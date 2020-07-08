VIX looks set to continue lower after backing off the 20-week moving average and its term structure reverted to contango.

From COVID-19 second wave fears to social unrest, domestic political uncertainties to geopolitical tensions, the U.S. stock market continues to take the barrage of negative headlines in stride, as S&P 500 (SPY) once again bounced off the 200-day moving average while the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) kept rocketing to new record highs. Meanwhile, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) ran out of steam at the key 20-week moving average and plunged back under the 30 handle:

As of 7/3/2020. Source: WingCapital Investments

As pointed out in the previous article on VXX, the VIX had stayed above the 20WMA for more than 10 straight weeks at the peak of the pandemic-driven meltdown, and the subsequent decline back underneath was a major turning point for VIX and the broader market. Notice that during last month's swift pullback, VIX jumped above 40 but was unable to sustain above the key moving average. In the past, similar retests of the 20WMA after a major correction have tended to be faded with lower lows to follow in the VIX as illustrated in the above chart. Post-2008 Great Financial Crisis paints a similar picture, as every spike towards the 20WMA in the VIX proved to be great dip-buying opportunities in stocks throughout 2009:

Source: WingCapital Investments

Meanwhile, after briefly turning backwardation last month, the VIX term structure reverted back to contango as broader market stabilized. Similar to the above analysis, brief spikes in the spot index above its front-month futures counterpart have tended to be reliable sell signals in the VIX:

Source: WingCapital Investments

With technicals and seasonality supportive of more upside in the broader stock market, we reckon the VIX will resume its fall towards year-to-date lows.

Follow-Through To Strong Q2 Expected In S&P 500

Without question, Q2 2020 will go down as one of the most impressive market rebounds in history. In terms of magnitude, the quarterly gain of 16.4% was the best since 1998, according to data from @RyanDetrick on Twitter:

Source: @RyanDetrick on Twitter

The good news for bulls is that such big quarterly gains historically are followed with more upside ahead in the S&P 500 as shown in the above data. Positive seasonality further bolsters the bullish case, as July typically is one of the most positive months for S&P 500, once again courtesy of @RyanDetrick.

Source: @RyanDetrick on Twitter

Moreover, the technical picture in SPX remains highly positive with the 50-day moving average on the verge of crossing above the 200-day. Notice that the last time a "golden cross" was formed during the V-shaped recovery rally off 2019 lows, S&P 500 would proceed to retest its all-time highs:

S&P 500 Daily Chart About To Form A Golden Cross

Source: Investing.com

Given the above positive technical and seasonal factors, we anticipate continued strength in the S&P 500 and broader market which would most certainly be accompanied by a continued decline in volatility.

SVXY: Bullish Consolidation Above 50-Day Lower Bollinger Band Points To More Upside

Since having half of its market value wiped out during the COVID-19 crash, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) had been in a gradual recovery uptrend before it came to an abrupt halt in June just above the 50-day upper Bollinger Band. The post-FOMC slump erased almost 80% of the gains off March lows, as SVXY stumbled back under the lower band:

Source: WingCapital Investments

While holding SVXY over an extended period of time can be a risky proposition in the event of violent spikes in volatility, SVXY offers high-probability swing trading opportunities when the technical conditions are right. Specifically, a buy signal (highlighted in above chart) based on the following combination of oversold and momentum indicators has yielded positive result 70% of the time averaging 9% over 8 weeks:

SVXY dropped under and subsequently closed back above 50-day lower Bollinger Band

MACD turns positive within 20 trading days

Date SVXY # Days Since Closing Back Above 50D Lower Band MACD Just Turned Positive SVXY Forward Chg 2-Week 4-Week 8-Week 6/6/2012 37.27 3 YES 18.71% 30.71% 30.56% 7/1/2013 81.05 4 YES 17.17% 25.93% 27.60% 10/16/2013 107.44 6 YES 5.54% 13.08% 14.65% 2/11/2014 123.42 4 YES 1.90% -3.21% 0.62% 8/14/2014 165.86 5 YES 1.86% 2.85% -15.30% 9/5/2014 174.02 20 YES 0.15% -9.87% -20.91% 10/23/2014 125.52 4 YES 12.78% 16.11% 3.33% 1/22/2015 120.34 4 YES -9.22% -1.30% 11.12% 2/6/2015 104.64 15 YES 17.39% 20.37% 32.72% 7/15/2015 172.94 4 YES 7.81% 6.90% -45.55% 9/10/2015 96.56 3 YES 4.35% 17.81% 28.21% 12/23/2015 105.62 3 YES -10.26% -33.52% -32.97% 1/26/2016 75.86 3 YES -11.65% -3.59% 27.52% 2/17/2016 70.80 18 YES 15.14% 26.50% 42.85% 7/6/2016 101.98 6 YES 18.59% 29.30% 43.18% 8/28/2017 313.88 6 YES 2.83% 13.51% 33.66% 11/1/2018 49.38 3 YES -1.17% 0.16% -15.86% 11/27/2018 49.24 20 YES -6.32% -16.13% -7.53% 1/3/2019 41.92 3 YES 11.67% 14.96% 21.76% 5/21/2019 52.65 6 YES -3.10% 0.74% 8.85% 6/5/2019 51.59 16 YES 4.56% 9.65% 8.92% 8/21/2019 52.56 4 YES -3.08% 4.91% 6.03% 3/24/2020 31.32 2 YES 1.31% -3.77% 5.56% 6/30/2020 31.50 13 YES Average 4.21% 7.05% 9.09% Median 2.83% 6.90% 8.92% % Positive 69.57% 69.57% 73.91%

The above table highlights all the historical signals, with the last one being triggered on June 30th. Considering the above technical and seasonal factors supportive of more upside in the S&P 500 (and downside in the VIX), we expect SVXY to enter a new recovery uptrend and march towards the 50-day upper Bollinger Band around 37, which represents roughly 15% upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX CALL SPREADS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.