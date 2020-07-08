Ending Stimulus To End The Rally

With PPP over, extra unemployment benefits ending, and the monetary base no longer rising it is very uncertain if this source of funds will continue to flow.

If you looked only at the stock market, it would seem the economy is doing just fine. The S&P 500 (SPY) is essentially flat on the year while the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is up over 20%. In fact, the first six months of 2020 saw the Nasdaq 100 rise far more than it does in normal years.

This, however, is not a normal year. Unemployment is at a nearly 40-year high and the GDP is believed to have declined by around 11% in Q2 (35% annualized). There have been signs of recovery in the labor market, but that is likely partially due to PPP loan requirements that require 60% of the funds to be distributed to workers in order to receive forgiveness. Now that the program is over, reality may kick in for small businesses that were seeing nearly 30% less revenue during April and May.

While it may seem that lockdowns are in the past, most of California's population has gone back to lockdowns in businesses with indoor operations. California was the first state to impose strict lockdowns initially, so it is very possible that others will soon follow suit.

Regardless of your beliefs concerning the virus itself, this is bearish economic news. Particularly in light of the end to the PPP program and the majority of other stimulative efforts that have boosted equities.

It is quite possible that history is repeating. Just like late February, the virus is spreading at a very rapid pace and legislators and regulators are getting nervous. Despite the concerns in the "real economy", stocks remain at or near all-time-highs just as they were in February. Q2 earnings season is now upon us and we will soon know with certainty how much the economic crisis has deteriorated corporate balance sheets.

On top of that, massive money creation from the Federal Reserve has hit a ceiling due to rising inflation expectations and a falling U.S dollar. While it may not be absolutely clear, it is evident that much of the money created by the Federal Reserves has ended up in the equity market. Put simply, this rally stands on shaking stilts.

How Quantitative Easing Fuels the Stock Market

It has often been pointed out that there has been a strong correlation between the S&P 500 and the M2 money supply. However, many have argued that the relationship is not causal due to the fact that that the Federal Reserve does not directly purchase equities but buys bonds.

Still, from March to June 2020 the Federal Reserve increased its Treasury portfolio by $1.35T while the Treasury ran a nearly equal aggregate deficit of $1.25T. These bonds may have been purchased on the secondary market, but the Federal Reserve's action takes a bond off the secondary market which forces a private buyer to buy on the primary market (i.e auction). They may claim to not be monetizing the deficit since it is not a direct purchase, but buying from a middle-man who buys directly is effectively the same.

In other words, the Federal Reserve has been financing the Treasury's stimulus deficit. Thereby pushing new money into the U.S economy through CARES Act programs.

Where is that money going? Slightly over a half-trillion went to PPP loans. Just over a quarter-trillion via $1200 stimulus checks and a similar amount via $600 weekly unemployment benefits. There is also a bit over a trillion in additional spending, but I believe these are the three major programs that have fueled equities. Importantly, all three of these programs have ended or are soon going to.

There is direct evidence for this. "Securities trades" were one of the top three uses of $1200 stimulus checks for those in the $35K-$75K income bracket and the second for those in the $100-$150K bracket. Since the crisis began in March, most retail brokers have seen a meteoric boom in new brokerage account openings. Even more, Google search volume for "How to buy stocks" rose to over 6X its normal level during the worst of March.

In fact, the economic crisis has paradoxically led to a record increase in U.S consumer incomes. Since people are making more and have fewer places where they are able to spend money, the savings rate has skyrocketed to a record level of 32%. See below:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, not all savings are going to go into stocks, but many are aware of the fact that they will almost certainly lose money after inflation with today's near-zero deposit rates. Most of those opening accounts are likely under 30 and therefore have not seen an equity market crash in their adult life, thus making it seem like a much better place to park money than in a savings account.

It is often said today that "stocks always go up in the long-run" which though true, is less true than many would like to admit. There have been numerous 15-30 year periods where the S&P 500 has negative inflation-adjusted returns over the past century. The market's stellar performance over the past decade is an exception rather than a normal trend.

Put simply, I do not believe it should come as a surprise that the change in the monetary base (money created by the Fed and Mint) and the Wilshire 5000 have become so closely correlated:

Data by YCharts

Now that the programs that have linked the two are ending and the Federal Reserve is slowing/ending quantitative easing I do not believe stocks as a whole will continue to rise.

The Real Economy Likely Weaker Than Believed

The past two monthly job reports have been stronger than anticipated by economists which have also fueled stock market performance. However, as explained in-depth in "Why The Unemployment Rate is Higher Than Reported" the reports are misleading due to issues in the survey's questions.

This can be proven simply by the fact that the insured unemployment rate is currently above the surveyed "headline" unemployment rate. The insured rate calculates continued jobless claims from approved benefits which is usually below the survey rate by 3-5% since benefits only last 3-6 months. However, for the first time ever, the "official" unemployment rate is below the insured rate which effectively proves there are survey errors.

See below:

Data by YCharts

Using the average spread, given the insured unemployment rate of 13.2% the true unemployment rate is likely around 15-16%.

There is also the simple fact that initial claims and COVID cases are tied and new case growth is reaching a much faster pace than it had during the April peak:

Data by YCharts

While the connection may not be direct and the "second-wave" is probably unlikely to see the same lockdowns (due in-part to states desperately needing sales tax revenue), it is very likely that the virus slows business activity. Consider, many readers likely postponed some major event, vacation, or purchase and are now likely wondering if they must do so again.

The difference between this wave and the last? This time the Federal government has already played its stimulus hand and is wary of doing so again. The Federal Reserve remains dovish and will likely continue to pursue Q.E in case of another crash, but inflation expectations are rising at a strong pace and the U.S dollar has dipped. This is a signal that the Fed's money creation is now on the verge of stoking a monetary devaluation which lowers their ability to stimulate the economy going forward. See below:

Data by YCharts

Looking Forward

Overall, I believe it is clear that investors should be very skeptical of this rally. There are some who say stocks lead the economy perfectly so today's bearish economic data should be disregarded. While this seems logical to those who believe in "efficient markets", if it were true there would be effectively no risk in investing and stocks would likely never see rapid 30-60% drawdowns followed by equal rallies.

Stocks are seemingly driven much more by liquidity and the emotions of investors. Evidently, most investors will buy stocks (or other financial assets) based on their savings account's balance and not on asset valuations. Most people have more income today than before (due to stimulus) and fewer places where they can spend money. Logically, a portion of that saved money is going to go into stocks, hence the meteoric rise in new brokerage accounts.

Like the stock market, the few other places where people are able to allocate money like food, shelter, and medical care are also seeing rapid price increases.

Going forward, a lower amount of savings is likely going to be available. Paradoxically, it may actually be the partial reopening of the economy that causes stocks to decline. This is because people will be spending more on consumer items while making less (due to an end to stimulus), and thus will likely draw on their recent savings. More likely than not, this will cause many of the new entrants into the equity market to become net sellers.

On top of that, the Q2 earnings season is upon us with bank earnings to come out shortly. Going into this, I'll be keeping an eye on balance sheets more so than earnings as it seems likely that we will find many firms with keep working capital deficits and debt buildups, thereby increasing the likelihood of a 2008-style liquidity crisis. In particular, non-financial firms with low enough credit quality such that are not protected by the Federal Reserve's current liquidity programs. Even for banks and other firms, the "Fed put" protecting liquidity and asset prices is no guarantee as the central bank may soon find itself try to print money into a societally dangerous monetary devaluation. If so, the bank would likely find it better to allow for a liquidity crisis than for hyperinflation (per mandate).

