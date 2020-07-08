I would not hold speculative airline stocks for the long run, but they may be precisely the ones to offer most upside potential in the next few weeks.

Airline investors must be shaking with excitement - or maybe fear. Second-quarter earnings season for major US-based airlines, most definitely the worst in the sector's history, is only a few days away from kicking off.

I would not dare make predictions on whether carriers, as a group, will beat or lag expectations this time. But I am highly suspicious that there will be a divide between outperforming and underperforming companies, for one key reason that I will explore further in this article.

Because of this fork in the road, I believe that placing short-term bets using broad instruments like the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) makes less sense than being surgical on certain names that have the potential to surprise investors during the upcoming earnings season.

2Q will be ugly

Let me start with what we know about the second quarter. First, airport traffic began the period in the gutter, down 94% YOY. The metric got a bit worse later in April before it began to rebound, although not very fast at all. Recovery in bookings has been very irregular, as the reopening of the US economy has taken two steps forward and one step back.

Reports of air travel "zooming higher" in June failed to recognize that any sequential increase in traffic off an abnormally low base would only look impressive on the surface. The truth is that, as of the last day of 2Q, nearly 80% fewer passengers were crossing the TSA checkpoint compared to the same time last year. Therefore, make no mistake: the airlines' financial results will look disastrous in the second period of the year compared to any other previous quarter.

All about occupancy

What I believe will be the differentiating factor separating relative winners from losers this time is occupancy. I made an argument about one month ago (which many seemed to disagree with in the comments section) that carriers that are dependent heavily on high occupancy in order to survive, particularly Spirit Airlines (SAVE) due to the low-fare business model and American Airlines (AAL) due to operational inefficiencies, would have a harder time during the pandemic. In my thesis, I assumed that all carriers would be somewhat equally capped on capacity due to safety reasons.

What I did not expect is that the airlines would take such a divergent stance towards social distancing on board. According to Forbes, Delta (DAL), Alaska (ALK) and Southwest (LUV) currently enforce a policy of leaving middle seats open on their flights, effectively limiting load factor at about 67%. Not a surprise to me, these are precisely the more financially secure carriers that can afford to weather the crisis a bit longer before going on full "desperation mode".

Companies that I consider strugglers, including ULCC (ultra low cost carriers, like Spirit) and American Airlines, have chosen to adopt the "pack 'em like sardines" approach to flying during the pandemic, with much less strict passenger distancing rules. In the short term, the strategy could lead to better occupancy rates, particularly if these companies have been able to plan their networks well, and also better-looking financial performance compared to the rest of the industry in the second quarter. In the long term, the move reveals the harsh reality faced by what I consider to be the less capable airlines in the industry.

The surprise effect

In summary, I do not expect the airline sector to present a good set of second-quarter numbers in the next couple of weeks. For this reason, I would be very careful buying an ETF like JETS and holding it only for the short term, in hopes of benefiting from a better-than-anticipated earnings season.

However, I also find it possible that a couple of airlines may catch investors by surprise due to their more aggressive approach to occupancy. And as we know, stocks tend to move not on absolute performance, but on results relative to expectations.

Therefore, were I to make a short-term bet on the airline sector over the next several days, I would probably pinch my nose and favor names like SAVE and AAL. Were I a long-term investor, however, I would instead choose to stay away from these stocks for reasons that range from sensitivity to the COVID-19 crisis and higher-than-average levels of debt. In either case, I would only consider owning the broad space through JETS in very small quantities and within the context of a well-diversified (and otherwise defensive) portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.