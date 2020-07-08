Nikola doesn't want to be in a situation where lock-up on insider shares expires at the end of the year and the company has less than one year of cash.

Nikola management now has the option to call in warrants early. This would add to selling pressure from the PIPE investors, but also extend the cash runway.

Over the last couple of weeks, I have made no secret about my bearishness on Nikola Corporation (NKLA). As the stock price has taken a dive over the last several days into the $40s, I reiterate my confidence that it will be under $20 by the end of July. I have compared NKLA to another previously overhyped SPAC in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE), and now the charts are starting to look quite similar.

Just like how institutions unloaded their SPCE shares, they will unload their NKLA shares. Even if they like the long-term prospects of the company, they know that NKLA will likely want to finance to shore up its cash runway beyond 2021, especially since insider lockup expires at the end of the year. Additional selling pressure could come from the exercising of warrants. This will either be from market players attempting to capitalize on arbitrage or NKLA possibly forcing early exercise of the warrants in lieu of, or in addition to, further financing.

On July 1, NKLA filed an amended S-1 for the purpose of registering 53.4 million shares of common stock mostly associated with the $10 PIPE financing and 23.9 million shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The market appears to be preparing for this filing to become effective shortly, as the stock's decline has accelerated since then. It is in the company's best interest that this filing becomes effective as soon as possible so that it can take steps to fund its next stage of growth.

The PIPE holders may not sell every single one of their shares, but logic points to significant sales being a likely outcome

One piece of feedback I received from bulls on my previous article was that the mere registration of shares did not imply that PIPE holders will sell at the first opportunity. They pointed to language in the S-1 such as the following to suggest that they may hold for a while:

Our registration of the securities covered by this prospectus does not mean that the Selling Securityholders will offer or sell any of the shares. The Selling Securityholders may sell the shares of Common Stock covered by this prospectus in a number of different ways and at varying prices.

CEO Trevor Milton even took time out of his busy day to chime in about this on Twitter:

Even he admits that at least "some" PIPE holders will sell. Investors should not rely on the careful wording of an S-1 filing to conclude that PIPE holders won't sell. Every single SEC filing that registers stock for sale will contain language similar to this. A company will use language in an SEC filing that shows it in the best possible light while still maintaining legal integrity. No company in its right mind is going to say, "These PIPE investors are going to sell all their shares as soon as they can" even if it secretly thought this will be the case.

Using SPCE as the most relevant recent example of a very early-stage, futuristic business that saw its stock price go through the moon on hype, we can see the institutional buys and sells since its shares became registered for sale:

A total of 6.4 million shares were purchased by institutions that either initiated or increased their stake. In contrast, a total of 30.3 million shares were sold by institutions that chose to reduce their stake or completely sell out of SPCE. The result was a stock price that cratered from over $40 to the $15 range. And yes, I know that this occurred while the general market was falling. But if the general market was the sole factor here, why hasn't SPCE recovered to $40 or at least over $30 during the market's strong rebound? It remains stuck in the mid-teens because the bubble burst on its hype and the float increased from institutional investors that took profits. This will be NKLA's future.

The NKLA PIPE investors are market professionals who purchased in at $10 and are currently sitting on large gains after holding for a few months. The borrow rate to short shares has been so high and put option premiums have been through the roof in no small part because of these investors' attempts to hedge and lock in their gains. Despite the recent heavy cost to borrow, NKLA short interest has exploded to 9.2 million shares as of June 15, compared to 3.3 million on May 29. Impressive given that this borrow supply can only come out of the 23 million public shares from the VectoIQ shell.

Even if the PIPE investors are bullish on the long-term prospects of NKLA, they can just as easily sell their existing position on the open market and then purchase back their shares in any potential secondary financing. This is how sophisticated funds make their money, not on buying on the open market and speculating like retail investors do. The logical conclusion is that they will be selling. Maybe not every single share will be dumped on the market, but the institutional action on SPCE makes for a pretty good blueprint for expectations on NKLA.

The potential for early exercise of the warrants could create further selling pressure

NKLA shareholders need to deal with yet another issue that could result in additional selling pressure on the stock - the potential for management to force the early exercise of the 23 million public warrants. If the stock price is above $18.00 for 20 out of 30 trading days, the company has the option to force the warrant holders to exercise their warrants with 30 days' written notice. June 30th was the 20th day that NKLA traded over $18.00. Now we wait for the registration of the underlying stock on the warrants to become effective and any possible notification from the company.

NKLA also has the option to request exercise on a cashless basis, but I don't believe that would be a primary motivation to force early exercise. While warrant holders could request redemption at any time, they also have 5 years to do so. If the company requests early redemption, that would be an additional 23 million shares added to the float on top of the 52.5 million PIPE shares within a few weeks.

Why force the warrants to exercise early?

The most obvious question a shareholder would ask about this situation is why would the company force early redemption? Why purposely assassinate the stock price by adding 23 million shares to the float over a month's time instead of gradually over 5 years? The simple reason is that NKLA needs cash. While the unaudited, pro forma balance sheet disclosed in April showed $709 million in cash, that is only a little more than a year's worth of cash runway. The company projects EBITDA to be -$211 million in 2020 and -$245 million in 2021. Capex is projected to be $156 million in 2020 and $298 million in 2021:

Source: NKLA's corporate presentation on April 6, 2020

The building of its first truck plant in Arizona alone will cost $600 million. The company does not project to become EBITDA positive until 2024, a year in which it plans to spend $673 million in capital expenditures. This business will be a cash drain for years, even if things go to plan.

The exercise of the 23 million warrants would bring in $264.5 million in cash. While that's a drop in the bucket to overall cash needs, that would at least extend the cash runway until sometime in 2022. With the shakiness of the market during the pandemic and NKLA being a highly speculative, pre-revenue company, it would be prudent for management to lock in as long of a cash runway as possible.

The early redemption on the warrants become a risk until NKLA announces a secondary financing that will extend the cash runway. That would also create downward pressure on the stock and would be highly unlikely to be announced until the $10 PIPE shares became eligible for sale. So, while a secondary would likely take place above the $11.50 strike price of the warrants, it's unlikely to occur anywhere nearly as high as $50 either.

With insider lockup expiring at the end of the year, it is in the best interest of NKLA to extend its cash runway now, not later

As I mentioned above, the sophisticated investors involved in the PIPE would likely participate in a secondary financing upon selling their PIPE shares in order to reacquire their position. It is in the company's best interest to see the S-1 become effective so that the PIPE investors can sell and NKLA's bookrunner can start another offering. The sooner this happens, the greater chance that NKLA can achieve this at a decent price. The longer the company either chooses to or is forced to wait on this, the more likely of a risk it takes that the market crashes during economic duress or the stock loses what's left of its waning hype factor with Robinhood traders.

The other elephant in the room for NKLA is the insider lockup that expires towards the end of the year. The closer we get to that date, the harder it becomes for NKLA to issue a robust secondary as the sophisticated investors understand the risk of insiders selling. NKLA does not want to be in a situation come December 2020 with less than a year of cash left on its balance sheet and a weak stock price from fear over insider sells. Any cash raise then comes at the cost of heavy and painful dilution.

Investors and speculators who continue to hold onto NKLA need to be prepared for selling pressure on several fronts. I believe that this selling pressure will cause the stock to drop back under $20. If this were to occur, it could be years of successful operational performance before NKLA returns to the highs seen last month, based on fundamental value instead of hype. Continue to buy and hold NKLA at your own risk, and prepare for a very long-term hold if you do.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NKLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a bearish position on NKLA through put options.