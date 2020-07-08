ObsEva Reports Positive Data from Phase 3 Uterine Fibroids Studies

ObsEva SA (OBSV) announced positive top line data from its PRIMROSE 1 and 2 studies. PRIMROSE 1 met its primary endpoint at week 24 while PRIMROSE 2 data showed that continued treatment with linzagolix for 52 weeks offers sustained efficacy and is well tolerated. The company is now looking to prepare its regulatory submissions.

PRIMROSE 1 and 2 study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Yselty® (linzagolix) in women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids. The data from the PRIMROSE 1 study demonstrated that the women administered the drug candidate showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in menstrual blood loss in comparison to the women on placebo.

Patients given 200mg of the drug candidate with ABT showed 75.5 percent responder rate while those on 100mg without ABT achieved a 56.4 percent responder rate. The pooled week 24 data from both the studies corroborated a best in class profile, with a responder rate of 84.7% shown by women patients given linzagolix 200 mg with ABT. Patients given linzagolix 100 mg without ABT showed 56.6 percent responder rate.

The new data obtained from PRIMROSE 2 showed that the drug candidate is efficient and has strong safety profile. Patients administered 200 mg with ABT and 100 mg without ABT showed responder rates of 91.6% and 53.2% respectively. This data is in line with data received at week 24 of the trial.

In both the studies, the patients showed statistically significant improvements across a number of clinically relevant secondary endpoints. Some of these secondary endpoints were an improvement in anemia, quality of life and reduction in pain. Dr. Ernest Loumaye, ObsEva CEO and cofounder said “Yselty’s unique and differentiated profile reinforces its potential as a promising, commercially competitive product, designed to offer more women a treatment adapted to their clinical and personal needs.”

For the PRIMROSE 1 study, active treatment cohort and placebo cohort showed similar incidences of adverse events. Some of the most commonly noted adverse events were headache, hot flushes and anemia. Data at week 52 showed a small incremental change in BMD compared to data collated at week 24.

The company is now looking to file its regulatory submissions to the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. It is expected that the FDA filing will be done in the first half of 2021 while the EMA filing may be carried out in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Yselty® or linzagolix is a novel, once daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. ObsEva had licensed the drug candidate from Kissei in 2015 and acquired worldwide commercial rights excluding Asia. Linzagolix is not currently approved anywhere in the world but it is in late stage clinical development for treating heavy menstrual bleeding linked with uterine fibroids and pain related with endometriosis.

PRIMROSE 1 and 2 are randomized, prospective, double-blind, parallel group, placebo‑controlled Phase 3 studies. These trials evaluated the drug candidate at 100 mg and 200 mg dosage given once a day, with or without hormonal ABT for treating heavy menstrual bleeding linked to the uterine fibroids. The patients included in the trial were not given calcium supplement or Vitamin D. PRIMROSE 1 involved 526 patients in the US while PRIMROSE 2 had 535 patients in the United States and Europe. Both the trials consisted of a 52-week treatment period. Patients were followed for a further 6 months after the treatment period.

Otonomy Announces Positive Top Line Data For Otividex Program

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) declared positive top line results from the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate, OTO-313. The study involved 31 evaluable patients randomized on a 1:1 basis to a single intratympanic injection of OTO-313 or placebo. These patients were then observed for a period of eight weeks.

Otonomy reported that the trial met its primary endpoint by showing a positive clinical signal for OTO-313 based on a TFI responder analysis. It also showed a favorable safety profile. 43% of patients given OTO-313 were responders at both Day 29 and Day 57 while only 13 percent of the patients on placebo achieved this milestone. David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy said, “This is also a great start to our three planned clinical trial readouts with results for our OTO-413 Phase 1/2 trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 and results from the Phase 3 trial of OTIVIDEX® in Ménière’s disease expected in the first quarter of 2021.”

The patients who were responders at both Day 29 and Day 57, the drug candidate showed a higher responder rate than placebo at all TFI improvement levels considered clinically meaningful. Patients who were given OTO-313 and who responded at both Day 29 and Day 57 stated improvements in both tinnitus loudness and annoyance levels. They also reported improvement in the Patient Global Impression of Change.

A single intratympanic injection of OTO-313 was found to be well-tolerated with lower incidence of adverse events than the placebo group. OTO-313 is a sustained-exposure formulation consisting of selective N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist gacyclidine.

Cellectis Faces Clinical Hold On MELANI-01 Study

Cellectis (CLLS) announced that the FDA has put a clinical hold on its MELANI-01 trial. The hold will affect one of the three drug candidates currently in clinical studies stage. Prior to the hold notice, the company had decided to increase enrollment at Dose Level 1. Cellectis has started to execute updates for the clinical protocol to reflect the change.

MELANI-01 aimed to evaluate allogeneic CAR-T therapy UCARTCS1A in patients with multiple myeloma. The study was initiated in November 2019. The company had reported that a patient included in the trial had experienced cardiac arrest and died. The patient had been treated unsuccessfully with different lines of therapies including autologous CAR T-cells.

Carrie Brownstein, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cellectis said “The safety of patients enrolled in our clinical trials is our utmost priority and we at Cellectis remain committed to safely resuming the clinical development of UCART product candidate targeting CS1 for patients with multiple myeloma and unmet medical need.”

Cellectis is collaborating closely with the FDA to address the issue. It is planning to work on the agency’s requests for amendments to the MELANI-01 clinical protocol. However, the company is continuing the patient enrollment in its two other proprietary Phase 1 dose escalation trials. The first trial AMELI-01 seeks to evaluate UCART123 in patients suffering from relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia while another trial BALLI-01 evaluates UCART22 for treating relapsed and refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

UCARTCS1A is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, gene-edited T-cell product candidate. It is developed for treating CS1/SLAMF7-expressing hematologic malignancies. CS1 or SLAMF7 is highly expressed in MM tumor cells.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.