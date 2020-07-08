We embrace the new bull market in gold.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lens of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share (SGOL).

The COVID-19 crisis has made the bullish narrative for being long gold extremely limpid. Indeed, the self-induced and unprecedented contraction in global economic activity necessitates massive policy support from authorities to avoid an ugly deleveraging and a profound crisis.

Both monetary and fiscal authorities in the US have delivered in this respect, pressuring US real rates lower. In this kind of macro environment, gold shines.

The strongly positive momentum in gold, combined with friendly seasonal price patterns in Q3, should underpin the uptrend in SGOL. We embrace the new bull market in gold.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Share is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited for investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the fund.

The fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JPMorgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Macro

Long-term US real rates are the main driver of the moves in SGOL. While the 30-year US TIPS yield has declined substantially since June (good for gold), the US dollar has strengthened somewhat (negative for gold).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

A decline in long-term US real rates is gold-positive because it lowers the opportunity cost for owning gold (zero-yield). When US real rates become negative as it is presently the case, the opportunity cost for owning gold becomes negative, hence an increase in demand for the yellow metal.

Implications for SGOL: The positive effect of lower US real rates has outpaced the negative effect of the firmer dollar since June, hence the clear uptrend in SGOL.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised by the equivalent of 46 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to June 30, according to the CFTC. This was the third consecutive weekly increase in the net spec length.

While we are willing to admit that gold’s spec positioning is a little stretched (judging by the net spec length in terms of % of open interest), we expect the speculative community to continue to extend its net long exposure to COMEX gold in the near term.

Given the strongly positive momentum in gold, we think that speculators will chase the momentum higher, pushing net long speculative positions in COMEX gold to a record high in the months ahead.

Implications for SGOL: The rebuilding of long positions in COMEX gold will push the COMEX gold spot price further higher in the months ahead, thereby exerting upward pressure on SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 25 tonnes of gold in the week to July 3, according to our estimates. This was the fourth straight week of net inflows.

As we discussed above, the macro environment is conducive to stronger monetary demand for gold, which is often coined as “safe-haven” demand.

Safe-haven demand can increase despite gains in equities, which are supposed to reflect a brighter risk sentiment.

Monetary demand for gold tends to be more responsive to the changes in long-term US real rates. The marked decline in US real rates since June signals that there is an underlying deterioration in sentiment about the US economic outlook. This is why ETF demand for gold should continue to rise.

Implications for SGOL: Given the heightened uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, we think that the monetary demand for gold will continue to push higher. This will naturally drive the COMEX gold spot price higher, which, in turn, will exert upward pressure on SGOL.

Closing thoughts

Gold is in a clear bull market and the bullish narrative is extremely limpid, thereby driving even more demand for the yellow metal.

Consequently, we expect SGOL to continue to push higher in the summer months, in line with gold’s positive seasonal price patterns.

Given the uncertain macro backdrop, we think that the financial community will extend further its net long positioning to COMEX gold and ETF investors will continue to add to their positions. This should push SGOL to an all-time high by year-end.

