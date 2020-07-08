I recommend trading the stock based on the gold price. The idea is to trade a large part of your long position.

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its preliminary gold equivalent production for the second quarter of 2020 on July 6, 2020, and it is time to have an early look at the company's Q2 results.

The gold equivalent production was anemic, as we will see later in this article - a five-year record low due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mining disruptions that the virus has created worldwide.

Sandstorm Gold has performed quite well since the start of the year, with an increase now of 30% in 2020. It is still a little behind compared to the two leading streamers (e.g., Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)), but it is excellent nonetheless. The question is, of course, when this tepid gold momentum will start to deflate.

The investment thesis has not particularly changed for the past several years. I find SAND an excellent trading tool but it's not secure enough to be considered as a long-term investment like Franco Nevada or Wheaton Precious Metals, which are my two leading long-term stocks in the streaming sector.

I look at the fundamentals, at the weak gold equivalent production and at the potential of further COVID-19 disruptions that have affected production and revenues significantly in the second quarter of 2020, and I continue to be puzzled by the stock performance and valuation.

At this point, Sandstorm Gold is an excellent proxy for gold. When gold is bullish as it has been for quite a while, then SAND is going up.

Thus, I recommend trading the stock based on the gold price. The idea is to trade a large part of your long position. In general, I see the risk of a severe selloff from these high valuations getting very high, especially with gold bouncing back and forth against the $1,800 per ounce resistance. I am not ultra-optimistic with gold now, and I believe we have arrived at some sort of strong resistance at $1,800 per ounce, and we could go back down to the old resistance, which is now the new support at $1,740 per ounce.

Analysis: Preliminary Gold Equivalent Production For The Second Quarter

The July 6, 2020, announcement from Sandstorm Gold was very concise:

the Company has sold approximately 10,900 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $18.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion for the three month period was $2.8 million resulting in cash operating margins of approximately $1,460 per attributable gold equivalent ounce.

The company indicated that all its mines from which it receives royalty revenue have resumed operations and are not affected by the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 - Gold equivalent Production is nearly a five-year low.

As we can see in the chart above, we have to go to 4Q'15 to find a lower production. However, the market seems impervious about this tiny detail.

2 - Revenues are down 13% from the same quarter a year ago and down 12.2% sequentially.

Using the equivalent production of 10.9K Oz and revenues of $18.7 million, we come up with a price of gold realized of $1,715 per ounce.

The average cash cost per attributable gold equivalent ounce is estimated at $255, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,460 per ounce.

I am not sure those numbers will be sufficient to provide the company with an income this quarter. Even less confident, it will be any free cash flow. I believe SAND will manage a small net income of about $3 million in 2Q. Will it be sufficient to warrant such a high price per share?

Conclusion And Technical analysis

SAND has reacted extremely well to this incredible gold price momentum that keeps going and going. However, while the stock reached new highs, we are confronted with poor results. Yes, the culprit was the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems that everything now is back to normal, which means a more substantial third quarter in terms of revenues.

Last quarter the company indicated its intention to issue up to $140 million worth of common shares.

Sandstorm intends to initiate an at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") that would allow the Company to issue up to $140 million worth of common shares from treasury ("Common Shares") to the public from time to time at the prevailing market price or other prices through the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange or any other marketplace on which the Common Shares are listed, quoted or otherwise trade.

CEO Nolan Watson said in the conference call about this ATM:

Sandstorm is actively pursuing a number of different transactions, any one of which would be a record in size for our company.

Until now, no news about any significant transactions. It would be good to get some news soon.

Technical Analysis

SAND is forming a broadening ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $9.80 and support at $8.00. The idea is to sell part of your position at around $10 and wait again for a retracement to accumulate.

The broadening ascending wedge is typical of a bullish market but often ends up in a support breakout. It is why a broadening ascending wedge is considered a bearish chart pattern (or called a reversal pattern).

The first target support should be in the range of $8.50-$8.00, where it is safe to start a new accumulation, in my opinion.

If the gold price turns bearish, which is not likely short term, then we may drop to $7. Conversely, if the gold price can break out resistance and trade above 1,825 per ounce, I see SAND reaching potentially $11.25.

