I have written about extremely cyclical stocks before, most recently about an OSB maker Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB), and at first glance, Boise Cascade (BCC) would appear to share many similar qualities.

BCC is a producer of various types of wood products, principally plywood panels and engineered wood products, which is mostly framing material for construction like beams, headers, joists, etc.

The company's strategy in the last five years has been to slowly deemphasize plywood and shit more focus to its engineered products. They view this as a segment that has more competitive advantages and is less subject to replacement competition from OSB and other products that they do not produce.

In addition, a key feature that sets BCC apart from other competitors is their distribution segment, "BMD". As shown in the first graphic below, virtually all their sales growth since 2015 has been in this segment.

One of the reasons I like BCC more than its cyclical counterparts is because of BMD. Investors may be familiar with how distributors work as it is a fairly common and easy to understand business, capturing a very small margin on buying products wholesale and upselling a tiny bit to retail end parties.

The margin difference can be seen above in that BMD had a 3.5% EBITDA margin versus the 9.4% EBITDA margin of the wood products segment. They also had similar absolute EBITDA numbers, but BMD achieved that on almost triple the revenue.

The other difference is that BMD also has very little capital intensity relative to the wood products segment. This results in much more EBITDA flowing down to net income for BMD.

2019 & Past Results

Overall results the past few years have been good. Sales have been on an upward trajectory until 2019 with net income volatile but there is almost no way around that. The company started paying a dividend in 2017 and has increased it twice, an encouraging sign.

The balance sheet is phenomenal with a strong current ratio of 2.63, made up of over $1 billion in short-term assets against $380 million in short-term liabilities. Long-term debt is also fairly low given the capital intensive nature of the industry and has stayed flat for over 4 years, a sign of discipline given the temptation of low interest has been around for many years.

The company has forgone any other shareholder return actions in favor of banking what cash is left over after paying the dividend and funding their sizable Capex requirements. This has put them in a strong position going into what has already been a unpredictable 2020.

COVID-19 and Q1 2020 Results

The company posted strong Q1 2020 results, which of course were for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 before things started to get rolling. Sales were up 12% and net income was up 7% to $0.31 per share.

The company's main COVID-19 response was to shut its I-joist production facility in Roxboro, NC, which resulted in a variety of one-time depreciation and other charges. The company has also decreased production across all of its wood products facilities in response to slowing demand.

The BMD division knocked it out of the park, with sales up 16% and segment income up 67%. It will be interesting to see how BMD holds up under lower volumes, and if they are still able to capture their margin in that environment, and if so, my thesis that BMD is key to differentiating BCC and making it an attractive investment may be intact.

More recently, wood product prices have actually been trending up as volume has fallen more than demand, which could actually help BCC in both of their segments to offset falling sales.

The dividend was reduced to $.10 per share quarterly, and the company mentioned on the Q1 2020 conference call that they do not intend to pay any supplemental dividends or execute any share repurchases as they navigate through 2020, which is hardly surprising.

Valuation & Entry Price

I am not a fan of BCC's current valuation. Trading at $36, Seeking Alpha has expected EPS as $1.73, which I do not think is likely to happen in 2020. I think somewhere around $.75 is more probable. The stock has also rallied 80% since March 2020, which is way too strong of a move for me given the uncertain outlook.

What housing demand and wood prices look like when the economy shrugs along at half capacity and policy tools like eviction moratoriums, enhanced unemployment benefits, and other stimulus begin to fall off is anyone's guess.

I think my plan would be to wait for Q2 results, which I expect to be ugly, and see if that causes a downward trend in the stock and gives a better entry point. The current price leaves no room for error or uncertainty.

Conclusion

While I think BCC, mostly because of its distribution arm BMD, raises itself above most cyclical related housing stocks that lack any competitive advantage or pricing power, the valuation and its recent large run-up have me uninterested at the current price point.

The BMD segment is likely to buffer the company against losing money and its balance sheet is in very good shape; the opportunity may have just already passed.

However, I am interested to see how Q2 2020 goes, and if the company can still do well at lower volumes with potentially higher prices, and would be interested in investing if the valuation were to turn around.

