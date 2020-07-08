I also look at the environmental aspects of Nikola's proposed hydrogen fuel production and find that the FCEV trucks will create more CO2 emissions than diesel would.

I look at some of the truck operating costs that were presented to investors, and I question the methods used, and whether the FCEV truck can compete.

Nikola Corp. recently went public via the SPAC route, and its share price rocketed. It has fallen back now but still trades at four times the amount that the original investors paid.

“Green” transportation stocks are red hot right now

There has been a lot of publicity that has generated a lot of investor interest in alternative transportation fuels, some of which have definitely reached "bubble" valuations.

Electric truck maker Workhorse (WKHS) recently soared to a $2 billion valuation, even though its 2019 production of electric trucks was exactly zero.

Special purpose acquisition company Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL) has doubled in value after announcing a deal to merge with electric truck maker Hyliion. Hyliion is promoting its version of the electric truck which works along the same lines as Chevrolet’s Volt car; it has an electric drive and a battery that can be charged with an onboard diesel generator.

Fuel cell makers are also in vogue, Plug Power (PLUG) is a favourite of the retail crowd and is valued at more than $3 billion even though it is yet to register a positive reading on the profitability scale. Even long-standing fuel cell leader Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) is experiencing a revival of interest in its shares. Ballard was a participant in the dot-com bubble in 2000 (yes - 20 years ago hydrogen fuel cells were being touted as the future of transportation). Ballard’s shares leapt to $144 in that bubble, only to fall below $2 a few years later. The company still struggles to generate profits and often has to raise capital in the markets to stay in business, but its shares are once again in vogue, having doubled in price over the last two months.

One company that has attracted a lot of attention is Nikola (NKLA). CEO Trevor Milton seems to be promoting himself as a rival to Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, with his newly introduced Badger pick-up truck designed to directly compete with Tesla’s proposed Cybertruck.

After going public via the SPAC route earlier this year, Nikola shares rocketed to a $28 billion valuation; they have fallen since and will probably fall further when warrant holders are able to exercise their warrants and more shares are put on the market (see this article by SA contributor Edward Vranic).

There is not much information available on Nikola’s business plan and financial forecasts, but their website does include a presentation that was made for an investor roadshow in April. That presentation, which makes no mention of the Badger pick-up truck, includes some questionable arithmetic around the operating cost of Nikola’s primary product, its FCEV long distance semi.

Operating costs of the hydrogen fueled truck

Nikola presents the operating cost estimate for the FCEV truck as an “all-in” lease combining maintenance, service, fuel and the cost of the truck into a single monthly payment guaranteed for the life of the truck (7 years, at 100,000 miles per year is the example used).

Source: Nikola investor roadshow presentation

The estimate claims that Nikola can provide the fuel cell truck at a cost of 95 cents per mile versus 97 cents for diesel. (Costs such as driver wages and insurance that are assumed to be the same for both fuel cell and diesel trucks are excluded).

The operating costs for the diesel truck come from an annual report published by the American Transport Research Institute. The latest version published in 2019 includes average North American trucking costs up to 2018.

Nikola has used the average costs over the seven years from 2011 to 2017 inclusive as its cost base for diesel fuel. That includes the years 2011 to 2014 when diesel fuel costs were much higher, and it does not take account of improvements in efficiency over the past seven years. Average fuel cost in 2018 was 0.43 cents per mile, 8 cents lower than Nikola’s estimate.

Service and maintenance costs for diesel trucks are based on 2018 figures and include 3.8 cents per mile for tires and 17.1 cents for other maintenance.

For a breakdown of the hydrogen-powered truck costs, we have to go to the next page of the Nikola presentation:

Source: Nikola investor roadshow presentation

Nikola’s calculation is based on a lease arrangement where Nikola supplies the truck including warranties, maintenance, and fuel for a period of seven years and including 700,000 miles of use.

The estimated lease cost is 95 cents per mile, and Nikola claims to be able to make a 30% margin from that 95 cents per mile lease. The truck cost used in the calculation ($188,174) is Nikola’s cost of goods; the actual selling price of the truck is $235,000 (calculated from Nikola’s Pro-forma financials). The price of similar diesel trucks varies widely depending on specifications, but the average is in the region of $120,000 to $150,000.

The 30% margin that Nikola claims to make is their total cash margin over the 7-year period of the lease. However, there are no financing charges included in their calculations; the fuel is provided at cost and the capital cost of the hydrogen production and fueling station is excluded.

Using Nikola’s figures and plugging them into a standard discounted cash flow analysis gives an ROI of 18% on the total investment including the initial cost of the trucks and capital costs of the fuel station but excluding SG&A costs. However, some of the assumptions used in the calculations are open to question, notably the maintenance and fuel costs.

Maintenance costs

The assumed service and maintenance costs are 6.7 cents per mile, which must include 3.8 cents for tires to be comparable with the diesel truck costs. That leaves 2.9 cents for general maintenance versus 17.1 cents for diesel trucks.

Estimated maintenance and parts replacement cost for a fuel cell bus. Source: - Deloitte China/Ballard report

This chart, from a report prepared by Deloitte China and Ballard Power estimates fuel cell maintenance costs for a bus at about $25/100km in 2020 (40 cents per mile). Truck and bus maintenance costs may not be directly comparable, but they can’t be wildly different, and Ballard should have a good handle on those costs because they have been in the fuel cell business for over twenty years. By comparison, Nikola’s assumption of 6.7 cents per mile for a truck seems grossly underestimated.

Hydrogen costs

Nikola has used a hydrogen price of $2.47 which includes only the operating cost of the hydrogen production and fueling station (no capex, SG&A or profit). Hydrogen for vehicle re-fueling currently costs about $14 per Kg in California, the only state with a significant hydrogen fueling infrastructure, so we have a massive gap to overcome to get to $2.47.

Nikola’s intent is to build hydrogen production and fueling stations at strategic locations, with the average station producing up to 8,000 kg of hydrogen per day by electrolysis of water. Each station would serve up to 210 trucks. At 100,000 miles per year and 7.5 miles per Kg that equates to 7,671 Kg of hydrogen per day, 96% of the station capacity. It seems unlikely they will be able to match the hydrogen supply with a demand that varies weekly and seasonally and still achieve sales 96% of capacity, but I'll let that go for now.

The same Deloitte China report referenced above includes a forecast for hydrogen prices which shows a steep fall in prices between 2017 and 2022 followed by a steadier decline from 2022 going forwards, reaching a price of about $2.50/Kg in 2029.

However, the forecast price drop between 2017 and 2020 has not happened, and it is unlikely that the forecast price reduction through to 2029 will happen. The Deloitte China report appears to be based on the availability of very cheap electricity produced using surplus power from renewables.

There is nowhere in the USA that has a surplus of power generated from renewables, nor are there likely to be surplus renewables available soon. In any case, operating a hydrogen production plant that is designed to produce continuously at 96% of its capacity is simply not possible if it can only operate at times when there is a power surplus.

I have put together a more realistic estimate of Nikola’s hydrogen costs using average industrial electricity prices across the USA.

Estimated hydrogen cost – Estimated and Calculated from sources listed

Reference this presentation. Average of 2 existing systems From US Energy Information System

The calculated cost is the bare-bones operating cost without any return of the invested capital, or any profit, SG&A or taxes of any kind.

Electricity makes up most of the cost of production of hydrogen by electrolysis and there is very little scope for reducing that cost by an economy of scale because 80% of the energy is needed for the chemical reaction.

Nikola would have to get electricity for less than 4 cents per Kwh to produce hydrogen for their assumed $2.47/Kg.

It is interesting to note that in their financial projections further along in the investor presentation, Nikola assumes that the trucks and the hydrogen are sold, not leased.

The selling price of the FCEV trucks works out to $235,000, and if you check the projected hydrogen revenue, assuming that the truck sales are evenly spaced through the year, the hydrogen selling price works out to $4.06/Kg, not the $2.47 that was used in the FCEV versus diesel comparison.

If we compare the diesel truck operating costs versus the FCEV truck on an apples to apples basis, including financing costs, similar maintenance costs, $4.06/Kg hydrogen and 2018 diesel fuel costs, we find that the FCEV truck is about 25% more expensive to operate than the diesel.

If we use the current hydrogen cost of $14/Kg, the FCEV truck cost $2.63, 150% more than the diesel.

Either way, the FCEV will be a tough sell in the highly competitive trucking industry without either a higher diesel price or a lot of subsidies.

The myth of “green” transportation

Anyone with an engineering background is going to be suspicious of the cost and the environmental impact of a process that involves converting one form of energy to another and then converting it back to the original form before it can be used. The breaking of water into its two components, hydrogen and oxygen, consumes the same amount of chemical energy as the conversion of hydrogen to water, but energy is lost all along the way since none of the conversion can be 100% efficient.

Natural gas is the biggest generator of electricity in the USA. In the pie chart below, I have shown where the energy goes when powering an FCEV truck with natural gas from a combined cycle power station (the most efficient fossil fuel station that exists today):

Energy used to power an FCEV truck from hydrogen made by electrolysis and power from natural gas - Source: Calculated

Less than 20% of the “in the well” chemical energy in the gas ends up as useful energy driving the truck. There is a significant loss going from electricity to hydrogen and back.

Hydrogen fuel cells are often touted as being more efficient than a diesel engine, which they are if you consider only the efficiency of the truck itself, but when you consider the "well to wheel" efficiency, it would be much better to burn the natural gas directly in an internal combustion engine.

Hydrogen produced by the SMR process

The inefficiency of the electrolysis process is the reason that most of the world’s hydrogen is made by the reduction of methane with steam (SMR process).

This paper is the best estimate that I have been able to find for emissions from SMR plants. To make a direct comparison with diesel, I have added the energy required to extract the gas in the first place and some emissions for transportation to a fuel station; the calculation is shown in the table below:

CO2 emissions from diesel trucks derived using data from the UK standard tables for calculating GHG emissions are shown below:

The SMR process provides a small saving in CO 2 emissions compared to diesel trucks, but that saving is not as much as some promoters would have you believe and hardly qualifies the FCEV to be titled “zero emissions”.

The concept of collecting and storing the CO 2 from the SMR process is one that has been put forward by some studies, including this one from a UK parliamentary study group. I am skeptical of both the cost and practicality of sequestering CO 2 underground and expecting it to remain in place forever.

Hydrogen produced by electrolysis is not always “green”

GHG emissions resulting from the production of hydrogen by electrolysis depend entirely on the source of the electricity used. Clean energy such as wind, solar, hydro and nuclear will provide clean hydrogen. However, very few locations in the USA are even close to having clean energy. The most common energy sources in the USA are natural gas and coal, which would result in CO2 emissions per mile as shown in the table below:

Using the existing US energy mix, the “zero-emission” FCEV truck would be responsible for almost twice as much carbon dioxide per mile compared to the diesel truck. The real situation is even worse, because when we add a hydrogen electrolysis plant to the grid, the wind doesn’t blow harder to provide that power, nor does the sun shine brighter. The power has to come from the fossil fuel plant. It is the only source with spare capacity.

Nikola includes a picture in its investor presentation showing solar panels powering its hydrogen station. This is somewhat akin to Tesla’s Elon Musk claiming that Tesla superchargers will be solar-powered. It won’t happen because a plant that runs on solar power would only be able to operate about 6 hours per day in the best locations, and that would mean a four times bigger plant to make the same amount of hydrogen.

I have to conclude that the FCEV trucks and local hydrogen production stations that have been put forward as Nikola’s prime product in the USA are:

Not viable economically

Not “green”

Of course, that doesn’t mean they won’t qualify for subsidies. Vehicles don’t actually have to have “zero emissions” to be classified as such.

NOx and PM 2.5

Of course, carbon dioxide is not the only emission from the exhaust pipe of a diesel truck. We must be concerned also with nitrous oxides and fine particulates both of which can cause health problems. They are more of a problem in cities where traffic is heavy, rather than over long-distance truck routes. Replacing older diesel trucks with newer, less polluting vehicles and electrifying short-range delivery trucks will provide more “bang for the buck” in that situation than subsidizing long-distance FCEVs.

Hyliion’s extended-range electric truck with a diesel generator is probably the best short-term solution to cleaning up emissions from long-range diesel trucks in large cities. It can run on battery in the city and use the generator on the open highway, and the generator can be tuned to minimize emissions. But right now Hyliion seems to be nothing more than a website and a dream.

The Badger pick-up truck

Another point of interest in the Nikola Pro-forma financials is the price of the BEV trucks which work out to $250,000 each. They must be all heavy transport trucks, not the Badger pick-up that has been recently promoted and for which Nikola is now taking orders. In fact, the Badger pick-up truck is never mentioned in Nikola’s investor roadshow presentation. Are we to believe that the concept of the Badger truck is so new that it did not play any part in an investor presentation as recently as April?

The Badger truck distinguishes itself from potential competitors by offering a version with both a battery and a hydrogen fuel cell to drive its electric motors. It seems to be an expensive and overelaborate set-up compared to a conventional plug-in hybrid or extended-range hybrid, and as I have pointed out earlier, it offers no real environmental savings if the hydrogen is made from the US power grid.

I have the feeling that the Badger has been thrown into the mix to generate interest among retail buyers, with the hope that it might spill over to buyers of shares as well as potential buyers of pick-up trucks.

Conclusion

One day, maybe in the distant future, the power grid might be “green” enough to support hydrogen by electrolysis, but that will need a change of attitude towards nuclear power because wind and solar will never provide a clean reliable grid on their own.

When that day comes, there will be a place for a company like Nikola. Until that day arrives, many years in the future, I will treat Nikola as another participant in the electric transportation share price bubble and refrain from investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.