With the worst behind us, we will likely see the money start to flow into the more beaten down/bargain stocks.

Thesis Summary

The Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) tracks the performance of the Nasdaq 100. I expect the fund to outperform the broader market in the long-term due to its overweight exposure to tech stocks. However, given the recent rally in the QQQ, I believe in the short-term the tech sector will fall back to valuations more in line with the broader market. Furthermore, I recommend a more selective stock-picking approach to investing in technology. The QQQ is filled with stocks that compete with each other and that will put a dampener on your investment returns. It is much better to be selective when it comes to technology stocks.

Source: euractiv.com

The Pseudo-bond effect

It probably hasn’t escaped many avid investors that the recent market rally of the March lows in the S&P has been lead in great part by large-cap tech companies. This has created a disparity between the returns offered by the tech sector and the rest of the market.

Source: Ycharts

Above we can see the performance of some of the top technological companies and largest holdings of the Nasdaq 100; Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple Inc (OTC:APPL), and Alphabet Inc (GOOG). We can also see the performance since the March lows of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Verizon Communication Inc (VZ) and The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

Now, all of these stocks are in the Nasdaq and therefore contribute to the performance of the QQQ, but we can see a clear disparity between the performance of the tech sector and that of financials, consumer staples, or communications. Granted, the tech stocks could be said to be more resilient to the current pandemic, but I believe what we are seeing is more than anything a rebalancing of portfolios, so to speak, with people “fleeing to safety” by buying up the big tech firms.

These companies; The FAANGs, Microsoft, and a few others have become pseudo bonds in today’s market. With companies like Apple already issuing debt at lower rates than sovereign nations, this should not surprise us. These companies are cash-rich and have incredibly strong balance sheets. Even if earnings went down they would still have the ability to offer value through dividend payments and share buybacks.

This pseudo-bond theory is also supported by the fact that bonds themselves have underperformed the market greatly. We have not seen a typical flee into bonds. Instead, the 20 year Treasury is down over 2% since the market lows.

Short-term pain, long-term gain

This brings me to my next point, which is that I would expect these tech companies over the next few months to slow-down this rally and “consolidate” while the rest of the market catches-up a bit. In other words, while tech companies do deserve premium valuations, I expect P/Es to slowly revert to the mean and more accurately reflect the damage that the coronavirus has had on these businesses as the next quarterly reports come out.

However, with the worst of the coronavirus behind us, the hype for technology and “stay-at-home” stocks is dwindling. On the other hand, investors are now seeing heavy discounts in retail stocks and even theme parks stocks look like an attractive investment. This will inevitably mean investors pulling profits out from their seemingly overpriced technology stocks to buy the beaten-down stocks before anyone else.

Nonetheless, tech continues to be the best sector to be in and the QQQ offers the best of the best. Nine out of the 10 top QQQ holdings are tech companies and, except for Netflix Inc (NFLX) they are all cash-machines. I am very bullish on Microsoft which makes up 11.77%, and I recently covered here. Even some of the most “boring” holdings like Intel Corp (INTL) have some good growth potential as I also covered. Lastly, I am quite bullish on Facebook given they are finally entering the eCommerce market and could soon start monetizing their Whatsapp user base.

Not all tech is created equal

A word of caution to this tale. While “tech” has become an all-encompassing buzzword in the investing world there are very different companies in the Nasdaq. As mentioned above, lots of these companies have strong revenues and balance sheets, while others are moonshots bleeding cash. It is important to distinguish between the two, especially since many tech companies compete with each other.

For this reason, I believe that stock-picking is a better approach when it comes to investing in technology, While it may be hard to grasp and fully comprehend just what makes one tech company better than the other, the truth is that they are all qualitatively very different. Some tech is superior to others, and if you are investing in technology stocks, you have to be able to recognize this. The QQQ gives us exposure to companies that are in one way or another competing with each other. While this can be seen as a good way of “hedging” your bets, it is also a surefire way to put a dampener in your performance. The bottom line? Find stocks with a strong market position. This could take the form of a superior market share or technology that can’t be easily replicated.

Takeaway

The bottom line is, the Nasdaq has grossly outperformed the S&P500 and this trend will continue. There is no point in resisting the fact that the world is becoming increasingly dominated by a few companies and that technology is going to play a much larger role in our lives. This is why big-cap tech companies are the way to go.

The biggest winners of the market of tomorrow can be found in the QQQ, but also the biggest losers. Which is why it pays to put in the time and be selective with our technology stock picks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.