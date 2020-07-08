With reasonable valuation and conservative estimates, we expect VMware to beat and likely guide in line to ahead of estimates. Therefore, we see VMware as a compelling buy.

We believe that VMware will extend its on-prem dominance to public clouds and become the vehicle to manage both on-prem and hybrid cloud workloads in both virtual machine and container formats.

VMware Inc. (VMW), a reasonably valued top software company, is a buy because of its large installed base and strategic position within the enterprise software stack. VMware is misunderstood and unloved by professional investors given the belief that public cloud makes VMware irrelevant over the longer term. In addition, Dell (NYSE:DELL) owns 81% of VMware but control 97% of voting rights. Historically, Dell has not been friendly to other VMware shareholders rights, a major overhang for the stock. Over the last twelve months, VMware has underperformed its peer software infrastructure group as well as both the Nasdaq and S&P 500. VMware’s position within the enterprise stack is underappreciated and we believe VMware will be one of the key beneficiaries of the digital transformation (DX) trend and the accompanying move of workloads to the cloud. Conservative estimates, compelling valuation, impending Dell optionality, and a potential catch-up trade make VMware a compelling buy.

Why businesses need VMware

Businesses are moving their legacy applications to public cloud venues such as Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft (MSFT) Azure from on-prem datacenters. In order to move legacy applications to cloud, enterprises have their work cut out for them given the complexity and costs associated with the undertaking.

VMware makes it relatively easy for businesses to move their applications to public clouds, once they make their applications to work on the VMware stack. This process of making applications work on VMware stack is called porting. Given that the same VMware stack is available on all major cloud providers, once a legacy application is ported to VMware, it can be moved to any cloud easily.

On top of this, businesses are writing new software applications using new tools of the trade such as containers, micro-services, and serverless computing. VMware's new software stack (vSphere 7.0) is designed to manage all new and legacy applications from a single console. This is the power of VMware and this is what makes VMware indispensable to enterprises.

By using VMware stack, enterprises can move their legacy applications to cloud without a major re-engineering effort. VMware has an estimated 600K customers and about 70 million virtual machines running on its infrastructure. We believe these virtual machines and the customer install base is extremely sticky and will likely remain with VMware for the foreseeable future. Given Heptio and Pivotal acquisitions, VMware is also becoming one of the standards in modern application development. Heptio and Pivotal acquisitions bring Container and Kubernetes technology to VMware. Therefore, by using VMware software, businesses can not only manage the applications that are running on-prem but also manage applications that are running in any of the major public clouds. In addition, businesses can deploy, run, and manage both modern and legacy workloads from a single VMware stack and this is what makes VMware relevant, strategic, and interesting.

VMware is also considered the defacto leader in Hyperconverged Infrastructure (despite being 2 years late to the market behind the then market leader, Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)), end user computing as well as Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN). The following charts from Gartner indicate VMware’s leadership in various segments of the market.

Significantly underperformed the market

VMware continues to underperform its peer group over the past year. Year-to-date (YTD), VMware is down 1.3% and is about 18% below its 52-week high of $183. During the last 12 months, while VMware declined by 11.6%, the tech heavy Nasdaq is up by 24.3% and the S&P 500 is up by 4%. We believe this underperformance is unwarranted given that the VMware continues to execute well on its product side (released vSphere 7.0 with modern application management tools) that positions the company for growth in the hybrid cloud world, as well as launched new products in cybersecurity (AppDefense), SD-WAN and end-user computing.

The following chart illustrates VMware’s underperformance relative to Nasdaq and S&P.

Dell Optionality

Dell’s ownership of VMware has been a major overhang on the stock. While owning 81% of VMware, Dell controls 97% of the voting power. According to WSJ, Dell is exploring options for VMware. Dell is looking to lighten its debt load (estimated to be around $48 billion) and this is where VMware comes in. Dell has a number of options at its disposal including spinning out VMware as a fully independent company, free from the yoke of Dell. If Dell spins out VMware as a fully independent company, we believe many institutional investors would readily jump back into the stock, driving the stock higher. In the event of the spin-off, VMware’s multiple could expand to levels similar to its peer group (i.e., EV/Sales expands to 7-8x, from the current 5x levels) driving the stock quickly to the $210 to $240 levels.

Compelling valuation

On the valuation front, as the valuation chart below indicates, VMware is still relatively inexpensive when compared to other names in the software peer group. VMware currently trades at 4.6x on EV/C2022 sales, compared to Microsoft which currently trades at 8.1x while putting up similar growth profiles.

VMware is currently trading at 4.6x on EV/C2022 sales versus the peer group average of 8.6x. The peer group average growth rate is around 19% versus VMware’s growth rate of around 11%. However, we need to mention that VMware’s growth rate is understated, given that the company is transitioning its model to SaaS/Subscription from on-prem. Even adjusting for the growth rate differential, we believe VMware is currently undervalued.

Risks of owning VMware

VMware is a volatile stock given its fairly complex revenue model. Modeling cash flows and billings can be challenging given the way VMware sells its products. The company offers its products through a combination of enterprise licensing deals, perpetual revenue model and subscriptions. In any quarter, depending on how the revenue is distributed into various revenue recognition buckets, billings and cash flows can vary significantly. Despite the company’s core business being intact, this variability in revenue and cash flows can trigger a sell-off.

Dell’s ownership of VMware remains another major risk. Dell owns 81% of VMware and has not been VMware shareholder friendly. Investors have not been happy with Dell’s ownership of VMware for several years. Dell recently hired outside advisors to look for strategic alternatives for its VMware stake. It is possible that Dell could embark on a course that is not in the best interest of VMware shareholders and this could lead to a stock sell-off, as it has happened before. However, the stock usually recovers fairly quickly after a sell-off and may even provide a buying opportunity for brave investors.

Macro and execution is always a major risk for most companies that have a fairly large perpetual revenue streams. VMware derives a majority of revenue using a perpetual sales model. VMware's quarters are usually back-end loaded - i.e., a significant portion of the business closes during the last two weeks of the quarter. Any deal slippage for any reason during the last weeks of the quarter could impact revenue and earnings, leading to a stock sell-off.

Finally, the company continues to acquire businesses at a rapid clip. Any challenges to integrating the acquired companies into its stack could lead to product launch delays. Delays in product launches could hurt revenue which could lead to a sell-off of the stock.

Why Buy VMware

In our opinion, VMware has one of the best software stacks in the industry. The company is executing well both on the product and sales sides. According to CNBC, VMware's management team is considered not only one of the best in the tech industry but also amongst all the publicly traded companies in the United States. VMware is the defacto leader in data center, given that over 70 million virtual machines are deployed in data center using VMware technology (source: Sanjay Poonen, at Wells_Fargo.pdf). Saying it in another way, VMware technology underpins a significant portion of enterprise infrastructure today.

VMware is the key technology that enables enterprise customers to modernize, manage and deploy their applications in cloud. We expect VMware to retain leadership in the hybrid cloud world, given that a majority of VMware customers will likely remain with VMware. We believe VMware will not only retain its leadership in the hybrid cloud software as it has done with its on-prem software, it will likely extend the leadership into newer adjacent segments such as endpoint, networking and security, to provide its customers sets of interlocking products. Therefore, given our confidence in the product roadmaps, strength of technology, and relative valuation, we would be buying shares of VMware aggressively on all dips. On top of this, Dell might unlock the full potential of the stock by spinning out the company entirely.

VMware is expected to announce results on August 20th. The company has a history of beating estimates and guiding conservatively. VMware guided F2Q21 revenue to grow 6.3%Y/Y, a sharp decline from the 11.6% the company reported during the prior quarter and 12.9% from the prior year-ago period. We believe this sets up VMware for a beat. We would cautiously buy shares ahead of earnings. In the event that the stock sells off due to an earnings miss, we would be buying aggressively on the dip, given our confidence in the story.

