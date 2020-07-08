There could still be some upside potential here, even at this valuation.

On the other hand, the streaming world is becoming increasingly competitive. There are too many players and not enough hours in a day.

Investors are concerned about Roku's ad pricing power during Q2 2020 having a negative impact on its results, although I believe this is temporary.

Investment Thesis

Roku (ROKU) is growing at a breakneck pace. Even if Q2 2020 results are worse than expected (which I doubt), the long-term tailwinds to this platform are very attractive.

This stock now trades with at 12.3x trailing revenues, a decline from plus 15x trailing revenues in 2019.

Although there are many competing platforms in the market right now, this well-managed company with strong insider ownership still has very attractive profit margins.

Altogether, this stock is worth considering.

Roku's Rapid Growth is Very Attractive

Source: author's calculations

The above graph illustrates Roku's revenue growth rates. This revenue growth rate is astonishing.

Presently, investors are concerned about ad pricing how much this will impact its performance in Q2 2020. When Roku reported its Q4 2019 results at the time, its guidance was pointing towards 42% revenue growth rates.

Right now, given the widespread weakness in ad market, many investors are concerned that Roku's revenue growth rates could be marked by a substantial deceleration.

On the other hand, I suspect that not only will this impact be temporary, but that it could be slightly offset by a meaningful increase in active accounts, as households take advantage of Roku's many different trial options.

The Proliferation of Alternatives

At the end of June YouTube TV (GOOG)(GOOGL) raised prices by 30%. This informs me of two separate characteristics.

Firstly, that there's space in the family budget for more expensive YouTube TV. I felt that given the number of jobs being lost in the economy, that YouTube would probably be less aggressive with its pricing increases. However, the facts point in a different direction.

Secondly, and more pertinent aspect here is that YouTube TV is not even likely to be the primary streaming platform for many households, with Netflix (NFLX) more likely than not being given preference in many households.

Also, by no means an exhaustive list but here are a few more players that Roku has to contend with Hulu Live TV (DIS), Dish Network Corp.'s Sling TV (DISH), AT&T Inc.'s AT&T TV Now (T).

All these different alternatives combined all fighting for a piece of the pie are more likely than not to be a significant concern for Roku's profit margins.

Roku's Path to Profitability?

Source: author's calculations

I have not included Roku's Q1 2020 gross profit figure (56.2%) in the graph above not to obfuscate what Roku's gross profit margins were under a normalized environment, such as that throughout 2019.

Also, I've not focused on the hardware sale above. I've opted solely to represent Roku's gross profit margins from its streaming revenue and I suspect that readers will agree that these margins are very attractive.

Succinctly, these high margins are the reason to consider this investment opportunity.

Strong Insider Ownership, Why It Matters?

When is looking through Roku's financials I noted that they were very 'clean'. Meaning that the growth is organic, without questionable entries or reliance on M&A to grow its top line.

Given that I look through many companies, my immediate instinct is that this management team must be strongly aligned with the performance of the company. So lo and behold, reading through the proxy I see the following:

(Source)

Although I don't know how this story will ultimately play out, we can be assured that this management team is positively incentivized to deliver strong shareholder returns, given just how much skin in the game they have.

Valuation -- Not Shockingly Expensive

Source: author's calculations

There are concerns that ad spending reductions are likely to affect Roku's near-term profit margins. However, I contend that not only are Roku's ad reductions likely to be temporary, but I would not be surprised to see if they are less severe than many analysts expect.

However, we are still left with the issue that paying 12.3x trailing revenues is a punchy valuation for a company without long-term customer lock-ins. Of course, bulls would retort that throughout 2019 investors were positively euphoric to pay more than 15 times trailing sales, thus being asked to pay just 12.3 times trailing sales is a bargain opportunity in comparison.

Furthermore, looking out to next year, analysts expect that Roku is being priced at less than 8x forward sales.

Source: SA Premium Tools

As you can see in the green box, this multiple is fairly respectable and not overly punchy. Furthermore, the growth rates that Roku needs to deliver to reach this target revenue are not excessive.

Investment Risks

As discussed above, Roku's valuation is a serious concern. In the event of a further multiple compression, this largely GAAP unprofitable company could see shareholder returns turn significantly negative at a rapid clip.

Roku's appeal is largely contingent on its ability to grow and retain users. With so many other streaming platforms already available, the competition is intensifying with the passage of time. Given that there's only so many 'Streaming Hours' in a day for users to sit down and watch Roku's content, this puts a cap on just how much Roky's revenues could grow.

Indeed, combined, we can see that Roku's multiple and shareholder returns are mostly reflective of investors' sentiment. If sentiment turns sour at any point, investors could see its share price falling rather quickly.

The Bottom Line

Roku is growing at a very strong clip and is highly likely to resume similar growth rates in 2021 once the ad market has stabilized. Investment sentiment has been dented because of the likely impact of ad weakness on its Q2 2020 results.

I argue that investors are overly gloomy this stock and that once Q2 2020 is reported, investors may come to reappraise Roku in a new light.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROKU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.