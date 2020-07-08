Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: June 28, 2020

4 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 6 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, June 26th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

5 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (down from 19 last week) and the average price return was -1.88% (down from +1.64% last week). The lead gainer was Commodities (+1.52%), followed by Asia Equity (+0.68%) and California Munis (+0.67%), the lowest sector by Price was MLPs (-10.22%), followed by Real Estate (-5.13%) and Global Allocation (-3.98%).

7 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 22 last week), while the average NAV return was -1.19% (up from +2.31% last week). There were no negative sectors by NAV this week, the top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+1.29%), Commodities (+10.07%) and Asia Equity (+1.00%). The lowest sector by NAV was MLPs (-6.83%) , Real Estate (-3.68%) and Global Allocation (-3.00%).

There were only two premium sectors this week, the leader was Preferreds (+1.55%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-18.98%). The average sector discount is -8.14% (down from -7.66% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was California Munis (+0.60%), Senior Loans (-3.96%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.66% (down from -0.27% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+0.89), followed by Sector Equity (-0.09). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.64), followed by Emerging Market Income (-1.39). The average z-score is -0.66 (down from -0.55 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (21.50%), Global Allocation (12.11%), Senior Loans (11.60%), Limited Duration (9.79%) and Emerging Market Income (9.57%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.17% (up from +7.98% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) -17.88% 22.32% -15.19% -1.0 -8.51% 10.79% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -8.18% 9.98% 3.72% -2.2 -8.10% -0.84% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) -7.57% 6.50% 10.51% 0.5 -7.69% -1.36% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) -6.39% 0.00% -7.29% -0.3 -17.51% -6.35% RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) -5.36% % -23.37% -1.5 -5.30% 4.32% Reaves Utility Income (UTG) -5.33% 7.26% 3.73% 0.6 -8.86% -4.15% Eagle Point Income Co Inc. (EIC) -5.18% 7.11% 3.41% 0.0 -7.94% 0.00% Putnam Premier Income (PPT) -5.15% 8.86% -1.25% 0.0 -6.32% -1.44% PCM Fund (PCM) -5.05% 10.45% 9.02% -0.5 -5.45% -1.06% Nuveen Pref & Income Securities (JPS) -4.93% 7.36% -5.40% -0.9 -5.18% -0.23%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Foxby Corp. (OTCPK:FXBY) 8.66% 0.51% -27.51% 1.3 8.33% -4.61% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) 8.56% 20.61% 34.59% -1.6 6.79% 0.00% Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) 5.77% 7.13% 2.23% 1.9 5.27% -0.65% MFS Special Value (MFV) 5.49% 9.11% 8.00% 0.0 3.50% -1.75% Western Asset High Income II (HIX) 5.34% 9.51% 1.13% 0.9 3.87% -2.07% DNP Select Income (DNP) 4.45% 7.10% 31.47% 2.9 -0.81% -4.16% PIMCO NY Municipal Income III (PYN) 4.07% 4.52% 6.55% 1.0 4.08% 0.11% CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) 4.05% 8.39% -23.69% -1.7 0.23% -5.06% Nuveen Credit Opp 2022 Target Term (JCO) 3.84% 6.66% 7.62% 2.8 2.65% -0.63% Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) 3.05% 5.59% -12.72% 0.7 -0.30% -3.77%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MQ Global Infrastructure Ttl Ret (MGU) -82.1% 0.42 0.075 1.73% -15.38% -1.3 97% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF) -69.7% 0.33 0.1 3.51% -29.93% -2.2 -23% 6/11/2020 6/19/2020 CushingÂ® NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) -61.0% 0.5468 0.2132 8.39% -23.69% -1.7 43% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure (TPZ) -60.0% 0.125 0.05 6.64% -23.93% -1.9 382% 6/12/2020 6/22/2020 Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) -50.0% 0.24 0.12 9.09% -8.65% -1.9 1% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -45.5% 0.284625 0.15525 16.90% -19.87% -1.3 -4% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) -40.6% 0.016 0.0095 1.23% -1.80% -0.8 303% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -32.1% 0.0714 0.0485 7.28% -14.55% -1.2 56% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -31.5% 0.0743 0.0509 7.47% -2.62% -1.8 36% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP) -26.5% 0.09394 0.069 10.30% 8.65% -2.3 153% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 The India Fund Inc. (IFN) -26.3% 0.57 0.42 10.97% -13.79% -1.2 2% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term (JLS) -25.3% 0.091 0.068 4.30% -8.32% -1.5 191% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) -25.0% 0.03 0.0225 27.84% -18.50% -2.7 0% 6/5/2020 6/16/2020 Voya International High Div Eq Inc Fd (IID) -25.0% 0.04 0.03 8.76% -16.46% -1.3 60% 6/15/2020 7/1/2020 PIMCO High Income (PHK) -21.7% 0.061331 0.048 11.01% 6.95% -1.5 94% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc (AEF) -20.9% 0.054 0.0427 2.82% -14.31% -1.1 33% 6/9/2020 6/18/2020 Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Strat (JTA) -20.0% 0.24 0.192 9.76% -11.47% -1.7 14% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity (JRO) -19.6% 0.056 0.045 6.96% -15.28% -1.5 121% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund (JSD) -19.4% 0.0875 0.0705 7.21% -14.57% -1.4 129% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) -19.3% 0.057 0.046 7.05% -15.11% -1.1 118% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -16.7% 0.0612 0.051 9.98% 3.72% -2.2 136% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) -16.2% 0.102 0.0855 7.94% -15.05% -1.4 121% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term (JHB) -14.9% 0.037 0.0315 4.25% -4.31% -1.7 119% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -14.3% 0.077 0.066 6.44% -16.83% -1.6 149% 6/4/2020 6/16/2020 Delaware Inv MN Muni Income II (VMM) -13.3% 0.0375 0.0325 3.13% -14.41% -1.6 118% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) -12.9% 0.035 0.0305 7.87% -14.52% -1.2 101% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -11.1% 0.081 0.072 7.04% -15.86% -1.4 142% 6/4/2020 6/16/2020 Delaware Inv CO Municipal Income (VCF) -11.1% 0.045 0.04 3.55% -8.72% -2.8 115% 6/2/2020 6/18/2020 Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) -10.4% 0.048 0.043 5.51% 0.54% -0.6 123% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -10.3% 0.0165 0.0148 4.35% -12.07% -0.5 149% 6/1/2020 6/9/2020 Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) -10.0% 0.25 0.225 7.59% -8.11% -1.6 4% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income (JDD) -9.9% 0.2175 0.196 10.44% -15.81% -1.6 16% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) -8.4% 0.0884 0.081 16.67% -14.52% -1.3 42% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite (SPXX) -7.5% 0.265 0.245 7.87% -9.26% -1.7 6% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income (BXMX) -7.5% 0.2325 0.215 8.00% -10.64% -1.6 6% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite (DIAX) -7.5% 0.295 0.273 8.23% -8.48% -1.3 8% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -7.1% 0.28 0.26 8.67% -12.42% -0.5 5% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Royce Micro-Cap Trust (RMT) -6.3% 0.16 0.15 8.66% -15.69% -1.6 0% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (JTD) -5.0% 0.31 0.2945 9.42% -9.75% -1.6 11% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -3.4% 0.058 0.056 5.95% -15.18% -1.4 139% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -3.4% 0.059 0.057 4.99% -10.21% -0.3 143% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -2.7% 0.037 0.036 5.25% -4.86% -0.5 116% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -1.5% 0.065 0.064 6.88% -14.67% -1.2 123% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.5% 0.02807 0.02822 9.08% -7.44% -1.1 31% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) 0.8% 0.073 0.0736 10.33% -6.25% 0.3 61% 6/19/2020 6/29/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 2.0% 0.05474 0.05581 8.29% -6.16% 0.4 53% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 2.2% 0.04061 0.0415 9.11% 8.00% 0.0 29% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.4% 0.01745 0.01787 10.07% -8.58% -1.4 63% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 2.6% 0.03793 0.03892 8.27% -7.07% -0.2 61% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) 2.7% 0.037 0.038 4.85% -10.31% -0.4 97% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) 2.8% 0.018 0.0185 5.44% -9.93% -1.4 103% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 3.1% 0.0129 0.0133 3.03% -15.84% -1.4 216% 6/2/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income II (BLE) 3.4% 0.058 0.06 4.88% 1.65% 0.6 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muniholdings II (MUH) 3.5% 0.0565 0.0585 4.93% -7.54% -0.9 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 3.7% 0.0454 0.0471 7.36% -14.95% -1.4 101% 6/2/2020 6/12/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 5.22% -11.29% -1.4 104% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 BlackRock MuniYield MI Quality (MIY) 4.1% 0.049 0.051 4.55% -13.38% -1.1 104% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 4.2% 0.048 0.05 4.45% -8.80% -0.3 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) 5.0% 0.02 0.021 5.49% -8.75% -1.2 103% 6/1/2020 6/16/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) 5.6% 0.0446 0.0471 4.30% -8.50% 0.0 91% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock Municipal Income (BFK) 5.6% 0.0535 0.0565 5.07% -4.70% -0.3 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) 5.8% 0.0433 0.0458 4.35% -13.90% -1.2 91% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 Nuveen CA AMT - Free Quality Muni Inc (NKX) 5.8% 0.0515 0.0545 4.40% -9.67% -0.6 96% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen PA Quality Muni Inc (NQP) 5.9% 0.0505 0.0535 4.76% -14.41% -1.4 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen NY AMT - Free Quality Muni Inc (NRK) 6.7% 0.045 0.048 4.50% -12.56% -1.1 98% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 6.8% 0.059 0.063 4.80% -1.93% 1.4 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NJ Qty (MUJ) 7.4% 0.054 0.058 5.23% -13.52% -0.9 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE) 7.5% 0.04 0.043 4.09% -6.17% -0.8 102% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MD Municipal Bond (BZM) 7.6% 0.0395 0.0425 3.77% -8.93% -0.9 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc (NXJ) 7.8% 0.0515 0.0555 5.05% -17.37% -1.9 99% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen AZ Quality Muni Inc (NAZ) 8.4% 0.0438 0.0475 4.18% -8.46% 1.2 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) 8.9% 0.056 0.061 4.81% -5.70% 0.7 100% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc (NMS) 9.0% 0.0445 0.0485 4.10% -6.09% 1.4 0% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield NY Quality (MYN) 9.4% 0.0425 0.0465 4.42% -11.25% -0.4 98% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM) 9.7% 0.036 0.0395 3.48% -1.09% -0.9 107% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Munienhanced (MEN) 10.3% 0.039 0.043 4.73% -8.78% -0.4 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Bond (BQH) 10.4% 0.048 0.053 4.07% -1.95% 2.1 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) 10.9% 0.046 0.051 4.33% -9.07% 1.3 92% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 10.9% 0.046 0.051 4.37% -3.52% 1.3 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Nuveen MI Quality Muni Inc (NUM) 11.2% 0.0445 0.0495 4.38% -14.98% -1.2 97% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 TCW Strategic Income (TSI) 11.4% 0.0813 0.0906 6.55% -2.80% -0.4 32% 6/16/2020 6/29/2020 BlackRock Muni Inc Inv Qty Tr (BAF) 11.7% 0.0515 0.0575 5.08% -9.70% -1.2 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Income (EVN) 11.7% 0.0427 0.0477 4.60% -9.32% -0.5 93% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) 11.9% 0.0505 0.0565 4.92% -9.72% 0.1 84% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) 12.8% 0.039 0.044 4.56% -12.67% -1.2 87% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 BlackRock MuniYield Quality (MQY) 13.2% 0.053 0.06 4.83% -6.52% 0.4 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality (MUS) 13.5% 0.0445 0.0505 4.97% -10.37% -0.5 88% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) 13.6% 0.044 0.05 4.71% -9.20% 0.1 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield Inv Qty (MFT) 14.0% 0.05 0.057 5.28% -6.83% -0.4 89% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings Qty II (MUE) 14.8% 0.044 0.0505 4.88% -9.54% 0.0 92% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniYield CA Quality (MCA) 15.2% 0.046 0.053 4.56% -10.68% 0.0 91% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty (MHN) 15.7% 0.0445 0.0515 4.66% -10.47% 0.0 94% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration (MUI) 18.0% 0.0445 0.0525 4.62% -12.23% -1.2 87% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) 19.0% 0.0352 0.0419 4.47% -10.63% 0.1 87% 6/1/2020 6/22/2020 BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality (MPA) 19.6% 0.046 0.055 4.91% -14.11% -1.1 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty (BSE) 19.8% 0.0405 0.0485 4.39% -10.34% 0.2 93% 6/1/2020 6/12/2020 JHancock Investors (JHI) 27.8% 0.2956 0.3778 10.17% -9.28% -0.8 26% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020 JHancock Income Secs (JHS) 46.3% 0.1401 0.205 5.69% -7.75% -1.0 23% 6/1/2020 6/10/2020

