In the 276 days since I wrote my bearish piece about Kirby Corporation (KEX), the shares are down about 37% against a gain of ~7% for the S&P 500. While this is gratifying on some level, I must admit that a company that was too risky to buy at $80 may be a great buy at $51, so I should look in on the name again. I’ll review the financial history here, and will highlight the recent impairment charge, and will try to answer whether the company has sufficient liquidity. I’ll also look at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the company. I’ll conclude with an options trade that I think makes sense.

I understand that you’re a fairly busy, dear reader, so I’ll leap right to the point. I now think Kirby is a (speculative) buy. For those who are still nervous here, I recommend selling the puts described below. These either put fairly decent premia in the investor’s pocket, or they oblige the put writer to buy this company at an extraordinary discount.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial history here has frankly been spotty. For example, in spite of the fact that sales have grown at a modest CAGR of 1.7%, the company’s net income has actually declined at a CAGR of just under 11%. Additionally, long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 11.5% and interest expense has grown at a CAGR of just over 17% since 2014. Additionally, over the past several years investors have been subjected to increasing dilution. Specifically, share count has grown by just over 3.1 million, up at a CAGR of .8% since 2014.

The first quarter of 2020 was fairly bad when compared to the same period a year ago. Specifically, in spite of a decent showing from the Marine Transportation business, revenue declined by 13.5% in the first quarter of 2020 relative to the same period a year ago. Earnings absolutely collapsed as a result of a $433.341 million impairment charge, the details of which are outlined below.

Financial Risk

In addition to looking at the financial past at a firm, I want to try to forecast the size and timing of future obligations in order to determine periods of maximal financial risk. In order to do that, I compare the size and timing of future financial obligations. I’ve compiled these in the table below for your enjoyment and edification, dear reader. I should state that the timing of the CAPEX figure is the most flexible of these, but when it comes to capital investment I’m of the view that “you pay me now, or you pay me later.” I derived the CAPEX figure by taking the midpoint of what the company suggested it was going to spend in 2020. I should also point out that this figure is relatively light given that the firm has spent an average of $242 million on capital expenditures over the past three years.

Against these obligations, the firm has cash and equivalents of about $322.6 million. In addition, the company has borrowing capacity on its Revolving Credit Facility of $359.6 million. This suggests to me that there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon, which I consider to be a positive. That said, the company may need to borrow more in order to meet obligations after 2021, which is not sustainable in my view.

The finances here are uninspiring in my view, but I don’t think there will be a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon. I think this is a mediocre business to be sure, but I think that even a mediocre company can be a great investment at the right price, so I should spend some time looking at the price that investors are currently being asked to pay.

The Stock

I’ve written it before and all signs point to the fact that I’ll probably say it again. A great company can be a terrible investment if the shares are too expensive. Additionally, a mediocre company can be a great investment if you can buy it at the right price. I judge whether or not shares are too expensive in a number of ways, including the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. I want to see that shares are trading at a discount both to the overall market and to the company’s own history.

In my previous article on Kirby, I made much of the fact (some would say “droned on”) that the shares were trading at a PE of ~45 times. I considered this to be an excessive valuation, especially in light of the fact that the firm was not an enormous earner. At the moment, the PE has collapsed because of the above-mentioned impairment. Two points need to be made in my view. First, the PE collapsed to just over 18 times before the most recent quarter. Second, the shares are trading at the low end of the range on a price to free cash flow basis per the following.

This suggests to me that the shares now represent good value. They are trading near multi-year lows on a price to free cash flow basis, for instance.

Options As An Alternative

I think the shares are reasonably priced at the moment, but I can fully understand why someone would be nervous about buying such an imperfect company as this. I can understand why someone would insist on an even greater discount. Such people have a choice. On the one hand, they can wait for shares to drop in price again. There are two problems with this approach in my estimation. First, there is obviously no guarantee that the shares will drop in price from here, given that they are currently trading below book value. Second, if the shares drop in price, there’s no reason to assume that the investor will have the fortitude to buy when the price actually does drop. The reason for this is that when shares drop precipitously, it’s usually for a good (short term) reason, and so it’s quite easy to convince oneself to not buy.

On the other hand, the investor can generate a credit in their account immediately by selling puts at a strike price that represents a great long-term entry point. I think such a trade represents a “win-win” for the investor. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that represents great long-term value. At the moment, my preferred short put here is the December puts with a strike of $40. These are currently bid-asked at $2.55-$3.40. That means that if the share price remains above $40 over the next six months, the investor will pocket the premium. If the shares fall further, the investor will be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$37.45, which I consider to be a reasonable entry price.

I hope you’re excited about the idea of a “win-win” trade, dear reader because it's time to pour cold water all over the mood. Investing, like life, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you’ve just recently joined us, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency to drive a point home to the point of tedium. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Kirby today at a price of ~$51. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 26.5% below today's level. Buying the same asset for a one-fifth discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

I think Kirby is an imperfect company, but I think the shares more than reflect that. In fact, I think the shares have gotten ahead of themselves on the downside, and they now represent a “buy.” The company certainly has sufficient liquidity to meet its short term and medium-term needs, and, ironically enough, I think the recent writedown has improved the capital structure. For those people who remain nervous about this purchase, I think the put options described above are a great alternative to outright share ownership. I think the premia on offer for relatively deep out of the money puts is very generous and I think investors would be wise to sell them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KEX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be buying 200 shares of KEX and selling 10 of the puts described in this article.