Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 28, 2020
4 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 6 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.
Commodities lead while MLPs lag.
MLPs have the widest sector discount.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, June 26th, 2020.
Weekly performance roundup
5 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 19 last week) and the average price return was -1.88% (down from +1.64% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+1.52%), followed by Asia Equity (+0.68%) and California Munis (+0.67%), the lowest sector by Price was MLPs (-10.22%), followed by Real Estate (-5.13%) and Global Allocation (-3.98%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
7 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.19% (up from +2.31% last week). There were no negative sectors by NAV this week, the top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+1.29%), Commodities (+10.07%) and Asia Equity (+1.00%). The lowest sector by NAV was MLPs (-6.83%) , Real Estate (-3.68%) and Global Allocation (-3.00%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
There were only two premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+1.55%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-18.98%). The average sector discount is -8.14% (down from -7.66% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was California Munis (+0.60%), Senior Loans (-3.96%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.66% (down from -0.27% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+0.89), followed by Sector Equity (-0.09). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.64), followed by Emerging Market Income (-1.39). The average z-score is -0.66 (down from -0.55 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (21.50%), Global Allocation (12.11%), Senior Loans (11.60%), Limited Duration (9.79%) and Emerging Market Income (9.57%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.17% (up from +7.98% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D decrease
|Yield
|P/D
|Z-Score
|Price change
|NAV change
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|(OCCI)
|-17.88%
|22.32%
|-15.19%
|-1.0
|-8.51%
|10.79%
|PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
|(RCS)
|-8.18%
|9.98%
|3.72%
|-2.2
|-8.10%
|-0.84%
|Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income
|(PFD)
|-7.57%
|6.50%
|10.51%
|0.5
|-7.69%
|-1.36%
|Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg
|(DSE)
|-6.39%
|0.00%
|-7.29%
|-0.3
|-17.51%
|-6.35%
|RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund
|(RCG)
|-5.36%
|%
|-23.37%
|-1.5
|-5.30%
|4.32%
|Reaves Utility Income
|(UTG)
|-5.33%
|7.26%
|3.73%
|0.6
|-8.86%
|-4.15%
|Eagle Point Income Co Inc.
|(EIC)
|-5.18%
|7.11%
|3.41%
|0.0
|-7.94%
|0.00%
|Putnam Premier Income
|(PPT)
|-5.15%
|8.86%
|-1.25%
|0.0
|-6.32%
|-1.44%
|PCM Fund
|(PCM)
|-5.05%
|10.45%
|9.02%
|-0.5
|-5.45%
|-1.06%
|Nuveen Pref & Income Securities
|(JPS)
|-4.93%
|7.36%
|-5.40%
|-0.9
|-5.18%
|-0.23%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|Fund
|Ticker
|P/D increase
|Yield
|P/D
|z-score
|Price change
|NAV change
|Foxby Corp.
|(OTCPK:FXBY)
|8.66%
|0.51%
|-27.51%
|1.3
|8.33%
|-4.61%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|(OXLC)
|8.56%
|20.61%
|34.59%
|-1.6
|6.79%
|0.00%
|Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund
|(JPI)
|5.77%
|7.13%
|2.23%
|1.9
|5.27%
|-0.65%
|MFS Special Value
|(MFV)
|5.49%
|9.11%
|8.00%
|0.0
|3.50%
|-1.75%
|Western Asset High Income II
|(HIX)
|5.34%
|9.51%
|1.13%
|0.9
|3.87%
|-2.07%
|DNP Select Income
|(DNP)
|4.45%
|7.10%
|31.47%
|2.9
|-0.81%
|-4.16%
|PIMCO NY Municipal Income III
|(PYN)
|4.07%
|4.52%
|6.55%
|1.0
|4.08%
|0.11%
|CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income
|(SZC)
|4.05%
|8.39%
|-23.69%
|-1.7
|0.23%
|-5.06%
|Nuveen Credit Opp 2022 Target Term
|(JCO)
|3.84%
|6.66%
|7.62%
|2.8
|2.65%
|-0.63%
|Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
|(GRX)
|3.05%
|5.59%
|-12.72%
|0.7
|-0.30%
|-3.77%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
MQ Global Infrastructure Ttl Ret
|
(MGU)
|
-82.1%
|
0.42
|
0.075
|
1.73%
|
-15.38%
|
-1.3
|
97%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
RMR Real Estate Income Fund
|
(RIF)
|
-69.7%
|
0.33
|
0.1
|
3.51%
|
-29.93%
|
-2.2
|
-23%
|
6/11/2020
|
6/19/2020
|
CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income
|
(SZC)
|
-61.0%
|
0.5468
|
0.2132
|
8.39%
|
-23.69%
|
-1.7
|
43%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure
|
(TPZ)
|
-60.0%
|
0.125
|
0.05
|
6.64%
|
-23.93%
|
-1.9
|
382%
|
6/12/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
|
(GPM)
|
-50.0%
|
0.24
|
0.12
|
9.09%
|
-8.65%
|
-1.9
|
1%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Herzfeld Caribbean Basin
|
(CUBA)
|
-45.5%
|
0.284625
|
0.15525
|
16.90%
|
-19.87%
|
-1.3
|
-4%
|
6/9/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|
(JHY)
|
-40.6%
|
0.016
|
0.0095
|
1.23%
|
-1.80%
|
-0.8
|
303%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc
|
(DEX)
|
-32.1%
|
0.0714
|
0.0485
|
7.28%
|
-14.55%
|
-1.2
|
56%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income
|
(DDF)
|
-31.5%
|
0.0743
|
0.0509
|
7.47%
|
-2.62%
|
-1.8
|
36%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income
|
(PGP)
|
-26.5%
|
0.09394
|
0.069
|
10.30%
|
8.65%
|
-2.3
|
153%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
The India Fund Inc.
|
(IFN)
|
-26.3%
|
0.57
|
0.42
|
10.97%
|
-13.79%
|
-1.2
|
2%
|
6/9/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term
|
(JLS)
|
-25.3%
|
0.091
|
0.068
|
4.30%
|
-8.32%
|
-1.5
|
191%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd
|
(CEN)
|
-25.0%
|
0.03
|
0.0225
|
27.84%
|
-18.50%
|
-2.7
|
0%
|
6/5/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Voya International High Div Eq Inc Fd
|
(IID)
|
-25.0%
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
8.76%
|
-16.46%
|
-1.3
|
60%
|
6/15/2020
|
7/1/2020
|
PIMCO High Income
|
(PHK)
|
-21.7%
|
0.061331
|
0.048
|
11.01%
|
6.95%
|
-1.5
|
94%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc
|
(AEF)
|
-20.9%
|
0.054
|
0.0427
|
2.82%
|
-14.31%
|
-1.1
|
33%
|
6/9/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strat
|
(JTA)
|
-20.0%
|
0.24
|
0.192
|
9.76%
|
-11.47%
|
-1.7
|
14%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity
|
(JRO)
|
-19.6%
|
0.056
|
0.045
|
6.96%
|
-15.28%
|
-1.5
|
121%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund
|
(JSD)
|
-19.4%
|
0.0875
|
0.0705
|
7.21%
|
-14.57%
|
-1.4
|
129%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen Floating Rate Income
|
(JFR)
|
-19.3%
|
0.057
|
0.046
|
7.05%
|
-15.11%
|
-1.1
|
118%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
|
(RCS)
|
-16.7%
|
0.0612
|
0.051
|
9.98%
|
3.72%
|
-2.2
|
136%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|
(JGH)
|
-16.2%
|
0.102
|
0.0855
|
7.94%
|
-15.05%
|
-1.4
|
121%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term
|
(JHB)
|
-14.9%
|
0.037
|
0.0315
|
4.25%
|
-4.31%
|
-1.7
|
119%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
|
(AFT)
|
-14.3%
|
0.077
|
0.066
|
6.44%
|
-16.83%
|
-1.6
|
149%
|
6/4/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II
|
(VMM)
|
-13.3%
|
0.0375
|
0.0325
|
3.13%
|
-14.41%
|
-1.6
|
118%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
Nuveen Senior Income
|
(NSL)
|
-12.9%
|
0.035
|
0.0305
|
7.87%
|
-14.52%
|
-1.2
|
101%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|
(AIF)
|
-11.1%
|
0.081
|
0.072
|
7.04%
|
-15.86%
|
-1.4
|
142%
|
6/4/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Delaware Inv CO Municipal Income
|
(VCF)
|
-11.1%
|
0.045
|
0.04
|
3.55%
|
-8.72%
|
-2.8
|
115%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/18/2020
|
Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|
(JHAA)
|
-10.4%
|
0.048
|
0.043
|
5.51%
|
0.54%
|
-0.6
|
123%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
(PPR)
|
-10.3%
|
0.0165
|
0.0148
|
4.35%
|
-12.07%
|
-0.5
|
149%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/9/2020
|
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha
|
(JCE)
|
-10.0%
|
0.25
|
0.225
|
7.59%
|
-8.11%
|
-1.6
|
4%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income
|
(JDD)
|
-9.9%
|
0.2175
|
0.196
|
10.44%
|
-15.81%
|
-1.6
|
16%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
|
(JQC)
|
-8.4%
|
0.0884
|
0.081
|
16.67%
|
-14.52%
|
-1.3
|
42%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite
|
(SPXX)
|
-7.5%
|
0.265
|
0.245
|
7.87%
|
-9.26%
|
-1.7
|
6%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income
|
(BXMX)
|
-7.5%
|
0.2325
|
0.215
|
8.00%
|
-10.64%
|
-1.6
|
6%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite
|
(DIAX)
|
-7.5%
|
0.295
|
0.273
|
8.23%
|
-8.48%
|
-1.3
|
8%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Royce Value Trust
|
(RVT)
|
-7.1%
|
0.28
|
0.26
|
8.67%
|
-12.42%
|
-0.5
|
5%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
Royce Micro-Cap Trust
|
(RMT)
|
-6.3%
|
0.16
|
0.15
|
8.66%
|
-15.69%
|
-1.6
|
0%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd
|
(JTD)
|
-5.0%
|
0.31
|
0.2945
|
9.42%
|
-9.75%
|
-1.6
|
11%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income
|
(EFT)
|
-3.4%
|
0.058
|
0.056
|
5.95%
|
-15.18%
|
-1.4
|
139%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|
(EFF)
|
-3.4%
|
0.059
|
0.057
|
4.99%
|
-10.21%
|
-0.3
|
143%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term
|
(EFL)
|
-2.7%
|
0.037
|
0.036
|
5.25%
|
-4.86%
|
-0.5
|
116%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate
|
(EFR)
|
-1.5%
|
0.065
|
0.064
|
6.88%
|
-14.67%
|
-1.2
|
123%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex-date
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
0.5%
|
0.02807
|
0.02822
|
9.08%
|
-7.44%
|
-1.1
|
31%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|
(FTF)
|
0.8%
|
0.073
|
0.0736
|
10.33%
|
-6.25%
|
0.3
|
61%
|
6/19/2020
|
6/29/2020
|
MFSÂ® Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
2.0%
|
0.05474
|
0.05581
|
8.29%
|
-6.16%
|
0.4
|
53%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFS Special Value
|
(MFV)
|
2.2%
|
0.04061
|
0.0415
|
9.11%
|
8.00%
|
0.0
|
29%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
2.4%
|
0.01745
|
0.01787
|
10.07%
|
-8.58%
|
-1.4
|
63%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFS Multimarket Income
|
(MMT)
|
2.6%
|
0.03793
|
0.03892
|
8.27%
|
-7.07%
|
-0.2
|
61%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal
|
(CXH)
|
2.7%
|
0.037
|
0.038
|
4.85%
|
-10.31%
|
-0.4
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal
|
(CMU)
|
2.8%
|
0.018
|
0.0185
|
5.44%
|
-9.93%
|
-1.4
|
103%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Templeton Global Income
|
(GIM)
|
3.1%
|
0.0129
|
0.0133
|
3.03%
|
-15.84%
|
-1.4
|
216%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Income II
|
(BLE)
|
3.4%
|
0.058
|
0.06
|
4.88%
|
1.65%
|
0.6
|
100%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Muniholdings II
|
(MUH)
|
3.5%
|
0.0565
|
0.0585
|
4.93%
|
-7.54%
|
-0.9
|
100%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Templeton Emerg Mkts Income
|
(TEI)
|
3.7%
|
0.0454
|
0.0471
|
7.36%
|
-14.95%
|
-1.4
|
101%
|
6/2/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
MFS Municipal Income
|
(MFM)
|
3.8%
|
0.026
|
0.027
|
5.22%
|
-11.29%
|
-1.4
|
104%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality
|
(MIY)
|
4.1%
|
0.049
|
0.051
|
4.55%
|
-13.38%
|
-1.1
|
104%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income
|
(BNY)
|
4.2%
|
0.048
|
0.05
|
4.45%
|
-8.80%
|
-0.3
|
99%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
MFSÂ® High Income Municipal
|
(CXE)
|
5.0%
|
0.02
|
0.021
|
5.49%
|
-8.75%
|
-1.2
|
103%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/16/2020
|
Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc
|
(CEV)
|
5.6%
|
0.0446
|
0.0471
|
4.30%
|
-8.50%
|
0.0
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Income
|
(BFK)
|
5.6%
|
0.0535
|
0.0565
|
5.07%
|
-4.70%
|
-0.3
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc
|
(EVY)
|
5.8%
|
0.0433
|
0.0458
|
4.35%
|
-13.90%
|
-1.2
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
Nuveen CA AMT - Free Quality Muni Inc
|
(NKX)
|
5.8%
|
0.0515
|
0.0545
|
4.40%
|
-9.67%
|
-0.6
|
96%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen PA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NQP)
|
5.9%
|
0.0505
|
0.0535
|
4.76%
|
-14.41%
|
-1.4
|
99%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen NY AMT - Free Quality Muni Inc
|
(NRK)
|
6.7%
|
0.045
|
0.048
|
4.50%
|
-12.56%
|
-1.1
|
98%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Invest Qual Muni
|
(BKN)
|
6.8%
|
0.059
|
0.063
|
4.80%
|
-1.93%
|
1.4
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty
|
(MUJ)
|
7.4%
|
0.054
|
0.058
|
5.23%
|
-13.52%
|
-0.9
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust
|
(MHE)
|
7.5%
|
0.04
|
0.043
|
4.09%
|
-6.17%
|
-0.8
|
102%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MD Municipal Bond
|
(BZM)
|
7.6%
|
0.0395
|
0.0425
|
3.77%
|
-8.93%
|
-0.9
|
99%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc
|
(NXJ)
|
7.8%
|
0.0515
|
0.0555
|
5.05%
|
-17.37%
|
-1.9
|
99%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc
|
(NAZ)
|
8.4%
|
0.0438
|
0.0475
|
4.18%
|
-8.46%
|
1.2
|
100%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Municipal Bond
|
(BBK)
|
8.9%
|
0.056
|
0.061
|
4.81%
|
-5.70%
|
0.7
|
100%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc
|
(NMS)
|
9.0%
|
0.0445
|
0.0485
|
4.10%
|
-6.09%
|
1.4
|
0%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality
|
(MYN)
|
9.4%
|
0.0425
|
0.0465
|
4.42%
|
-11.25%
|
-0.4
|
98%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc
|
(NOM)
|
9.7%
|
0.036
|
0.0395
|
3.48%
|
-1.09%
|
-0.9
|
107%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Munienhanced
|
(MEN)
|
10.3%
|
0.039
|
0.043
|
4.73%
|
-8.78%
|
-0.4
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Bond
|
(BQH)
|
10.4%
|
0.048
|
0.053
|
4.07%
|
-1.95%
|
2.1
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty
|
(MUC)
|
10.9%
|
0.046
|
0.051
|
4.33%
|
-9.07%
|
1.3
|
92%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield AZ
|
(MZA)
|
10.9%
|
0.046
|
0.051
|
4.37%
|
-3.52%
|
1.3
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Nuveen MI Quality Muni Inc
|
(NUM)
|
11.2%
|
0.0445
|
0.0495
|
4.38%
|
-14.98%
|
-1.2
|
97%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
TCW Strategic Income
|
(TSI)
|
11.4%
|
0.0813
|
0.0906
|
6.55%
|
-2.80%
|
-0.4
|
32%
|
6/16/2020
|
6/29/2020
|
BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr
|
(BAF)
|
11.7%
|
0.0515
|
0.0575
|
5.08%
|
-9.70%
|
-1.2
|
94%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance Municipal Income
|
(EVN)
|
11.7%
|
0.0427
|
0.0477
|
4.60%
|
-9.32%
|
-0.5
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
BlackRock NY Municipal Income II
|
(BFY)
|
11.9%
|
0.0505
|
0.0565
|
4.92%
|
-9.72%
|
0.1
|
84%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond
|
(ENX)
|
12.8%
|
0.039
|
0.044
|
4.56%
|
-12.67%
|
-1.2
|
87%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality
|
(MQY)
|
13.2%
|
0.053
|
0.06
|
4.83%
|
-6.52%
|
0.4
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality
|
(MUS)
|
13.5%
|
0.0445
|
0.0505
|
4.97%
|
-10.37%
|
-0.5
|
88%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield Quality II
|
(MQT)
|
13.6%
|
0.044
|
0.05
|
4.71%
|
-9.20%
|
0.1
|
94%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield Inv Qty
|
(MFT)
|
14.0%
|
0.05
|
0.057
|
5.28%
|
-6.83%
|
-0.4
|
89%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II
|
(MUE)
|
14.8%
|
0.044
|
0.0505
|
4.88%
|
-9.54%
|
0.0
|
92%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality
|
(MCA)
|
15.2%
|
0.046
|
0.053
|
4.56%
|
-10.68%
|
0.0
|
91%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty
|
(MHN)
|
15.7%
|
0.0445
|
0.0515
|
4.66%
|
-10.47%
|
0.0
|
94%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration
|
(MUI)
|
18.0%
|
0.0445
|
0.0525
|
4.62%
|
-12.23%
|
-1.2
|
87%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond
|
(EVM)
|
19.0%
|
0.0352
|
0.0419
|
4.47%
|
-10.63%
|
0.1
|
87%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/22/2020
|
BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality
|
(MPA)
|
19.6%
|
0.046
|
0.055
|
4.91%
|
-14.11%
|
-1.1
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty
|
(BSE)
|
19.8%
|
0.0405
|
0.0485
|
4.39%
|
-10.34%
|
0.2
|
93%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/12/2020
|
JHancock Investors
|
(JHI)
|
27.8%
|
0.2956
|
0.3778
|
10.17%
|
-9.28%
|
-0.8
|
26%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
|
JHancock Income Secs
|
(JHS)
|
46.3%
|
0.1401
|
0.205
|
5.69%
|
-7.75%
|
-1.0
|
23%
|
6/1/2020
|
6/10/2020
