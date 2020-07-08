The market has rallied strongly since the “sell-everything” phase in March, but it seems that Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has missed the party. While Walgreens maintains a strong brand with broad retail store penetration, it continues to face challenges with not only COVID-19, but also with challenges on the margin front due to drug reimbursement pressures.

Management had expressed its willingness to explore buyout options late last year, by having discussions with the private equity firm, KKR (KKR). However, it ran into difficulties as lenders did not seem to have much appetite for a leveraged buyout at an estimated $70 billion valuation. In addition, the difficult lending environment and uncertainty due to COVID-19 seem to have thrown a wrench into any potential buyout talks by KKR for now.

However, I believe that Amazon (AMZN) has the financial wherewithal and the healthcare ambitions to buy this industry stalwart that is in need of catalysts. In this article, I intent to explore the potential for this scenario and why it makes sense, so let’s get started.

Walgreens’ Struggles and Amazon’s Ambitions

Let’s first start with a year-to-date share price performance comparison between the two companies. As seen below Walgreens’ share price has declined by -28% since the start of the year, while Amazon’s share price has risen by 65% over the same time period, for a total differential of 93% between the two share prices. A picture is worth a thousand words, and the picture below tells us vastly different market perceptions between the two companies.

To understand Walgreens’ struggles, let’s dig into its top-line financials. Revenues have continued to grow each year, driven by increasing volume. However, margins have struggled due to the increase in generics and their associated reimbursement pressures. As seen below, revenue has increased by 18% since 2016, while Operating Margin has steadily dropped from 5.5% in 2016 to 3% for the trailing-twelve-months.

This has translated to declines in operating income. As seen below, operating income has declined by 33% since 2018, with much of it attributed to lower pharmacy margins.

However, not all is doom and gloom, as the latest numbers were impacted by one-time effects of a reimbursement contract true-up, YoY bonus impact, and digitization and development investments. Management has also shown its ambition to transform the company and adapt to a changing healthcare landscape. An example of this is its strategy of delivering healthcare services through its large footprint of physical stores, as its peer CVS Health (CVS) has done.

This is evidenced by the VillageMD locations and healthcare resource centers that it has opened up in partnership with UnitedHealth Group (UNH). In addition, LabCorp (NYSE:LH) is now operating in 109 Walgreens sites across 12 states to provide testing services. I also like the 50 pilot Kroger Express (KR) stores that the company has opened thus far, which provides a broader range of groceries, including fresh produce.

I believe this is where Amazon’s value-add comes in. While many people associate Amazon as being an e-commerce company, I believe management has ambitions beyond that, with the aim of providing goods and services that touch nearly every aspect of our lives. Amazon has also come to the realization that simply having an online-delivery model is not enough, and that physical stores can be a strong complement to its business model.

This is evident through its acquisition of Whole Foods, in what was a surprising announcement at the time. Today, Whole Foods locations serve as an important part of its land-and-expand strategy. Also, Amazon has opened Amazon Go stores, which combines technology with the traditional shopping experience, by offering no lines, and no checkouts.

Amazon has also shown its interest in being involved in the healthcare space through its acquisition of PillPack in 2018, which enables it to deliver prescription meds to customer doorsteps. In addition, I believe Amazon has ambitions beyond simply delivering medications, as it has a joint venture called Haven Health with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM), with the aim of providing better quality healthcare at a lower cost to their employees and families.

This is where I believe an acquisition of Walgreens by Amazon makes sense, as Walgreens represents the crossroads between Amazon’s ambition for increased physical and healthcare presence at the same time. The enhanced scale would also enable Amazon to have greater negotiating power with generic drug manufacturers, thereby allowing it to boost margins and cost savings to consumers at the same time.

In addition, Amazon’s strong capital position could greatly help to accelerate the transformation of existing Walgreens stores into community healthcare services spaces. This would put Walgreens in a stronger competitive position against CVS Health, which is doing the same thing, and has become an integrated healthcare company.

The stores could also serve a dual-purpose as pick-up and drop-off points for customer purchases and returns. This could greatly help to improve the productivity and margins of a merged Walgreens compared to it as a standalone company.

Also, let’s not forget that Walgreens has a roughly one-quarter stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC), which is the second-largest of the “Big 3” drug distributors. Drug distribution is an often-overlooked but critical part of the healthcare supply chain, and if Amazon were to acquire Walgreens, I could see Amazon partnering with AmerisourceBergen to further enhance the scale and delivery of medicines and healthcare products, while boosting margins at the same time.

Lastly, I believe an acquisition of Walgreens by Amazon would be a strong counter move against Walmart (WMT), which has announced a competing $98 per year plan that would include same-day delivery of groceries, fuel discounts, and other perks. What was perhaps one of the most attention-grabbing offerings of this announcement was the two-hour delivery option, which would be available for limited goods. As competition for faster delivery times between Amazon and Walmart heats up, the vast physical presence of Walgreens stores would undoubtedly firm up Amazon’s physical positioning and complement its online business as pick-up and drop-off locations.

Investor Takeaway

As described in the article, I believe an acquisition of Walgreens by Amazon presents a number of benefits for both companies. For Walgreens, Amazon’s strong capital base could accelerate its transformational efforts. For Amazon, Walgreens represents the crossroads between the growth of its physical presence and healthcare ambitions. In addition, Walgreens stores could complement Amazon’s online business very well, by serving as both pick-up and drop-off locations.

Lastly, I believe a merger would put Walgreens in a better competitive position against CVS Health, which I view as being ahead of Walgreens in its transformation into an integrated healthcare company. For Amazon, a merger would be a strong counter-move to Walmart's online delivery ambitions by greatly expanding Amazon's physical footprint, thereby enabling it to further reduce its delivery times.

If a merger were to happen, I could see a buyout price of at least $65 per share for Walgreens, which I find reasonable, as reports of a buyout last year by KKR estimated a price of $75 to $80 per share. A $65 per share buyout price for Walgreens represents a $57 billion market cap, and a 54% upside from today’s prices. Based on Amazon’s market cap of nearly $1.5 trillion, Walgreens would cost just 3.8% of Amazon’s market cap, which wouldn’t be too burdensome for Amazon.

I hope you enjoyed my article today on why I believe acquiring Walgreens makes strategic sense for Amazon. Although this is just a hypothetical scenario, I believe it is one in which makes strategic sense for both companies.

