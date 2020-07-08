Updated E&P Activity And Efficiency Indices

The updated E&P Indices lag conditions in the industry by 2 months. As expected, both reflect the downturn due to the imposition of a nationwide shutdown in response to COVID-19.

This is why the "rig count" data matters less every day.

The updated E&P (Oil and Gas Exploration & Production) Indices lag conditions in the industry by 2 months. As expected, both reflect the downturn due to the imposition of a nationwide shutdown in response to COVID-19. The level of activity follows WTI prices, which is the basis of cash flows but dependent on consumption. Both consumption and WTI pricing have recovered significantly in May/June. WTI, sensitive to market psychology, has recovered to levels still 1/3rd below December 2019 levels near $60/BBL. Consumption levels for oil remain ~15% below, and for gas, ~11% below December levels (2-month delay in data). Consumption levels are uncorrected for seasonality or weather-related issues.

Market psychology has a significant price impact on fossil fuel pricing beyond production/consumption. In the past, fear of rising global demand versus declining supply drove WTI to $140+/BBL without any actual declines in production or shortages. There have been price shifts as market psychology sought to counter perceived impacts of inflation, economic activity or exchange rate shifts versus global currencies. More recently, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) thematic investing has shifted investors away from fossil fuels and towards perceived to be less "carbon-based" energy sources. Investors' desire to be politically correct has ignored the significant decline in CO 2 emissions which has occurred as natural gas has replaced coal for electric generation. Also ignored have been the efficiencies attained by the transportation sector, whose fuel use (Motor Gasoline and Distillate Fuel) has barely increased with a 400%+ growth in Real US GDP. The US is the only country with declining CO 2 emissions, with current levels last seen in 1990, 30 years ago. Little recognition has been given to the significant US technological innovation and the rise in "Lean Business Processes" which are responsible for the US maintaining global competitiveness even with globally uneven tariff structures as barriers to export, non-existent labor protections dramatically undercutting US labor costs, protections to private property and patents and lower costs from far fewer environmental protections.

