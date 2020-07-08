Broadcom is still a "Buy", but this now includes positive growth expectation, where we previously had valuation-related potential upside. If the company appreciates much more, it becomes a "Hold".

While others may argue the company still has excellent growth potential, I view Broadcom as very nearly fair value at ~$315/share.

Today, I update this stance with recent results, trends, and most importantly of all, valuation in relation to forward expectations and QO score.

I wrote about Broadcom (AVGO) a few months back in this article. While in retrospect it could have been timed better, excellent things have happened with the stock - and also with my own stake, much of which was bought during the depths of the crisis and after the article was published. My message during that time was actually somewhat similar to what it will be today. However, given many of the positive articles and stances on Broadcom today, I would not want investors considering Broadcom to having extreme distances to "run" or appreciate.

Because as things stand, this is not the case, if we look at the company's overall valuation.

Let me clarify.

Broadcom - How has the company been doing?

Since the crisis, Broadcom has appreciated like a rubber band, returning from a share price just south of $200/share back to $315 in less than 4 months. The resulting appreciation has the potential of delivering 20-30% returns in a very short while - my own being around 18% given the mix of purchases made over time.

Since my last article, we've had the 2Q20 as the latest report. In short, the report was positive, with a revenue beat and EPS in line with expectations. However, the quarter was not without its issues - and issues found at the heart of Broadcom's business. The quarter's results included a 4% YoY revenue increase (2% down sequentially), but with semiconductor solutions declining and made up for by growth in infrastructure software.

(Source: Broadcom June 2020 Company presentation)

On a granular level, semis is Broadcom's core business, and a drop here is not something we want to see. Broadcom, in its own words, faces a demanding supply chain ecosystem and market environment. Supply chain issues haunted the company during the pandemic due to a repositioning of testing capacity to Malaysia, which was heavily affected by COVID-19 and which resulted in significant logistical delays that caused contractions and buildups of demand and inventory across the entire supply chain.

The company actually has far more demand than it currently has the capacity to supply, and this imbalance and these issues may indeed persist until 3Q20. (Source: 2Q20 Earnings Call, Hock Tan)

(Source: Broadcom June 2020 Company presentation)

On the other hand, and on the positive side, the company is seeing a skyrocketing demand for networking, storage, and broadband solutions. The company expects 10% sequential revenue growth in broadband alone, driven by Wifi 6 and purchases from telcos and ISPs, although the segment will see drops in video and satellite due to COVID-19. Semis actually provided a very healthy demand due to the company accelerating its switch products and cloud customer services/products, but the company is, as of this time (and 3Q20), unable to meet these demands.

In terms of hardware, the cadence and specifics of the ups and downs are clear. Fundamental supply chain issues are marring an otherwise very positive environment of skyrocketing demand, which the company is unable to fill. The company's forecast is for semis to be up 3% sequentially, but "only" down 5% (an extremely strong comp) YoY going into 3Q20.

Software-wise, things are looking more stable and positive. CA revenues were up 2% YoY, with bookings growing at double-digit rates. Symantec grew as well, 2% sequentially, and contributing over $400 million during the quarter. This is relevant as Symantec was still being integrated into Broadcom, and management now considers Symantec more or less integrated into the business.

(Source: New Constructs)

As a whole, software's growth in bookings is more than enough to offset the ongoing transition, as Broadcom is rationalizing software business segments. Forecasting trends in these areas indicate that CA and Symantec revenues are expected to maintain current trajectory, while not necessarily outperforming on a YoY basis. Broadcom also owns Brocade, which is included in the software business. Due to a reduction in inventory, there is the expectation that Brocade revenues will be down significantly during 3Q20, leading to a 7% sequential decline in revenues during 3Q20.

However, despite these trends, Broadcom generated a record amount of free cash flow - $3.1 billion - representing nearly 53% of company quarterly revenue. This was in part due to the new seasonal trends to Broadcom's earnings characteristic. Given software booking/billing cadence, December and March will be extremely strong months going forward.

More importantly, let's talk about debt. Broadcom managed to de-risk the balance sheet with over $18 billion of debt refinancing, $2 billion of which was commercial paper. As a result of this, debt maturities have moved up from an average of 2024 to an average of 2026, with "only" a 50 bps increase in interest cost. The company, as of 2Q20, has $9 billion in cash or equivalents and $14.2 billion in liquidity, including a strong $5 billion revolver. Broadcom's total debt remains at around $45.8 billion, representing a current 64% LT debt/cap rate. It's high compared to peers, and this is one of the things currently pushing AVGO's credit rating to a BBB-. This needs to be considered, apart from the quarterly results.

Insofar as these recent results go, I characterize them as impressive given the market environment, with unlucky headwinds due to supply chain issues.

Let's look at valuation.

Broadcom - What is the valuation?

If you recall my previous article, the valuation we're seeing at this time is actually markedly similar. Broadcom typically trades at a market valuation of around 14X earnings on a 5-year basis. Given the company's explosive growth, the short-term history we have is part of the risk here - it distorts the picture somewhat of what we might expect, as the company has traded as low as 10.5X earnings but as high as north of 15X.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The current expectations for the company's earnings are for this earnings trend to continue, based on the positive tendencies named in the company's earnings call. These expectations are echoed not only by FactSet analysts but S&P as well (Source: TIKR.com).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Based on these expectations, today's valuation is just along the line where we would want to buy Broadcom at its "highest" point. Investing today even includes the very real potential of a drop back down to 11X-13X earnings over the next 2-3 years, if things turn unfavorable. That, in turn, would generate earnings not of 12-13% per year but closer to 3-8%, which, in my view, starts to look insufficient on a comparative basis to other companies given the fundamentals at play here.

The fundamentals of which I speak are Broadcom's limited dividend history and poor credit rating, which causes it to clutch onto its "Class 2" rating by its fingernails as I see things in my so-called Quality-Opportunity (QO) model. The company is still rated "Safe" in terms of dividends, has an appealing ~61% LTM EPS payout, and sports an at least "Narrow" moat, which causes it to hold its own against peers such as Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) found at a similar score (but for different reasons). In terms of its chowder number, Broadcom is very appealing given its high 4.12% yield coupled with its ridiculous 50% dividend growth rating - but this gives an unfair picture due to the limited dividend history we're looking at, meaning I view the number as misleading in this particular case.

Given the forecast and history, I place Broadcom at a target value of exactly $300/share, which allows for its impressive growth without slavishly following the bull case, and still considering the fact that Broadcom hasn't often traded along a 15X earnings trajectory. Looking at it like this means the company, with a QO score of 30/43 and class 2 in terms of the overall classification, is overvalued around 4.5% today.

Does this mean Broadcom is an unappealing investment?

Thesis

No, Broadcom isn't an unappealing investment. Despite the slight overvaluation and the potential for a lower overall return than some of its peers, this is a 4-5% yielding Semi/software/IT stock, which is rare in itself. The position the stock is found in is rarer still, with similar-quality peers trading at either higher valuations or giving much lower yield. To put it simply, there is no IT/Semi stock that I follow that's rated class 1, which offers a higher than 2.8% yield. Broadcom is the highest-quality stock in the entire list that offers the yield it does, barring Atea (OTC:ATAZF) - and Atea cannot measure up to Broadcom in any meaningful way, put next to the company (it also being in a completely different sub-segment).

However, investors need to be prepared for the real possibility that growth expectations for Broadcom aren't materializing according to expectations, which would turn spectacular returns into merely "acceptable" ones at today's share price.

As long as this is observed and you're aware of this risk as well as of the small caveats with this Semi/Software company, you're good to go. My own YoC is closer to 4.8%, and while I'm not adding Broadcom to my 1.4% stake at this time, I'm also certainly not selling any of it.

In short, despite a slight overvaluation I still consider Broadcom to be either a "Hold" if you're open to other sectors and companies or a weak "Buy" if you're dead-set on wanting more IT/Semi stocks and also value a high yield.

I hope this stance makes logical sense. Please let me know if it doesn't.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

In a broader market sense, Broadcom is now a "Hold" due to a slight overvaluation, and care should be exercised given the potential for lower returns.

