Buying The Dip Is Not An Investment Strategy

A call to "buy the dip" is inherently a market timing call and should be recognized as such. - Corey Hoffstein, Newfound Research

I think we need a more honest conversation to happen in the investing community. Too many times have I heard “just buy the dip” from novice, intermediate, and expert investors without defining what that really means. The most important part of an investment strategy is, at times, sticking with the strategy long term. Buying the “dip” implies that you always have cash – how is it possible to have cash if you’re buying the dip from before? Wouldn’t you have been fully invested in 2009? Or 2013? Or 2018? Or 2020? How are you going to buy the next dip if you’ve already bought the dip? My point is this strategy is not a strategy at all, as it is not defined. And nonsensical talk without a strategy to backtest and prove if it has been effective is an unadvisable way to invest.

This is not to say I'm against a dollar-cost averaging strategy. That's because dollar-cost averaging is a strategy with many merits, that can be backtested, and is a useful way to mitigate some behavioral biases in investing. However, it's much different than just buying the dip – because in true dollar cost averaging, you’re buying the dip, but also buying the rip – you buy at a weekly / monthly / quarterly / yearly interval until all of your money is invested, regardless of where the markets are at in that point of time. Systematic, unemotional, and testable is what everyone should be going for. Now, that’s not to say dollar-cost averaging is the best strategy (because, it isn’t…), but that's much better than waiting for a “dip” in cash and buying.

Here’s the trouble with not defining a strategy, only looking at the one-year return of the S&P 500. Tell me, when do “buy the dip” investors purchase? Did they buy back in August 2019 when markets fell 6%? When did they sell? Did they buy 100% of their assets then only to get whacked in February 2020? Even if those investors did time it perfectly, say, and bought in August 2019, and sold in February 2020 before the selloff. They would have made about 18%-20% in that scenario, a great return for that period. Now they’re in 100% cash and just waiting to “buy the dip.” Here’s where the strategy could get you into trouble – in February and March, there was a massive selloff, but it didn’t just happen at once, despite the vicious move downward. There was a dip of 13% or so in late February, which might have spurred a “buy the dip,” especially if you used month-end to purchase your “dips.” That’s when anarchy would have happened for this strategy as your purchase on March 2 would have lost you 30% as of March 20. And despite the massive rally recently, you would still be negative from that purchase.

Not to mention, with this strategy, when do you sell? It's only “buy the dip” not mentioning how much you would sell when and how much higher. If you managed to time it perfectly, and buy on March 23, and then there was a massive surge and you sold on March 27 you would have done extremely well. But what did you miss out on? What's the opportunity cost there as you sat twiddling your thumbs in cash? The market is still surging today and you might miss out on one of the greatest cyclical upturns in market history, because you’re "waiting for the dip."

So what should you do if you’re sitting on cash now after watching a ~42% rally of the lows waiting for the next "dip?" Define your strategy. Backtest it. Stick to it long term. That's the way to win in markets like these, not by some arbitrary saying that feels good. Buy-and-hold? Still a backtestable strategy, with one buy. Systematic investing? Perfect. Just make sure not to change your strategy in six or 12 months when there's a market pullback – timing the market is incredibly difficult and must be accompanied by solid research. If you can’t do it yourself, find someone who can do it for you. They don’t have to be cheap, and you can even find ETFs offering such strategies for almost nothing. Next time the market pulls back and you hear someone saying “buy the dip” remind them that they should have bought the last one, and shouldn’t have any cash left over. Otherwise, they didn’t follow their own strategy, and are setting themselves up for poor long-term returns.

