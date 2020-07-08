This article discusses the long-run outperformance of small-caps, the performance in the virus-impacted first half, and a discussion of the potential path forward.

The first of seven strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "size factor" that has seen small caps outperform large caps over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals, and understand in what environments they might outperform.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that size - along with value, low volatility, dividend growth, equal-weighting, quality, and momentum - are simple and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of the stocks that have increased in capitalization, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

In the virus-impacted first half of 2020, we saw the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 (SPY) outperform a number of these factor tilts, including the size factor we will cover in this first review. Despite this relative underperformance for some of these factor tilts, all of the factors have still outperformed the S&P 500 over the full index dataset available for their respective strategy. These strategies can outperform over different parts of the business cycle, and understanding when each is more likely to generate its outperformance can boost portfolio returns.

Historical Performance

Let's start with the long-run evidence. To do that we take returns from the data library of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. Along with Chicago professor and Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama, the pair created the Fama-French Three-Factor Model, which posited that market returns could be better described by including two factors - size and value - that had delivered historical outperformance. In a dataset dating back more than ninety years, I have graphed the historical total returns of deciles of the U.S. stock market divided by capitalization-level. As one can see below, the largest cohort of U.S. stocks has delivered the worst returns for investors over the history of modern finance. The second largest cohort has delivered the second worst returns. Conversely, the smallest cohort has delivered the second best returns.

That is pretty compelling long-run evidence. It is clear that size and realized returns have been negatively correlated. This long-run outperformance by small-cap stocks was first recorded by Rolf Banz in 1981, showing that small NYSE firms had produced significantly higher returns than their larger brethren over a period between 1936 and 1977. This is where the discussion of size gets more controversial.

If you shrink the data sample period since 1981, when the evidence on size became more mainstream in the academic literature, the relationship appears to reverse. While the largest stocks still produced the fourth worst returns, the two smallest cohorts actually produced the worst realized returns.

In spite of this more recent contradictory evidence, the long-run outperformance of the size factor makes intuitive sense to me. Some small companies turn into big companies, generating high returns along the way. Some big companies turn into small companies as their company-specific advantage is competed away or their industry falls out of favor.

Have their been structural market changes over the past 30-plus years that has permanently changed this relationship? Certainly smaller start-ups, buoyed by large scale venture capital and private equity, are staying private longer and entering public markets with larger valuations. Some of the gains that might have originally accrued to small caps in public equity markets are landing in private investors pockets. We may also be seeing a concentration in market power in a shift towards a digital economy where network effects - Amazon (AMZN) in e-commerce, Google (GOOGL) in internet search, the Apple (AAPL) ecosystem - are fostering competitive advantages that favor the mega caps.

The French data is not imminently replicated in financial markets, so I have longed use the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) as my proxy for the Size factor. As seen in the graph below, the Smallcap index still leads the large cap S&P 500 (SPY) over the full available dataset for the smaller index, but the underperformance in 2020 has erased that performance advantage to just 3bp over this 26-year dataset.

Performance in 2020

The first half of 2020 saw the S&P 500 return -3.1% while the S&P Smallcap 600 returned -17.9%. It was a tale of two halves. Through the market drawdown ending on March 23rd, the S&P Smallcap 600 (-41.5%) significantly lagged the broad market index (-30.4%). From the market bottom and into a strong rally, the S&P 600 has outperformed, but only just slightly (+40.4% for the S&P Smallcap 600 vs. 39.3% for the S&P 500) through mid-year.

Of the 14.8% underperformance in the first half for small caps, roughly 4.1% was from an allocation effect with the underweight to Tech contributing 1.6% and small caps' overweight to Financials contributing 1.2% of the underperformance. The rest of the underweight was driven by security selection (-10.7%). The tech that the small cap index does have underperformed large cap tech (-3.1%). Brick and mortar retail in Consumer Discretionary in small caps lagged the e-commerce and Amazon-led Consumer Discretionary in large caps.

One of the items I will be exploring moving forward is the impact of credit ratings on returns in the first half of 2020. I suspect that weaker balance sheets meaningfully underperformed. Given smaller scale, small cap stocks tend to have weaker credit ratings. With credit markets improving dramatically, buoyed by Fed support, you could see this relationship begin to reverse, with weaker balance sheets (excluding distress) outperforming.

The Path Forward

We know that small-caps are lagging in the current crisis, but how have they done during and following previous stress environments? From the previous graph on the comparison of small cap and large cap performance since 1994, you can see small caps outperforming from the bottoms of cycles and then giving up some of their relative gains in late cycles.

You can see below the historical outperformance of owning small caps from the lows in the last cycle. From the point at which the S&P 500 peaked on October 9th, 2007 through its lows on March 9th, 2009 the S&P 500 had a total return of -55%. Small caps lagged slightly, returning -58%. Although small cap stocks outperformed outright in 2008, losing 31% versus the 37% for the S&P 500.

How did the large cap S&P 500's performance compare versus the S&P Small Cap 600 in the year after stocks bottomed? You can see from the chart below that small caps meaningfully outperformed in the recovery. The S&P 500 soared 72% from the bottom in stocks over the next year, but the S&P 600 rallied 98%. Small cap stocks roughly doubled in value in one year. While only 1 year is pictured below, the small cap advantage held for 3 years from the bottom, (37.2% annualized versus 29.2% annualized) and 5 years (31.8% annualized versus 25.3% annualized).

Prior to the Global Financial Crisis, the previous stress period for stocks was the deflation of the Tech Bubble in the early 2000s. From the peak for stocks on March 24th, 2000 through the trough on October 9th, 2002, the S&P 500 had a total return of -47%. The small cap index did much better, shedding only 21%.

Given that the collapse was dominated in tech-heavy large caps, you might have expected the capitalization-weighted index to outperform in the recovery. Like the Financial Crisis episode, small caps still managed to outperform in the recovery despite also outperforming during the drawdown. Over the next year from the 2002 bottom, the S&P 500 rallied 36%, but the small cap index rallied 49%. While only 1 year is pictured below, the small cap advantage held for 3 years from the bottom (26.8% annualized versus 17.6% annualized) and the 5 year period that took us back to the next market top (22.0% annualized versus 17.1% annualized).

Summary

Each article in the update to this series on long-run market-beating strategies will take a similar form to this article - a look at historical evidence, a look at first half 2020 performance, and a discussion of the path forward.

This article looked at the historical performance of small caps versus larger capitalization equity cohorts. Small caps have outperformed over very long horizons, but that performance differential has disappeared over last quarter century, inclusive of this current late cycle swoon. Potential reasons for this change in performance were discussed.

Small caps have underperformed meaningfully in the current crisis, echoing previous bouts of late cycle underperformance. In a sharp economic shock, the smaller scale balance sheets of the small caps have to this point weathered the storm less well. Underweights to outperforming Tech and Healthcare, and a mix difference in retail have also contributed to the underperformance of small caps in the this crisis.

The evidence shows that small caps have offered outperformance in previous early recovery phases. If we have bounced off the bottom, small caps could continue to lead as the recovery broadens. For those concerned they have "missed the dip" in stocks due to the bounce of the mega cap-driven market benchmark, there may still be opportunity to buy small cap stocks off high teens percentages year-to-date, on average. Certainly, large cap stocks could also be buyers of small caps stocks as the recovery takes firmer hold, with M&A a potential positive catalyst for small cap stocks that could help small caps repeat their past early and mid-cycle outperformance in this new cycle.

