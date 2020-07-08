Heretofore, it has successfully achieved the above objective. In this piece, I will explore its offering expansions, and its path forward.

Adobe is truly a unique company; in that, it has developed a monopolistic position, on top of which it can expand its offering with proper managerial execution.

Today, I will expand upon that analysis by highlighting Adobe’s key revenue drivers: its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud.

In a previous article I wrote on Adobe, I explored the company and its reign as a de facto monopoly on content creation through its industry-leading products.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

Investment Thesis

When it comes to content creation, Adobe (ADBE) is the industry standard in the same way that Nvidia (NVDA) is the industry standard for high-quality GPUs. In my previous article on the company, I highlighted that its software is essentially a language, which all design industry participants must speak in order to work in the industries in which they participate.

This has fashioned the company into a de facto monopoly, and its ~86% gross margins communicate as much. Like many of the incredible companies within my coverage universe, Adobe does not rest on its laurels, and it has proven that its willing to reinvest those gross profits into its various burgeoning lines of business.

Today, I am going to analyze Adobe’s three core business segments: Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. I will demonstrate that these business segments are rapidly growing and portend future growth based on each segment’s total addressable market and recent revenue trends. To this end, Adobe estimates that it will have a $128 billion total addressable market in 2022 with only ~$15B worth of revenue.

In light of this analysis, I rate Adobe a buy today, and a very strong buy anywhere below $450.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

Creative Cloud

Adobe Creative Cloud is the ecosystem for creators interested/working in photography, design, video, or web design. The Creative Cloud features over 20 apps that utilize the cloud to enable individuals to access the Creative Cloud Library from a desktop or mobile device.

The service includes tools and capabilities such that teams can stay in sync throughout a project. Additionally, Adobe recently released an update to bring extended AI capabilities to its platform to boost Photoshop and other Creative Cloud applications. For example, now AI detects small elements that are detailed, such as hair. The platform will include new features including screen design, 3D, and AR. These updates, though seemingly small, are improvements that further solidify the power of Adobe's platform in creative communities, and thereby its moat.

Source: Adobe Creative Cloud updates add more AI and learning tools

Adobe’s Creative Cloud helps teams, students, and individuals meet their everyday creative needs by offering a complete platform that is continually improving. Adobe fuels creativity for all, as its platform provides the infrastructure to create anything you can imagine, which has led the Creative Cloud segment to generate strong, growing revenues, as can be seen below.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

While the chart above was the best I could find for a pictorial representation, here's data from Adobe's recent quarterly earnings report:

Creative Cloud ARR increased to $7.93 billion in Q2 of 2020, a 21% year-over-year increase. Creative Cloud ARR also increased by 21% in 2019 to $6.48 billion. Hence, there has been consistently robust growth from the segment.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

Adobe anticipates that there will be a $31 billion total addressable market for its Creative Cloud in 2022. In the financial analysis portion of this article, I will employ these metrics (below and above the image) to ascertain the value of Creative Cloud in my "sum of parts" valuation.

I will assume 15% revenue growth in Adobe’s Creative Cloud over the next 10 years, as the company currently has 27% of its addressable market and the platform is consistently growing at 21%.

Document Cloud

Document Cloud is a steady contributor to Adobe’s revenue, but this is expected to increase precipitously as the total addressable market is expected to nearly double from 2021 to 2022.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

The Document Cloud enables 2 billion Adobe Reader and Acrobat users to create trillions of PDFs. The service is expanding to include e-signatures, workflows, and document intelligence. Adobe has focused on improving the Document Cloud by using a methodology consistent with Creative Cloud; that is, utilizing the cloud to access the variety of Document Cloud integrations from anywhere at any time.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

Document Cloud ARR increased to $1.24 billion in Q2 of 2020, a 34.6% increase year-over-year. In 2019, ARR increased to $1.22 billion, a 25% year-over-year increase. For this segment’s growth over the next 10 years, I will estimate 20%, as there is significant room for Adobe to capture in this market and as the company grew revenues by over 25% the past two years.

Experience Cloud

This segment is perhaps the most compelling to me as an investor in Adobe. The Experience Cloud enables businesses to develop media, then immediately deploy said media via an in-house demand-side platform (DSP). As you will come to find out, there have been near term headwinds for this segment, in light of the COVID-19 situation, but long term this segment should prove to be a massive winner.

Experience Cloud focuses on helping businesses provide the best customer experience featuring innovative tools for data, commerce, personalization, and more. This segment is designed to help businesses achieve their goals by providing content optimization and AI-driven analytics to best serve each of their individual customers.

Adobe Experience Cloud

The video above highlights that Adobe is powering next-generation experiences that businesses' customers find simple and informative. This has resulted in rapid revenue growth from the segment, as is illustrated below.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

Despite such meteoric growth in the past, however, Experience Cloud revenue increased to $826 million in Q2 of 2020, a paltry 5% year-over-year growth. This growth was lower than Adobe anticipated due to the COVID-19 impact.

In its Q2 earnings call, Adobe said that COVID-19 impact resulted in a $50 million shortfall in revenue from the experience cloud as businesses stopped spending on advertisements. The company reported that Experience Cloud revenue increased by 18% in the past year, excluding advertising revenues. This is relatively low for this segment, as it is expected to grow rapidly through 2023.

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

Adobe believes that its Experience Cloud will continue to grow at high rates once business returns to normalized spending on advertising. In 2019, Adobe increased its Experience Cloud revenues by 31% to $3.21 billion. While this segment hasn’t grown significantly in 2020 due to the virus, the company expects growth to be strong as there remains a huge $84 billion total addressable market in 2022. Therefore, I will estimate a 22.5% growth over 10 years as the Experience Cloud is rapidly growing to create the optimal multi-cloud infrastructure that powers businesses’ customer relations.

Financial Analysis

Source: Adobe 2019 Analyst Day

Adobe is in a strong financial position as the company is generating free cash flow and has plenty of cash on hand. Adobe also sports an 87% gross profit margin, which further illustrates that the company operates as a de facto monopoly.

Source: Ycharts.com

As can be seen above, Adobe has leveled its spend in R&D and SG&A to remain a consistent percentage of revenue, all while steadily increasing free cash flow per share. This highlights Adobe’s strong business approach and the extent to which the company will continue to generate strong free cash, which will result in an increase in its share price over time.

Now, let's determine what we should pay for the company.

Employing The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So as to illuminate the math behind this valuation, here are some notable assumptions I used to create this valuation.

I included the assumed growth rates in the chart below The free cash flow margins I used were 50% for each segment. While this is not perfectly accurate, it's at worst a conservative estimation of the different segment's free cash flow generation potential. I then used these free cash flow assumptions to create a free cash flow per share that I then inputted into the LASV Model. The valuations depicted below are those that we can expect by 2030. I then added up the individual valuations and created a conservative 2030 total valuation target that I then converted into a share price. I then used the current share price and the 2030 target share price to arrive at total expected returns. I could have used the current market cap and 2030 target market cap also but simply chose to view the CAGR calculation from the vantage point of share prices.

Last note, if any of this was unclear to you, please feel free to ask your questions regarding the valuation in the comments section below. It would be two articles alone to write out every bit of math employed in this valuation. The present revenues for each segment can be found in the company's Q2 2020 earnings release. You can then take those revenues and apply a conservative FCF to equity margin that you can then divide by the total shares outstanding.

This is everything you need to create a very conservative projection of intrinsic value for each component of the company's business.

Now, let's check out the results.

Valuations

Segment Anticipated Growth Current Annual Revenue Estimated FCF Per Share [ARR] 2030 Valuation Creative Cloud 15% $7.93B $8.19 ~$480B Document Cloud 20% $1.24B $1.28 ~$110B Experience Cloud 22.5% $3.30B $3.40 ~$375B Total Valuation $965B

Source: www.news.adobe.com

Based on Adobe’s current $210.75 billion market cap, we can expect about a 15% return on an investment today. Therefore, I am bullish on Adobe and label it a buy as it is expected to generate market-beating returns as it is better than our 9.8% benchmark.

Conclusion

Adobe is one of those company's that Peter Thiel really relishes. That is, Adobe is a monopoly, plain and simple, but one that doesn't find itself at the crosshairs of political theatre, a la Facebook (FB). The company has positioned itself at the forefront of the transition to the cloud, which is utilized by all its business segments.

In light of my sum of parts valuation of Adobe, its three main revenue drivers look to deliver strong growth, which makes it a strong investment today. I am bullish on Adobe and view it as a long-term hold as it will accelerate the transition to digital, as it has since 1982.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADbe, FB, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.