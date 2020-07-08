Building A Retirement Portfolio With The Highest Quality, High-Yield Dividend Growth Stocks

This portfolio yields twice as much as my own; this was a fun project to embark upon.

Every month I post my portfolio update, highlighting my holdings, my position weightings, my cost basis, and most importantly, my dividend growth results. I like to do this because it enables readers the chance to follow along with my dividend growth journey.

As many of you know, I'm a fairly young man, so my portfolio's yield is relatively low (right now, it sits at ~2.3%). My focus has always been more on reliable and sustainable dividend growth, as opposed to dividend yield, because over the long term, I expect the compounding that higher dividend growth facilities to achieve more overall income for me and my family. Yet, this month, in the comment section to my June recap, one of our subscribers congratulated me on my success and asked me if I would be willing to put together a theoretical portfolio for an older individual, with a focus more on yield, as opposed to growth. This project is what I will be discussing in this article.

First and foremost, I want to make it clear that building such a portfolio is certainly not my specialty. I track many high-yield names as a part of my daily due diligence as I manage my watch list, but the vast majority of the companies that I track are definitely further towards the growth end of the dividend. What's more, I don't spend any time tracking investments outside of the common equity space that many high-yield investors own (such as fixed income investments, preferred stock, CEFs and/or ETFs that are focused on producing abnormally high yields). So, with that being said, I think it's clear that any retirement-esque portfolio that I put together here will lack diversification and therefore, is probably unlikely to meet the needs of many (if not all) of my readers.

Just to be clear, I want to make it clear that this is not a retirement recommendation. I suspect that this sample portfolio won't meet most people's needs. But, hopefully, it does inspire some due diligence amongst those looking to lock in higher yields on cost in this low-yield environment.

While the common belief is that a retiree needs to hold a well-diversified basket of assets that contribute to his or her passive income stream, I don't necessarily think that a retiree needs to hold things like bonds, preferred stocks, or high-yield CEFs to retire comfortably and with peace of mind.

The reason that the subscriber requested that I put this article together was because he was unable to find adequate yield in the traditional fixed income markets due to the low/zero yield environment that we're living in today. This is quintessential T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) thinking. But, I certainly can't blame him for looking into the equity space, even if it means adding more risk to his investment portfolio, because what good does a passive income stream do if it doesn't meet one's expenditure needs?

And, even if we weren't living in a T.I.N.A. environment, owning fixed income investments still do not play a role in my personal retirement planning. As I said earlier in this piece, I'm a relatively young man (I turned 30 this year) and therefore, I have a long time to go before I'm going to enter into the distribution phase of my DGI portfolio's life span. Yet, even once the day occurs where I stop re-investing my dividends and start spending them to support my lifestyle in retirement, I don't plan on selling out of my DGI investments and switching them to bonds.

I know that traditionally, a general rule of thumb with regard to bonds is that one's fixed income exposure in his or her portfolio should be somewhat similar to his or her age. In other words, as you get older, the bond weighting in the portfolio is supposed to rise because they're considered to be safer and as one ages, their risk tolerance is usually lowered because they don't have many pay checks (if any at all) to use to make up for mistakes in the capital markets.

However, my issue with bonds is that they do not do much in the way of compounding my passive income stream. One of the best aspects of a dividend growth portfolio, in my opinion anyway, is that in retirement, the annual dividend growth prospects protect one's passive income stream from being eroded away by inflation. This is the case, even if dividends aren't being re-invested. Bonds don't offer the same protection. And, in this day and age, where life expectancies are increasing, I think it's important for one's passive income streak to offer longevity.

On a quick side note, this is why I absolutely HATE the idea of the 4% rule in retirement and being forced to sell assets along the way. I don't want to have to worry about running out of money. And more so than that, I don't want to have to worry about running out of assets. The dividend growth strategy allows me to never touch the principal within my portfolio.

I want to be able to look back upon my life and all of the hard work that I've done and see that I've built something sustainable (with regard to the cash flow generating machine) that I can pass along to my offspring. I imagine that on my death bed, knowing that I won't be a financial burden on my loved ones and that they will be taken care of by my portfolio long after I'm gone, will provide some peace of mind. In short, to me, this risks associated with potential dividend cuts in the equity space are well worth the solace that the strength and sustainability of a well-diversified passive income stream presents.

So, circling back to the idea of only holding equities in retirement, it's my plan to continue to focus on dividend growth until the day that I die. My hope is that I can build a nest egg large enough before I decide to stop working that I can continue to hold a portfolio with a 2-3% yield. In my view, it's fairly easy to build a portfolio in that yield range that can offer annual dividend growth prospects that exceed the annual inflation rate by a very large margin. Furthermore, yields in these levels are oftentimes much safer, coming with much lower payout ratios than the higher-yielding stocks that usually exist in industries that are known for paying out much higher percentages of their cash flows to shareholders.

This plan does require a rather large nest egg though, and I'm well aware that many retirees (or people nearing retirement) did not get an early start saving/investing and/or they simply didn't have enough disposable income to enable them to build such a nest egg during their working live. People in this situation are therefore forced to look at much higher yields to sustain themselves in retirement.

As one moves up the yield scale, the risks associated with their passive income stream typically increases as well. But, this doesn't necessarily spell out doom for an equity-oriented retirement strategy. I believe that there are enough high quality, high-yielding stocks in today's market that offer safe and reliable passive income to build a somewhat conservative portfolio that has a yield that is roughly double my personal target, in the 5% range.

In this piece, I will be highlighting the stocks that I would choose to build such a portfolio. Because yield is the #1 priority here, I won't be paying nearly as close attention to valuation and wide margins of safety as I usually do when putting together this list. However, due to the fact that low share prices result in higher dividend yields, I suspect that many of the stocks that I select will end up carrying somewhat attractive valuations.

As I noted in the Dividend Kings podcast this week, this is yet another benefit of the DGI strategy: a focus on income helps to avoid investors from making the common mistake of chasing momentum and buying near tops because when stocks rise to irrational levels, their dividend yields typically fall below thresholds that would otherwise be deemed attractive. So, with all of that being said, here's the list.

Company Name Stock Ticker Sector Share Price Dividend Yield Forward Payout Ratio Forward-Looking 3-year EPS CAGR S&P Credit Rating Annual Dividend Growth Streak 3M Company MMM Industrial $157.04 3.74% 72% 2.74% A+ 62 AbbVie ABBV Healthcare $98.88 4.77% 45% 11.37% BBB+ 8 Altria MO Consumer Discretionary $39.40 8.53% 79% 4.10% BBB 50 AT&T T Telecom $30.08 6.91% 65% -1.23% BBB 36 Avalon Bay AVB Real Estate $159.92 3.98% 76% 0.84% A- 9 Bank of Montreal BMO Financial $52.90 5.80% 63% 0.09% A+ n/a Bank of Nova Scotia BNS Financial $41.56 6.27% 69% -1.90% A+ n/a Broadcom AVGO Technology $315.47 4.12% 61% 7.11% BBB- 10 Brookfield Infrastructure BIP Utility $41.04 4.73% 27% n/a BBB+ n/a Brookfield Renewable BEP Utility $49.53 4.38% 32% 5.15% BBB+ n/a Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY Healthcare $59.14 3.04% 29% 19.43% A+ 11 Cisco CSCO Technology $45.63 3.16% 45% 2.82% AA- 10 Coca-Cola KO Consumer Staples $44.88 3.65% 88% 2.32% A+ 58 Consolidated Edison ED Utility $73.81 4.15% 72% 2.81% A- 46 Corning GLW Technology $26.00 3.38% 86% 3.83% BBB+ 10 Digital Realty DLR Real Estate $148.59 3.02% 82% 3.74% BBB 16 Dominion Energy D Utility $82.69 4.55% 86% 4.58% BBB+ 17 Enbridge ENB Energy $30.63 7.80% 63% 8.63% BBB+ n/a Essex Property Trust ESS Real Estate $237.05 3.51% 69% 3.12% BBB+ 26 Hasbro HAS Consumer Discretionary $74.60 3.65% 77% 8.21% BBB- 16 International Business Machines IBM Technology $119.70 5.45% 59% 0.31% A 25 Merck MRK Healthcare $78.78 3.10% 46% 8.99% AA- 9 PepsiCo PEP Consumer Staples $132.85 3.08% 75% 5.53% A+ 48 Pfizer PFE Healthcare $34.51 4.40% 55% -1.49% AA- 10 Philip Morris PM Consumer Discretionary $70.46 6.64% 96% 4.13% A 12 Raytheon Technologies RTX Industrial $61.79 3.07% 62% 2.99% A- 26 Realty Income O Real Estate $61.10 4.59% 83% 3.11% A- 27 Southern Company SO Utility $52.79 4.85% 80% 4.61% A- 20 Verizon VZ Telecom $54.79 4.49% 52% 1.30% BBB+ 15 W.P. Carey WPC Real Estate $67.99 6.13% 87% -0.54% BBB 23

*For REITs, I used AFFO instead of EPS for payout ratio and forward-looking CAGR

**For ENB, BIP, and BEP, I used FFO since I did not have a DCF estimate for 2022

Since I wanted a well-diversified list of equities, I decided to simply include every stock on my long watch list that had a dividend yield greater than 3%. Knowing that stocks typically don't make it onto my watch list if they aren't of a high quality, I felt comfortable doing so. Furthermore, every stock in this portfolio has a history of dividend growth, a strong credit rating, and for the most part, the stocks included have positive 3-year bottom line growth CAGRs (implying dividend safety moving forward). These 30 stocks have an average dividend yield of 4.63%. This isn't quite the 5% yield threshold that I was hoping to hit. However, some of the lower-yielding stocks on this list have higher safety ratings and growth prospects, so I was pleased to include them to bump up the overall quality of the portfolio's yield.

All in all, I'm pleased with how this portfolio came out. It's very different from my own, but the yield is almost exactly twice as high as my own, so I suspect this group of stocks might suit someone more interested in yield than growth better (which was the point of the project anyway).

Please, let me know what you think. Don't hesitate to offer suggestions of other quality companies that offer safe, high dividend yields. I'll be the first to admit that I don't track the high-yield space closely and therefore, it wouldn't surprise me in the least to hear that I missed out on an obvious choice or two for a portfolio like this. I'm sure that the subscriber who was wondering about a high-yield equity portfolio would appreciate any and all ideas for further due diligence.

We're all here to learn and grow as we take steps forward during our journeys towards financial freedom. If nothing more, I hope that this piece serves as a stepping stone of sorts, along that journey for investors who're considering building similar portfolios for themselves. At the very least, I can say that it was fun to step out of my growth/valuation-oriented box for a moment and focus primarily on yield.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Kings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, ABBV, T, MO, AVGO, BEP, BMY, CSCO, KO, DLR, D, ENB, IBM, PEP, PFE, RTX, O, VZ, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.