Market May Not Be Prepared For Coronavirus Vaccine

The recent outperformance in technology stocks and re-closing of global economies may lead to investors failing to anticipate an earlier-than-expected emergence of a vaccine in the market.

How do we use conventional valuation metrics related to earnings if we have no clarity on earnings in the foreseeable future?

The use of technical analysis will prove to be more useful than fundamental analysis especially during this period of extreme uncertainty.

Equities are sitting at or near all-time highs and investors cannot be blamed for feeling some sense of vertigo when choosing to invest now. This rally in equities has arguably been one of the least trusted and could go down in history as the rally that has been wholly propped up by central bank intervention. As billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio put it succinctly: capital markets are no longer free and convention valuation metrics do not apply anymore.

The coronavirus pandemic has also led to major disruptions in demand and supply dynamics, which has seen earnings for companies in different sectors diverge drastically. Back to Ray Dalio's point, how do you use conventional earnings-related valuation metrics in your analysis when there is so much uncertainty surrounding earnings in the foreseeable future? Will the pandemic last for longer than expected, and hasten the rise of digital online companies at the expense of brick-and-mortar ones?

This puts in a strong case for the use of technical analysis, or looking at chart patterns and price actions to determine where a market is headed. I have always advocated the use of technical analysis in my marketplace service The Naked Charts, for the simple reason that this methodology is able to capture the demand and supply dynamics of a market most effectively. This is more true than ever now, in this unprecedented pandemic.

One stock that recently hit my take profit target was Amazon (AMZN), as part of my larger focus on technology- and gold-related stocks.

Daily Chart: AMZN (dated 6 June)

On 6 June, AMZN was trading within an ascending wedge pattern, and looked primed to break out higher from this consolidation phase. The broader market at that time was risk-on as well, in particular the Nasdaq Composite. I recommended a buy entry around $2,500 and exited at $3,000 on 6 July, banking a 20% profit in about a month. For comparison, I have included a chart of AMZN on 7 July. AMZN never looked back after breaking out higher.

Daily Chart: AMZN (dated 7 July)

This adds to my point that the usage of charts in investing is clean and simple - if the chart signals that investors are rushing in to buy a stock, then it does not really matter how cheap or expensive the stock is at that moment, especially not when the investor's time frame is less than a year, or a month in the above case study. It is also worth highlighting that AMZN's P/E ratio is 152x (data point from Seeking Alpha). Investors who are overly focused on this large number would not have been able to benefit from the rally, as with a majority of other technology stocks that have performed well this year.

Philosophically, there is a reason why investors are looking to pay a higher price for premium companies, the same way you or I would pay more for a better quality product. Neither you or I would pay pennies for a washing machine and expect it to work wonders. In a similar vein, what return would you expect "cheap" or "undervalued" stocks to give you?

A caveat to this is that there is always a right time to buy something. An "undervalued" stock may be primed to rally and prove to be a multi-bagger if the timing is right. If so, then technical charts are surely superior in terms of illuminating a buy entry on a stock.

The recent outperformance in momentum / technology stocks has led me to believe that the market is hugely pricing in a paradigm shift in terms of the adoption of digital technology going forward. Yes, that may be the case if the coronavirus pandemic continues to be widespread. However, what if a vaccine appears in the market faster than expected? In the midst of re-closing down economies around the world, we may have lost sight of this possible scenario.

Also, take a look at the daily new cases for the coronavirus compared to daily deaths. While the former is climbing steeply, daily deaths have actually been successfully suppressed. This signals that even though economies have not been successfully in containing the virus, healthcare system and technology may have progressed to keep mortality rates low.

Source: worldometers.info

If mortality rates continue to fall, or if a vaccine emerges, this may lead to huge inflows into heavily battered sectors such as hospitality, travel, energy, etc. In my marketplace service, I have recently recommended some stocks to play for this potential scenario. In short, the timing may be getting more opportune to enter "undervalued" or "cheap" stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, JETS, CRM, TEAM, GDX, MSFT, AEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.