hard work, passion, and experience. You can't read about being battle-tested in a book. You have to have lived through it, experienced it, and basked in your expensive tuition. Most people simply don't have the mettle to weather that type of drawdown and emotional rollercoaster.

Anyway, that is my candid account of my first half of 2020 portfolio performance.

Good luck to my intrepid followers during the second half of 2020!

