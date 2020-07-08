While the shares aren't expensive, technically one might want to wait for a confirmed outbreak, as they are hitting important resistance.

Now that these problems seem behind us and the platform could reignite growth, there are headwinds from the pandemic.

The company ran into some execution problems as it focused on the introduction of its New Relic One platform last year.

The shares of New Relic (NEWR) have been trading sideways for quite some time on slowing growth and execution problems. We think that these problems are behind us with the introduction of the New Relic One platform, which offers significant benefits of an all-encompassing view.

We think that the company could revive its fortunes and the shares aren't expensive. However, short term, it is dealing with customers and potential customers facing considerable headwinds from the pandemic.

We last wrote about New Relic, the APM (application performance monitoring) leader, a year ago, and quite frankly, the stock has disappointed since then, and even longer, as it happens:

The stock has been basically been trading sideways in two and a half years, which is not something we'd expected. At first sight, the big decline in the share price in reaction to the Q1 2019 results (or more precisely, the guidance for the year) in August last year seems the turning point, and there is some data to back that up:

Operationally, the company stopped improving or even deteriorated (as for GAAP net income) in the last year or so, while revenue growth took another leg downwards from 30%+ to 20%.

Cash flow growth slowed, but remained positive:

Execution problems

The main reason for the disappointment was that the company was too focused on the introduction of New Relic One, which saw the light in May 2019. From the latest earnings deck:

Apparently, the introduction was a complicated birth, and this led to execution problems which started to show up in the figures subsequently.

But now that this introduction is in the rear-view mirror and management is aware of these execution problems, there is a good chance the company is being put back on the rails again, although the pandemic is throwing sand in the wheels here (see below). Here are the main initiatives that are making that happen:

New products

Sales execution

Selling the platform

New hirings, strengthening its management team

New products

The evolution of New Relic is depicted in the following slide from the latest earnings deck:

Some of the products that are recently introduced are:

The AI solution goes through all the telemetry data that customers onboard on the platform and helps to reduce false alarms. This can really be a significant problem, as when something gets wrong, companies can receive thousands of alerts which in essence all stem from the same problem.

The AI product sifts through that and brings it down to the essentials. So far, that seems to be working very well, as some customers have seen an 80% reduction.

The Edge product with Infinite Tracing is (from Diginomica):

a cloud-based managed service that is capable of analyzing massive volumes of trace data to surface vital clues that can help find and diagnose issues or latency. The service runs in Amazon Web Services (AWS) - initially US East 1 with others planned to follow - and will take trace data from cloud or on-premise workloads.

It really cuts through the complexity by freeing customers from having to aggregate and inspect all traces. Instead, it automates the process (from company PR):

In high-volume microservices-based distributed systems, all tracing telemetry should be observed and analyzed, and the most actionable data should be stored and visualized for quick troubleshooting before issues impact customers. But you shouldn’t have to take on additional operational toil to capture every trace.

Management revealed during the Q1CC that it has an exciting roadmap of upcoming products, so this isn't the last improvement we'll see. It's also necessary to keep the competitive edge the company has developed.

Sales

The sales execution has been changed with new objectives like ARR, a focus on $100K+ customers and renewal yield. The process has been simplified as well as the market segmentation, and there was a lot of training as a result of the new product introductions.

Once the New Relic One platform was available, management put emphasis on selling it, as platform customers use all three of its main vectors (application performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and log analytics).

And since the last Investor Day in December 2019, there is a renewed focus on customers with an ARR of $100K+, and the company managed a decent result here with 67 new customers added in Q1 with ARR above $100K, despite demand tailing off in the last couple of weeks of the quarter.

Corporate demand should be helped by the availability of New Relic One, providing a vision of APM and infrastructure and logs on a single pane of glass and even coming from the same database. The platform has multiple advantages:

It's not only easier to manage and more complete.

There are synergies. For instance, logs are more valuable when they’re in the application context.

It's also cheaper than to have separate point solutions for mobile, browser, application and infrastructure monitoring.

Indeed, this is what management argued on the Q1CC:

I expect to see many more of our customers and perhaps virtually all of our 100K customers having full platform access as they become more comfortable with the platform and its capabilities

So, management clearly has great expectations of the platform, and not without reason, as customers over $100K tend to have a higher net expansion rate and newer customers are proportionally more on the platform compared to older customers. Of the company's Q4 customers, half of the ARR is on the platform, while that figure is 1/3rd of ARR for overall customers.

COVID-19 pandemic

The impact was clear from March, as New Relic has customers in sectors that have been proportionally hit (airlines, tourism, hospitality, retail), although overall, this is a small percentage (10-15%) of its installed base.

But selling cycles have trended upwards, as CapEx has been hit and some customers have asked for extended payment periods. Management has been really proactive here, coming up with a portfolio management approach that observes customer usage of the company's products as well as customer health.

When risks are identified, a migration plan is set in motion, and this is repeatable so it gets more efficient over time. This obviously has an impact on ARR, but management deems it more important to preserve the long-term customer relationship.

We agree here. It's basically like landlord lowering the rent or extending payment terms temporarily for customers in pandemic distress. Some smaller companies cannot even pay their bills at all.

Overall though, the main drivers of New Relic - the digital transformation, the move to the cloud and the importance of operational resilience - remain in place and arguably have become more important still.

Given the expected impact on upsells as well as the churn, the company's dollar net retention rate is likely to come under pressure in H1.

Guidance

New Relic withdrew guidance for the year and will only provide guidance for the next quarter (that is, Q1 2021), for which it expects revenue between $158 million and $160 million, non-GAAP operating income between -$3 million to breakeven and non-GAAP EPS between -$0.01 and $0.04. ARR growth is expected to be 13-14%.

Management sees both a slowdown in close rates and a pick-up in churn, so Q2 figures are likely to be affected.

Margins

Gross margin is already coming down a bit, and it will go to the high 70s in the subsequent couple of years as a result of the company sun-setting its own data centers and moving to the public cloud. This move does improve cash flow though, as it saves a considerable amount of CapEx.

New Relic will keep on benefiting from its large cash position to keep investing in R&D and S&M (and even some in G&A), and will be hiring throughout the year.

Valuation

Analyst expect EPS of $0.13 this fiscal year (ending March 2021) and $0.43 for FY2022.

The company has an iron clad balance sheet, having $805 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q4 (up from $737 million at the end of Q3) and no debt. The share-based compensation is a substantial 16% of revenue, and this has led to considerable dilution:

Shares are banging up an important resistance level though, and buyers might want to wait until that breaks:

Conclusion

There are several reasons why we like the stock here:

New Relic has taken steps to fix some execution problems.

The company's new platform offers important benefits and has a considerable runway, even with existing customers, as adoption is still quite low.

New Relic keeps introducing new and better functionality.

The company benefits from the secular tailwind in the form of a shift towards the digital economy.

Although revenue growth has slowed, valuation is historically low and the shares aren't expensive.

Against this are the headwinds from the pandemic, which have postponed up-sells and new customers, and the company has made some payment concessions to clients in distress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NEWR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.