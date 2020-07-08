This article also takes a quick look at the top three holdings of the Nigeria ETF, and how a direct stock portfolio might be better for investors with access.

As one of the largest economies in the continent with the greatest demographic potential over the next 30 years, I am still somewhat surprised that there is only one US-listed ETF tracking the Nigerian equity market. I am also somewhat surprised that given the very high expense ratio and "monopoly" of access this ETF provides to this market, that the Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE) only has about $27 million in assets under management. In this article, I wanted to refresh my look at NGE, especially at its top three holdings, and see if it is worth buying more on this year's dip, or whether it's time to throw out my old bull thesis on it.

First of all, NGE has probably failed to raise more assets simply because total returns over the past seven years have been poor. NGE's first major drawdown of over 50% came after the 2014 crash in oil prices (oil still makes up almost 90% of Nigeria's exports), and the ETF has declined another >50% since. I also notice that the 8.4 cent dividend paid in December 2019 (less than 1/10th the size of the dividend paid in December 2018) is why NGE no longer appears in screens of country ETFs with high dividend yields. Obviously, whether you believe that dividend will get back to >80 cents and grow from there will be a key factor in whether or not you are bullish on NGE.

Data by YCharts

For the second chart, I was a bit encouraged to see that NGE's assets under management are now actually slightly higher now than when the ETF's shares traded at prices over 6x higher than where they are now. ETF.com still ranks the "Fund Closure Risk" of NGE as "High," and for the sake of access, I hope enough inflows keep buying to keep this access product open, and perhaps even encourage a competing Nigeria ETF.

Data by YCharts

The Bullish Growth Case For Nigeria

The main reason to have a greater portfolio allocation to MSCI Nigeria than its "market weight" in the ACWI + Frontier index is if you believe that:

Nigeria's economic growth rate is likely to be significantly higher than those of developed markets, that companies listed on the Nigerian stock exchange are likely to capture a fair share of that growth, and that the current valuation ratios of NGE trading at just over 4x trailing earnings and 0.6x book are enough of a discount or factor of safety against any slippage in #1 and #2

For the economic growth case, one of my main sources is the PwC study of "The World in 2050," where the current "G7" economies are contrasted with an emerging group of "E7" economies. Using the interactive data tool on that site, I created the chart below to compare forecasts for the PPP GDP of Nigeria versus three other economies also dependent on natural resources: two developed economies (Canada and Australia), and another frontier economy (Iran). Nigeria is currently the smallest of these four economies, but is expected to surpass Australia's GDP by 2027, Canada's by 2037, and Iran's by 2047.

Source: PwC

Forecasts are of course very difficult and can be wildly wrong, but there is one simple reason I am optimistic about such a healthy rate of "organic" economic growth in Nigeria: demographics. Unlike most of the rest of the world, including many large countries in Asia, many countries in sub-Saharan Africa still have very young, bottom-heavy population pyramids, indicating a healthy pipeline of workers and consumers not needing to support many older retirees.

Source: PopulationPyramid.net

If I could select single stock investments, I would focus on those best able to capture this "demographic dividend" from Nigeria and neighbouring countries, whether listed in Nigeria or on foreign exchanges. Unfortunately, as the below screenshot shows, the only depository receipts of Nigerian companies I could find, at least on the below site, were 144A or Reg S, so no help to most US-based investors.

Source: ADR BNY Mellon

So since NGE is the only way, and an inflexible and expensive way, for a US-based investor to allocate to Nigerian equities, I wanted to take a quick look at at least the top 3 components of the ETF:

You can look up names and download audited annual reports and unaudited interim financials directly from the Nigerian Stock Exchange's webpage.

Dangote Cement, as the name suggests, is in the cement business. Cement is a more capital-heavy and consumer-distant industry than I usually like, especially in a far off country where I can't see what's going on easily, so this is not the first stock I would have bought in Nigeria given the choice. Just one quick snapshot below shows earnings per share down by about half between 2018 and 2019, which I might accept if I knew more about the business, but this doesn't make me want to own more of this particular stock.

Source: Dangote Cement 2019 Audited Annual Report

Next we have Guaranty Trust Bank, and my main complaint about most emerging and frontier market funds is that they have too much exposure to banks and not enough to other sectors. That said, I do plan to download and read their 2019 PwC-audited annual report to see how this bank is trading compared with where I might value it. In many markets, banks can offer well-leveraged exposure to economic growth when they're managed well.

Finally of the top three, we have the one name which probably would be the first name many foreigners in Nigeria might look at for exposure to the local consumer market: Nestle Nigeria. Their 2019 annual report, audited by Deloitte & Touche, will also make good reading for my next few ferry rides.

What I'll be looking for when reading these reports is whether there are lots of bad debts, or other headwinds to returns that will keep NGE from performing well as Nigeria grows and multiple bounces off their bottoms. With US large cap growth as expensive as it is, I feel better taking my chances looking at a few dozen other corners of the market like the one occupied by NGE.

