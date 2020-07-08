For more background, please read my first article on ADO properties (OTC:ADPPF). At the time, the specifics of the rights issue with tradable subscription rights were unknown. It was expected for Q2 or Q3. With the subscription and trading period having started on Monday, 6 July, it makes sense to explain the mechanics of the rights issue for readers.

Exercising the call on Consus

Following the exercise of the call option on July 2, the call has settled. ADO issued 1,946,093 new shares and transferred 14,692,889 existing shares previously held by ADLER Real Estate AG (OTC:ADREF) to Aggregate Holdings in exchange for 69,619,173 shares in Consus. As a result, Aggregate, currently, holds approximately 22.5 percent of ADO and ADO, currently, holds approximately 65.1 percent of Consus. The exchange ratio was 0.2390 ADO share per Consus share. ADO intends to make a voluntary exchange offer for the remaining Consus shares at an exchange ratio of 0.272. The higher exchange ratio results from the adjustment for the rights issue. ADO has commitments for about 20.5% of Consus shares, which brings ADO's shareholding in Consus to above 85% after the intended tender offer has settled.

Having acquired control of Consus, ADO is now in need of fresh cash to repay expensive debt of Consus. After that, they intend to refinance to generate what they call financial synergies (see excerpt from company presentation below). Management sees at the midrange €81.5m financial and €15.5m operating synergies after 24 months. Cost of new equity of the €450 million rights issue was ignored, which would probably offset most if not all of the financial synergies due to the low subscription price of €14.60 compared to NAV above €30 after settlement of the offer. Think about the implied cost of equity using a DCF to reach for example a 10 percent discount to NAV over some years from €14.60.

Offering new ADO shares via rights issue

30,819,391 new ADO shares are offered for subscription from July 6 to July 20. The ratio is 5 new shares for every 12 old shares. If you were on the shareholder record on Friday, 3 July, with 12 ADO shares, you would have received 12 subscription rights on Monday, 6 July. These 12 rights would allow you to subscribe for 5 new share at the subscription price of €14.60 each.

The gross amount raised is about €450 million. After costs, ADO will receive fresh cash of about €436 million (see calculation above).

The ADO shares are trading "ex-rights" at the moment, which explains the drop of the price on Monday, July 6. Taking the price of the subscription rights on the Frankfurt stock exchange into account, ADO shares are still trading below Friday's close.

The rights will be tradable until July 16 (see table). The subscription period then ends on July 20. Any unexercised rights will lead to new shares remaining on the underwriter's book.

Thursday, 2 July Announcement and publication of prospectus Friday, 3 July Record Date of the capital increase and publication of subscription offer Monday, 6 July - Thursday, 16 July Rights trading period Monday, 6 July - Monday, 20 July Rights subscription period Tuesday, 21 July Results of the rights issue and potential rump placement (expected)

The subscription rights can be sold if the holder does not wish to exercise. Basically, those subscription rights are equivalent to a call option with a strike of €14.60. As long as the share price of ADO stays above €14.60, the rights have intrinsic value (they are in-the-money) and will probably be exercised.

The underwriters have assumed the risk of the price being below €14.60. In effect, ADO management has bought puts with a strike of €14.60 from the underwriters for €8.5m. Per the prospectus (p. 58), there are firm subscription commitments by shareholders for 35.69% of shares, which should have lowered the costs.

Per my calculation, only 20m puts would have been needed. (In reality, no puts were involved in the transaction, but they are economically equivalent to the underwriters' commitment.)

Despite having firm commitments according to their own prospectus, ADO has issued all new shares to the underwriters.

The price comes to €0.43 or €0.28 per out-of-the-money put, depending on whether the subscription commitments are considered. If the commitments are indeed firm, the underwriters assume only the risk for about 20 million shares plus credit risk of the committed shareholders. That means, in my opinion, ADO effectively paid about €0.43 per put.

No matter what the trading price of ADO, the new shares are fully underwritten. €14.60 is a 41% discount to the last undisturbed price and a 33% discount when adjusted for the rights. I think of such discounts, it was extremely expensive to pay €8.5 million to the underwriters. The implied volatility for exchange-traded options on ADO was about 40%. The implied volatility is approximately 213% for this custom put per my estimate (see below). Per the prospectus, the underwriters even secured a lock-up agreement to protect against further equity issuance for six months (p. 61) making it easier for them to offload any shares on the chance they were required to buy the shares at €14.60.

To further evaluate the attractiveness of the current offering for shareholders, I have looked at the recent trading price of ADO and the VDAX-NEW, which measure the implied volatility of DAX options (see chart below). As you can see, there were higher trading prices of ADO at relatively low volatility of the market in June already. You can also see that ADO traded above €30 per share before the "coronavirus" crash in March. With the rental income negligibly affected, ADO should have traded back in this range. My take is the timing and price of the offering is not in the best interest of ADO shareholders. The timing of the equity offer and exercising of the call on Consus were at the discretion of management.

Why is it advantageous to exercise ADO's call on Consus early and force the rights offering now at price far below the €63.91 NAV? Per the prospectus (p.61), the equity issue will dilute NAV per share from €63.91 to €31.11. That is a decrease of €32.79 or 51.3 percent. Acquiring shares at the subscription price of €14.60 would be at a €16.51 discount to this theoretical NAV.

I am quite sure there is demand for ADO's properties. A strategic investor would have bought in at a higher price or alternatively bought some of ADO's properties. Low interest rates and the defensive nature of German residential properties make them very attractive for higher duration institutional investors like pension funds, life insurance or sovereign wealth funds.

ADO acquired the call option on Consus in December 2019, and it was for 18 months. Management sees synergies mainly be refinancing the higher risk business of Consus (developing real estate) at ADO's lower cost of debt (holder of real estate), which does not reduce risks only costs. The buying of Consus is holding the price down. Especially, the cash purchase of Consus shares above €9 in December was disastrous with hindsight.

On the other hand, not paying a dividend for 2019 is good capital allocation. Some management teams might have kept the dividend and increased the equity offering at higher costs, just to keep paying a dividend. Cutting the dividend reduced the equity offering from 500 million to 450 million. For the future, the dividend policy will be to pay out up to 50 percent of the FFO1 (~the annual cash flow from rental activities).

Mechanics of rights issue

Some of you may not be familiar with rights issues. Management has actually explained the mathematics very well in their presentation (see below).

Source: company presentation

The cash proceeds will increase the value of the equity. To calculate the theoretical ex-rights-price ("TERP"), one has to take the market capitalization of €24.84 share price times 74 million shares outstanding and add the cash raised, which results in the implied market capitalization. In contrast to management's calculation, I would only add the net proceeds instead of the gross proceeds. This would only result in a minor difference. Then, this is divided by the new total number of shares outstanding to arrive at a TERP of €21.83. The value of the rights is then €24.84 - €21.83 = €3.01.

Source: company presentation

To complicated things further, you can calculate the TERP factor of 1.14. This factor is needed to adjust, for example, the exchange ratio of 0.2390 ADO shares per Consus share to 0.272 for the new intended tender offer after the rights issue.

Per market close on July 6, the ADO share price was €23.42 on XETRA and the more illiquid rights were quoted at €3.70/€3.90 on the Frankfurt stock exchange, for a mid price of €3.80. Adding 5/12 of €3.80 to €23.42 results in €25 per ADO share. That is below the Friday close of €25.48. In reality, the loss on Monday was only €25 - $25.48 = -€0.48 and not €23.42 - €25.48 = -€2.06. ADO is still above the €21.74 per the time of my last bullish article.

Action advised

12 rights are needed to buy 5 new shares at €14.60 each. No fractional shares are issued.

For example, if you own 131 rights now, you can only exercise 120 rights for 50 new shares. That would leave you with 11 rights, which you could not exercise as is.

Depending on costs, it can be better to sell leftover rights than to forfeit them. Alternatively, one can also buy additional rights to make the number divisible by 12 and then exercise. A third alternative would be to sell all rights.

Conclusion

Conclusion of the rights issue will remove the share overhang. It was known before that a rights issue will come. With the higher free float market capitalization inclusion in the MDAX is a target of management. Visibility will increase. The price was a massive dilution of per share value. I do not believe in the €70 NAV per share target touted by management in the most recent presentation. ADO is trading below the diluted €31 NAV per the prospectus, which will change further after the acquisition of Consus is settled. I think shares are relatively attractive, given the high-equity market valuation at the moment. More work on Consus is required to make this a higher conviction play. The recent acquisitions of Adler Real Estate and Consus compared to just holding and managing the residential portfolio of ADO did dilute per share value, in my opinion. The acquisitions were known already at the time of my acquisition of shares and helped to enable an attractive entry price. As the plan to develop the projects of Consus to increase FFO1 in the future will take years and consume cash, the risk of further transformative M&A is low. With management focussed on the current portfolio including Consus's developments, the discount to NAV is very relevant to the investment decision. On the other hand, NAV of developments is very difficult to assess because you cannot use the cap rates implied by NAV and rental income as a sanity check. That is why I am not currently long ADO.

