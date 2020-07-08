It is likely to grow at 25% to 30% over the next two to three years.

Investment Thesis

Nvidia (NVDA) delivered strong Q1 2021 results, where its revenue was up 39% compared with the same period a year ago, while its revenue guidance for the next quarter is pointing towards the midpoint of 42% compared with the same period last year.

Looking ahead, it is very reasonable to believe that its revenues are likely to grow at 25% to 30% over the coming two to three years.

Thus, given its very strong growth potential, paying up 35 times forward earnings is not as expensive, and in actuality cheaper than it appears on the surface.

Background to the Article

This article was first published on my Marketplace on the 22nd of May.

I had previously suggested Nvidia and recommended selling it (for a 50% profit). In hindsight, always in hindsight, I should have kept it. But I can't invest in hindsight.

Moving on, you could argue that Nvidia at 35x next year's earnings, is not cheap, and not aligned with Deep Value. But I'm more interested in the maximum return considering the less possible risk, rather than sticking to a label.

Over time, I have found myself migrating away from buying junk cheaply for things that actually become more important, more relevant, with a stronger moat, and increased earning power over the next two-three years.

Rest assured, I am still absolutely laser-focused on its valuation. I have not lost my mind. And I'm not chasing a share price. Valuation matters more than practically anything else in investing.

With this prelude in place, allow me to present you with Nvidia (again).

Note: Nvidia's fiscal year is now Q1 2021.

Unimpressive After Hours Reaction, What Does It Say?

With such strong results, why has the stock not rallied strongly after hours? It could be argued that since the stock had already rallied nearly 80% the past 60 days from its March lows, these results were to some extent already priced in.

Having said that, what matters to investors right now is not the past, but how its future looks over the coming years ahead. Indeed, on this note, one can see huge potential simmering just below the surface.

Data Center Is Its Crown Jewel

As of Q1 2021 Nvidia’s Data Center business unit amounted to 37% of Nvidia’s total revenue was up 80% year-over-year.

Thus, although Nvidia’s Gaming business is a bigger portion of its operations, at 43% of its total revenue, this segment’s growth was slightly more subdued at just 27% year-over-year -- the reason being that supply chains being were disrupted and the closure of retail outlets and China iCafes. However, longer-term intense competition from AMD AMD continues to be a very real obstacle to Nvidia prospects.

On the other hand, Nvidia’s Data Center A100 GPU has seen mass adoption by all cloud service providers and system builders, including Alibaba BABA Cloud, Amazon’s AMZN AWS, Dell Technologies DELL, Google Cloud Platform GOOGL, and Microsoft’s MSFT Azure -- thus, a roaster of all the biggest and most relevant players.

Gross Margins Are Terrific

Nvidia finished Q1 2021 with record GAAP gross margins of 65.1%. Looking ahead to next quarter, its non-GAAP gross margins are expected to reach 66%. On a GAAP-basis, there are some one-off Mellanox acquisition-related costs, which are mostly non-recurring, which will weigh on Nvidia's GAAP gross margins down to 58.6%.

Nonetheless, sequentially, this points to further expansion to its non-GAAP gross margins by approximately 90 basis points.

When asked on the call as to what were the main drivers for this expansion and whether this would be the new baseline for the company, Nvidia's CFO Colette Kress noted that Mellanox has very high gross margins and that this acquisition is partially responsible for Nvidia’s gross margin expansion.

Kress, further stating that it's too early say whether this would be a new baseline, but that Nvidia’s data center business carries similarly high gross margins and that this business continues to become a bigger part of Nvidia, which leads Kress to feel optimistic.

Nvidia’s Near-Term Actions Point to Caution

Nvidia had previously stated that it would reconsider repurchasing its stock after closing the acquisition of Mellanox. However, its commentary on the back of reporting its Q1 2021 results was that its market conditions remain uncertain and Nvidia didn’t consider market conditions to be particularly favorable towards employing its strong balance sheet towards repurchasing its shares.

As a reminder, Nvidia’s balance sheet finished Q1 2021 with a solid net cash position of $9 billion. Although, subsequent to the end of the quarter, Nvidia has deployed $7 billion towards its Mellanox acquisition.

Nevertheless, Nvidia still holds $2 billion in net cash, and given its high expected growth combined with its strongly generating huge cash flows, this reinforces that its balance sheet remains flexible.

This is the notable difference between having a founder and CEO leading the company who has significant skin in the game. Jensen Huang holds roughly 3.8% of Nvidia’s total share outstanding and as you can surmise, there is no individual that is more aligned and determined to see Nvidia’s share price rising in time.

Having said that, you can see this balance of having to manage the short-term, in order to successfully carve out a stronger future for the company.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Looking ahead to next year, Nvidia is minimally likely to grow its revenues 25% to 30% range. When combined with its higher gross margins, this should see its non-GAAP EPS reaching approximately $10 per share by the end of the calendar 2021.

Objectively, this is not the cheapest bargain opportunity, at least superficially. However, Nvidia's earning power is translated into free cash flow at very high rates.

On a pure free cash flow basis, I'm assuming that Nvidia's free cash flow could grow by 28% by the end of calendar 2021. This is a very conservative assumption on my part. This would mean that Nvidia's free cash flow would be at least $5.8 billion by the end of 2021, making the stock trade for 35 its next years free cash flow.

Again, this is not cheap on the surface, but I believe that its revenue growth rate supports this valuation.

The Bottom Line

Nvidia's Data Center segment revenue growth rates continue to grow by leaps and bounds and is showing no signs of slowing down. Even if Nvidia's Gaming segment is no longer as attractive as it once was, Nvidia's Data Center segment is likely to be the biggest contributor to its overall growth prospects by this time next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.