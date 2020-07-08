Natural Gas Storage: Annual 'Surplus' Continues To Shrink

Projected TDDs have stabilized and are actually starting to trend slightly lower. Total demand is currently projected to reach a "seasonal high" on July 22.

We anticipate to see a build of 58 bcf, which is 25 bcf smaller than a year ago and 10 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,135 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending July 3.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending July 3), the number of cooling degree days (CDDs) increased by 10.3% w-o-w (from 81 to 89). However, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 4.3% below last year's level but as much as 10.8% above the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending July 10), the weather conditions continue to warm up. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will rise by 12.7% w-o-w (from 89 to 100). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 78 bcf/d and 80 bcf/d. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be as much as 18.7% above the norm and 9.7% above last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending July 17), the weather conditions are expected to get even warmer. The number of CDDs is currently projected to increase by 13% w-o-w (from 100 to 114). Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should rise by 9.4% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will expand to as much as +30.9% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 80.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 81.0 bcf/d over the same period. Projected TDDs have stabilized and are actually starting to trend slightly lower, but they remain above the norm (+23.7%) as well as above last year's level (+8.1%) (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 91.8 bcf/d. Currently, total demand is projected to reach a "seasonal high" on July 22 (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Latest dry gas production estimate (for contiguous United States): 86.6 bcf/d.

-9.8 bcf/d from an all-time high;

+0.1 bcf/d from a 3-week low;

-0.3 bcf/d from Tuesday's results.

Pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) are temporarily reduced due to "force majeure" on Columbia Gas Transmission's Mountaineer Xpress pipeline.

We currently expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 87.86 bcf/d over the next three months (July-August-September). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative.

EIA has revised lower its U.S. dry gas production forecast by -0.93 bcf/d (on average). EIA currently expects U.S. dry gas production to average 84.92 bcf/d over the next 18 months (July 2020 - December 2021). EIA projects that U.S. dry gas production will continue to decrease until April 2021.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 58 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 25 bcf smaller than a year ago and 10 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 130 bcf by August 7.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

