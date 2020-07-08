Among the first to roll out alpha-seeking active equity ETFs, Fidelity head of ETF Strategy Greg Friedman joins the podcast and gives investors a crash course in exactly what to expect from these new, yet familiar, products.

From its Magellan Fund of Peter Lynch fame in the 1980s to the Will Danoff-run Contrafund today, Fidelity has been a pioneer of active fund management on a grand scale.

The ETF space tends to innovate in waves. First came plain vanilla cap-weighted index funds. Next came factor investing, utilizing academic research to create indexes with much more pinpointed exposures.

By Jonathan Liss

Often lost in the "ETFs versus mutual funds" argument that has been raging since the American Stock Exchange first listed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in early 1993 is one of the primary reasons mutual fund assets have remained so sticky: the quest for alpha. Each side in the debate tends to cite mainly narrow technical arguments in favor of their investing vehicle of choice. ETFs have lower fees; Mutual funds are bought at NAV which means no trading spreads. ETFs are generally more tax efficient; Mutual funds allow investors to immediately reinvest dividends and buy partial shares. You can trade ETFs intra-day; The ability to trade ETFs intra-day leads to impulsive decision-making and bad outcomes for many investors And the list goes on and on.

Until now, the choice for investors looking for long-term, risk-adjusted stock market outperformance through active management wasn't really a choice at all. Because ETFs have traditionally had to disclose their holdings at the end of every trading day, active equity managers have shied away from the space. Larger funds were concerned that being forced to pull back the curtain at the close of every trading day would allow anyone that so desired to engage in a legal version of "front-running" where you see what new positions your favorite fund manager has taken and copy them. For massive funds like the $200 billion American Funds Growth Fund of America (AGTHX) and $120 billion Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX), building a position can literally take days or weeks as a fund manager attempts to not tip their hand and lose their edge. Having other market participants - both institutional and retail - pile in or out of a trade can push the underlying share price higher or lower before a fund manager can fully enter or exit a position, significantly undercutting long-term performance.

Enter Fidelity Investments. From its Magellan Fund (FMAGX) of Peter Lynch fame in the 1980s to the Will Danoff-run Contrafund today, Fidelity has long been a pioneer of active fund management on a grand scale. Recognizing the many advantages conferred by both the ETF and traditional mutual fund wrappers, head of ETF Management and Strategy Greg Friedman has spent the better part of the last decade trying to find a way to thread the needle and offer investors a product with the cost and tax efficiency and intraday liquidity of an ETF, coupled with the research-driven active management and potential alpha generation of a traditional mutual fund.

The result is a new line-up of semi-transparent, actively managed ETFs that use the proprietary "Fidelity model". Investors in these products get a good sense of what's in the fund's underlying holdings without Fidelity needing to tip its hand completely and compromise both its intellectual property and the quest for alpha. As per Friedman, less than a month after their listing, the 3 new funds - Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV), Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) and Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) are already trading with healthy daily liquidity and tight bid-ask spreads.

Towards the end of our conversation, I asked Friedman if Fidelity was taking a "wait and see approach" with these new products before rolling out additional active equity ETFs. His response was a resounding no. "We're committed to the space so you'll see a continuous stream of innovation from Fidelity. Our cornerstone philosophy is innovation." Friedman describes active semi-transparent ETFs as the third great wave of innovation in the ETF space following "plain vanilla" cap weighted funds (i.e. the original ETFs) and factor driven strategies that marry decades of work by academics and quants with rules-based index strategies. It may have taken 12 years to get final SEC approval but make no mistake about it. Now that actively managed, semi-transparent equity ETFs are here, they're here to stay.

2:45: Fidelity’s new active, semi-transparent ETFs: The next chapter in the natural evolution of ETF development

6:30: Fidelity’s unique research process

8:30: Fidelity’s success as a brokerage platform

11:00: Why isn’t front-running a concern in the active fixed income space?

13:30: What does factor investing look like in the fixed income space to Fidelity?

17:45: How does Fidelity think about factor investing when it comes to equity investing?

20:30: Active, semi-transparent ETFs: The “Fidelity model” explained

29:00: Relative to mutual funds, can investors expect lower expenses on Fidelity's new active, semi-transparent equity ETFs?

31:00: Can investors expect these products to be more tax efficient than traditional mutual funds?

33:15: Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG)

35:30: Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL)

36:30: What's Fidelity’s larger strategy in the active, semi-transparent equity ETF space?

