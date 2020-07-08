The asbestos scandal has hurt the reputation of the company but is, ultimately, not a big threat to the business.

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been considered a safe investment. It is not a speculative, high-risk, high-reward type of stock. I would rather call Johnson & Johnson a "set it and forget it" type of investment. You buy the stock and then wait for dividends and capital appreciation to accumulate over the years. This strategy only works for companies with business models that are successful long term. The dividend history of Johnson & Johnson shows that this company is particularly suitable for this type of strategy. The dividend has been increased for 58 consecutive years. Those who bought the stock 10 years ago have almost doubled their money by now.

The company continues to be an excellent pick for investors who want a stable dividend payer in their portfolios. The asbestos scandal has turned some people away, but it, ultimately, is not a threat to Johnson & Johnson. The company is a cash-generating machine that provides safety and income for shareholders. Unfortunately, the stock is not particularly cheap at the moment but nevertheless trades at a decent price.

The business model

Johnson & Johnson is a globally operating company that manufactures pharmaceutical products, medical devices, and consumer goods. Johnson & Johnson's history stretches far back in time. Founded in 1886, the company is now one of the most valuable companies in the world. As of March 31, 2020, Johnson & Johnson was the tenth-largest company in terms of market capitalization.

Over the course of more than 100 years, Johnson & Johnson has developed into a successful company. To survive and be successful over such a long period of time is only possible with a good business model and good management.

The business model of Johnson & Johnson is structured in three segments: "Consumer Health Products", "Medical Devices", and "Pharmaceutical Products". The Pharmaceuticals division accounts for the largest share of sales with 51 percent. Medical Devices accounts for 32 percent of sales. Consumer Health is the smallest segment and generates 17 percent of sales.

Consumer Health Products

This segment includes all products intended for consumption by private customers. These include, for example, products for skin and oral care and wound treatment and also products for babies and care products for women. You are probably familiar with the Penaten, Neutrogena, and Nicorette brands from this segment.

Medical Devices

As the name suggests, this segment is concerned with the development, production, and distribution of medical equipment. The target group for these devices is not the consumer. They are sold to wholesalers or directly to hospitals. The products in this segment include ones for orthopedic use and for surgeries.

Pharmaceutical Products

The pharmaceutical segment is by far the most important for Johnson & Johnson. Around half of all sales are generated with these products. Part of this segment is particularly relevant these days: The development of vaccines. Johnson & Johnson is also participating in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine. Another important area is cancer research. There is still a lot of research potential there. This means that Johnson & Johnson will have a functioning business model for a long time to come.

Strong margins despite steady growth

In the introduction, I referred to Johnson & Johnson as a "set it and forget it" investment. You can see the reason for this in the two following charts. The first one shows the development of earnings, cash flows, and the dividend. All three figures have been rising for decades without any major hiccups. With Johnson & Johnson, you get an established, well-functioning company whose stock you can hold in your portfolio through any economic cycle in my opinion.

Development of earnings, cash flows, and dividends

You can also see the stability of Johnson & Johnson in terms of sales and the operating margin. Over the last 10 years, sales have grown by about 3 percent annually. The operating margin has remained surprisingly stable for decades and has never plummeted. So, Johnson & Johnson remains profitable even in times of crisis and is not a cyclical company.

Development of revenues and the operating margin

The asbestos scandal: PR nightmare but not a threat to the business

In 2018, Johnson & Johnson came under fire when allegations of asbestos residue in the company's baby powder were brought up. Asbestos is considered to be a carcinogen. Johnson & Johnson initially denied the allegations. Later, however, the company had to recall tens of thousands of products because traces of asbestos were found in the powder by the FDA. Unfortunately, this was not the end of the misery. According to journalists from Reuters, the management of Johnson & Johnson had known about the existence of asbestos in baby powder for several decades and had failed to disclose this information to the public.

Johnson & Johnson was ordered by the court to pay damages of USD 4.7 billion. An attempt to overturn the verdict was unsuccessful. However, the amount was recently reduced to USD 2.1 billion in a new judgment.

From a PR point of view, this was a disaster. Such business practices are also morally questionable. However, shareholders got away with just a scratch. The stock price dropped sharply after the issue was brought up. But the price has recovered fairly quickly. Furthermore, the amount of damages is painful for Johnson & Johnson but not dangerous. 2 billion is 20 percent of last year's surplus. This already includes investments and dividends. The damages do not impair Johnson & Johnson in any material way.

Is the dividend safe?

Johnson & Johnson pays a quarterly dividend. During the last 12 months, shareholders received USD 3.86 per share, which represents a dividend yield of 2.7 percent. That yield roughly lies in the middle or the historic range since 2014.

Historic dividend yield ranges in the Dividend Turbo

This is a solid yield. Especially considering that Johnson & Johnson increases its dividend every year. About a third of the total return in the last 5 years came from dividends.

In order to ensure the security of the dividend, it is important that the payout ratio is not too high. There is also no universally correct value. Instead, it is important to adjust the payout ratio to the specifics of the company. Cyclical companies with wildly fluctuating profits, for example, should pay out a smaller portion of the profit than companies without major fluctuations. If the payout ratio is stretched, a small reduction in profits can bring it above the 100% mark which means that the dividend is not covered by profits and cash flows in that year. If there are not enough reserves, the dividend must either be reduced or the debt has to be issued. For Johnson & Johnson, the ratio has been between 50 percent and 70 percent in recent years. Considering that the profits of Johnson & Johnson fluctuate only slightly, these figures are perfectly acceptable.

Cash generation is where Johnson & Johnson truly shines. Johnson & Johnson is paying out about half of the free cash flow as a dividend. In the lower chart, you can see the surplus in green. It shows the amount of free cash flow remaining after the dividend payments. In 2019, Johnson & Johnson's free cash flow was about $20 billion. Of this amount, USD 10 billion was used for dividends. The result is an excess of another 10 billion. Remember that the investments have already been deducted at this point. So, 10 billion per year is a substantial surplus. Johnson & Johnson can either use it for additional investments or save it for later.

Free Cash Flow surplus

The debt is not an issue

You don't have to worry about Johnson & Johnson's debt either. Although the total liabilities have increased in 2017, most of the increase can be attributed to a change in the tax law.

Development of liabilities and treasury stocks

About a third of the increase can be attributed to an acquisition in that year. However, Johnson & Johnson has financed most of the acquisition with its own reserves. Here, the savings from the surpluses of the past years have paid off. Since 2017, the debts have not been increasing and are even slightly declining. Another reason why there is no danger from the liabilities is the fact that only a part of them is actually interest-bearing debt. At the moment, this is about USD 27 billion. Johnson & Johnson pays only 3.19 percent on this debt, as the company has the highest possible credit rating of "Aaa" and is, therefore, classified as extremely safe. This means that Johnson & Johnson can borrow at very favorable terms. There are only two companies in the entire USA with this rating: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson.

Due to the low interest rate, the financial debt requires only about 880 million in interest per year. That is just 4 percent (rounded down) of last year's operating profit. Moreover, the operating profit would be enough to pay the interest 22 times (rounded down). Johnson & Johnson is not overleveraged in any way. It is very unlikely that Johnson & Johnson will not be able to service the debt. Neither will the interest payments take a substantial portion out of the operating income.

Valuation

In the long term, share prices move in conjunction with the earnings of a company. Companies with major fluctuations in earnings and less predictability are harder to value than stable, predictable companies and should, therefore, have stronger fluctuations in their stock prices. With this in mind, it makes sense that the price of Johnson & Johnson stock has been fairly stable across the years.

The following chart shows the price chart of JNJ alongside various fair value estimates. The fair values are calculated based on dynamic multiples for earnings, cash flow, and dividends.

Dynamic fair value estimation based on multiples

The price of JNJ has moved fairly closely to those fair value estimates in recent years, only rarely trading above or below. Right now, the stock appears to be fairly valued based on this valuation method. I still consider this to be a decent entry price despite the lack of an undervaluation. A company of this quality is fine to purchase at fair value.

Conclusion: Johnson & Johnson is still a good investment

Behind the Johnson & Johnson stock is one of the best companies the USA has to offer. For decades, Johnson & Johnson has generated secure and stable earnings for its shareholders. As a company in the health care and pharmaceutical industry, Johnson & Johnson is hardly dependent on economic cycles. Thanks to its strong margins, a large part of the company's sales also reaches the bottom line. Low but steady sales growth in conjunction with strong margins will allow the dividend to be increased in the future. In addition, Johnson & Johnson achieves high cash surpluses every year, which provides additional security. The stock very rarely provides the opportunity to buy it at a discounted price. Nevertheless, a quality company can be purchased at a fair price. Those who worry about the correct entry price can choose to employ a dollar-cost averaging strategy.

