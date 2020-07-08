Earnings of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) plunged by 80% sequentially to C$0.13 per share in the second quarter ended April 30, 2020. A hike in provision expense was the main cause of the earnings decline. Earnings will likely improve in the second half of the year compared to the second quarter but decline on a year-over-year basis. I’m expecting the worsened economic outlook to keep provision expense higher than last year’s level. Moreover, a contraction in net interest margin due to a shift in funding mix and interest rate decline will likely pressurize earnings in the remainder of the year. Furthermore, the management intends to continue implementing its strategic plan this year, which will raise one-time implementation expenses. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 60% year over year to C$1.52 per share in 2020 (US$1.12 per share). Valuation analysis shows that LRCDF is trading at a significant discount to its fair value; however, the market price is unlikely to rise to the target price anytime soon. The bank carries a high risk due to the pandemic, which will likely restrain the stock price in the near term. Therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on LRCDF.

Worsened Economic Outlook to Keep Provision Expense Elevated

LRCDF posted a provision expense of C$55 million in the second quarter, up from C$15 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2020. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, the management considered different economic scenarios to determine the provisions for loan losses. The management assumed GDP would reach its pre-pandemic level in early 2021 in its base case. I’m expecting a COVID-19 vaccine to become widely available in early 2021; therefore, a full recovery by early 2021 appears too optimistic. Consequently, I’m expecting the bank to increase its allowances for loan losses in the second half of the year. Moreover, the bank allowed payment deferrals on around 13.3% of total loans, which shows the extent of the problems in the portfolio. Based on these factors, I’m expecting LRCDF to post provision expense of C$115 million in 2020, up from C$44 million in 2019.

Change in Funding Mix to Squeeze Margin

LRCDF’s net interest margin, NIM, will likely decline in the third quarter due to the full quarter’s impact of the Bank of Canada’s target policy rate cuts in March. The management’s rate-sensitivity analysis at the end of the last fiscal year showed that the NIM was modestly sensitive to interest rate changes. The results of the rate-sensitivity simulation showed that as of October 31, 2019, a 100bps interest rate cut could reduce the net interest income by C$9.1 million (or 1.3%), as mentioned in the annual shareholders’ report for 2019. I’m expecting NIM to fall more than what is implied by the year-end simulation results because the bank’s funding mix worsened during the second quarter. LRCDF increased borrowings in the second quarter, which led to a shift towards costlier funds. Borrowings made up 32.4% of total funds as of April 30, 2020, versus 31.5% of total funds as of October 31, 2019. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the NIM to decline by 15bps in this fiscal year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

I’m expecting loan growth to partially offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. However, loan growth will likely remain low due to the economic downturn. For the full year, I’m expecting loans to grow by 1.0% year over year, as shown in the table below.

Strategic Plan to Temporarily Lift Expenses

As mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call, the management intends to continue to invest in its strategic plan this year despite the COVID-19 implications. The management will continue to optimize the network of financial clinics, which will lead to an impairment charge of approximately C$6 million in the third quarter. The management is targeting to reduce its network to 63 locations from 83 locations. Additionally, the management will continue implementing its plan to migrate customers to a digital platform, as mentioned in the conference call. The bank will likely reap the benefits of its strategic plans after this year. For this year, I’m expecting expenses to remain elevated due to the costs to implement the strategic plan. Consequently, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 3% year over year in the fiscal year 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Dip by 60%

The elevated provision expense, NIM compression, and strategic investments will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, low loan growth will partially offset the pressure on the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to decline by 60% year over year to C$1.52 per share in 2020 (US$1.12 per share). The following table shows my income statement estimates.

LRCDF Currently Attractively Valued

Historically, LRCDF has traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 0.90, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the P/B multiple of 0.90x with the forecast book value per share of US$40.3 gives a target price of US$36.2. This price target implies an upside of 67.7% from LRCDF's July 7 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

LRCDF is also offering a decent forward dividend yield of 5.5%, assuming the bank maintains its quarterly dividend at C$0.40 per share. The bank reduced its quarterly dividend by 40% in the third quarter to C$0.40 per share from the previous dividend of C$0.67 per share. It is unlikely that the bank will cut dividends again anytime soon because the capital ratios are currently in a comfortable position. LRCDF’s common equity tier I ratio stood at 8.8% as of April 30, 2020, versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%.

Risks to Restrain the Stock Price

Despite the attractive valuation and decent dividend yield, I’m expecting LRCDF’s market price to remain subdued in the near term of around three months. I’m expecting LRCDF’s high level of risk to restrain the stock price. The bank is currently facing high risks because of the uncertainties related to the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on provision expense. Moreover, LRCDF is exposed to Alberta’s economy which relies heavily on the vulnerable oil market. As of October 31, 2019, Albertan loans made up around 7% of total loans. Furthermore, around 7% of total loans were to borrowers in the United States, which is faring worse than Canada in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the World Health Organization, there are 105,536 cases in Canada, representing 285 cases per 100,000 people. On the other hand, there are 2.9 million cases in the United States, representing 880 cases per 100,000 people. Moreover, LRCDF does not trade on any major U.S. exchange, which adds to its riskiness. Overall, the high level of risk will likely keep LRCDF’s stock price subdued in the near term; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.