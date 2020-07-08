Antero Resources intends to grow production this fiscal year. That means EBITDAX will be growing to provide even more coverage for the dividend.

Mr. Market has yet to learn that nothing succeeds like low financial leverage when midstream operations are analyzed. Antero Midstream (AM) consistently keeps its debt leverage under 4. Not many midstream companies are even close to that conservative ratio. Management has also managed to keep the ratio low without issuing preferred stock.

Kelsey Warren, with his investment grade rating of Energy Transfer (ET), has a ratio closer to 5. In fact, the leverage could be higher or lower depending upon no recourse loans to subsidiaries and how much cash is actually available to handle the debt in different parts of the corporation. To state that Energy Transfer's debt analysis is complicated is a gross oversimplification.

A smaller midstream like Antero Midstream does not have to worry about all those subsidiaries and consolidated cash flow. The debt ratio is so low that a joint venture (and potential risk of lost distributions from that joint venture) does not really factor into the future risk. A low debt ratio allows for a few accidents or unexpected surprises along the way.

The only reason that Antero Midstream has a relatively low financial strength rating is because it is limited by the financial strength of the one customer, Antero Resources (AR). Therefore, as long as finances are fine at Antero Resources, there is more than enough financial strength at Antero Midstream to deal with just about any future challenges imaginable.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website July 7, 2020

Yet, the recent price still indicates that Mr. Market perceives a lot of risk in this issue. That yield would indicate a fair amount of a dividend cut. But that is inconsistent with the strategy of management as well as the low financial leverage.

Antero Midstream began the year by purchasing from Antero Resources 19.4 million shares of stock. Any fears of dividend coverage should be abating with a move like that. Antero Midstream purchased another 4.7 million shares at an average price of $3.36 per share by spending $15.8 million in total.

The distribution coverage was already 1.1 in the first quarter. There remains about $150 million left to repurchase more shares. The distribution coverage is steadily increasing by retiring some very cheap stock. Combined with the fact that Antero Resources still intends to grow production this year, it becomes obvious that the distribution is in no danger of being cut at the current time.

Source: Antero Midstream June 18, 2020 Investor Presentation

Mr. Market gets focused on distributable cash flow and then worries about the distribution. But actual cash from operating activities plus the available credit line is what is available to maintain the dividend. The share repurchases are decreasing the cash necessary to pay the dividend at an incredible rate. Yet, the debt leverage ratio remains conservative at less than 4 by most accounts (even now in the second quarter).

Far more importantly, the capital expenditures keep dropping as the industry slowly grounds to a halt until the recovery gains enough steam. Antero Resources is one of the few that is predicting to grow production this year. The announcement by the management of Antero Resources that they just secured an overriding royalty to meet about half of their cash raising goals eases a lot of misguided concerns about the finances of Antero Resources.

Now that the growth goals for fiscal year 2020 of Antero Resources appear far more reasonable to the market, there is every chance that the distributable cash flow, free cash flow, and EBITDA generated by Antero Midstream will grow over the next 12 months. That growth should translate into less reliance on debt long before the debt levels ever become an issue with lenders.

Source: Antero Midstream June 18, 2020 Investor Presentation

Much of the growth will be loaded towards the end of the fiscal year. The IRRs of the wells are better if that initial high production happens during the heating season. Therefore, there is every reason to believe that Antero Resources will act to maximize well profitability.

Source: Antero Midstream June 18, 2020 Investor Presentation

Out of all the things the market focuses upon, this one is by far the least important. Many growth companies have negative cash flows. This is one of the fastest growth companies in the business. As long as that negative cash flow (for really any reason) does not result in financial leverage ratios increasing to dangerous levels, then cash outspend is okay. That cash outspend is especially okay if the key financial debt ratios remain constant or improve.

This company reports some impressive returns on capital employed. Therefore, it is very possible that the debt market may be open to an unusual amount as long as leverage ratios remain reasonable. The more profitable the company, the more that company can borrow while maintaining conservative debt ratios.

The total picture is far more important than the free cash flow part. As this company grows, so do its profits. If profitability decreases, then the cash outspend or free cash flow may need to adjust accordingly. But this midstream has not had periodic capital raises since it went public. Instead, management has chosen to fund expansions internally while paying what is now a dividend. That lack of dilution in the history is a big advantage over many other limited partnerships (that are now corporations or even the ones the remained as limited partnerships).

Source: Antero Midstream June 18, 2020 Investor Presentation

There has been a focus for some time on the increasing debt ratio shown above. However, the debt ratio of Antero Midstream is obviously still very low compared to many in the industry. The only major midstream that I follow with a debt ratio as low as the one shown above is Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). The financial strength rating of Enterprise Products Partners is among the highest in the midstream industry.

The staying power of Antero Midstream is comparable to that of Enterprise Products Partners. The lack of customer diversification has long terrified Mr. Market. However, that customer benefits mightily from its interest in Antero Midstream. The shares owned by Antero Resources provided a badly needed cash flow cushion during the last downturn.

Given the low financial leverage of the midstream, the declining capital needs due to the coronavirus demand destruction, and the growth of Antero Resources in the current fiscal year of production, there is no rational reason to cut the distribution at the current time.

The company has $1 billion of available liquidity on its credit line. That credit line can be used to pay the distribution for a short period of time.

Antero Resources anticipates about a 9% production growth in the current fiscal year. Sooner or later that will aid the earnings of the midstream company. Then the distribution coverage is getting a double boost both from the projected production growth and from the share purchases (and retirement). Personally, I am hoping the market remains irrational longer because right now this situation appears to be an excellent deal for shareholders.

In the meantime, when Antero Resources resumes its historical growth rate, there is at least a 10% annual appreciation potential in addition to the return on the current distribution. Given the low capital needs and the low debt ratio, there is no pressure on that high yield at all. This issue appears to be one of the few true bargains in the market with less than market indicated risk. At some point, this stock will return to a more normal level in the high teens. But until then, there is a bonanza here to be had.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR AM EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.