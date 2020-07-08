Immediate EPS expectation is down by a third. Expected to grow earnings at 6% to 6.5% pa going forward from the revised base.

Source: Dominion Energy Investor Events and Presentations

As per the Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) presentation, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) would be acquiring substantially all the Gas Transmission and Storage assets from the company for approximately $9.7 billion. In that process, a debt of $5.7 billion would be taken over by Berkshire Hathaway. Dominion will get paid approximately $4 billion. When this deal gets concluded, Dominion expects to repurchase ~$3 billion worth of common stock (later in 2020) and enhance its earnings which will decline owing to the asset sale.

In the process, the debts in Dominion's books will reduce and the credit ratings are expected to improve. Dominion also indicated that the dividend per share will be reduced to $2.50 from the current rate of $3.76 per share. What this means for the existing shareholders is that the dividend yield will drastically drop by a third from the present yield.

This is not the only event that is making news. Dominion would also take up to $3.2B in charges for the canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

I am making a quick estimate of what I could foresee as a shareholder in Dominion. With a drop in dividend yield by a third, the share price would drop obviously. The projected EPS of $3.50 (after the expected share buybacks) in the immediate continued business as indicated by the management is used for a price projection as given below:

PE Multiples on EPS of $3.50 13 14 15 16 18 20 Share Price Projected $45.50 $49 $52.5 $54 $63 $70 Dividend per share $ 2.50 Dividend Yield 5.5% 5.10% 4.75% 4.63% 3.97% 3.57%

A comparison with peers:

CMP EPS (Fwd) P/E (Fwd) Dividend Div.Yield American Electric Power (AEP) 82.12 4.27 19.23 2.80 3.41% Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 58.66 3.56 16.48 2.14 3.65% Dominion Energy (D) 73.59 3.50 21.03 2.50 3.40% Duke Energy (DUK)* 79.81 5.11 15.62 3.78 4.74% Consolidated Edison (ED) 73.10 4.27 17.12 3.06 4.19% Exelon Corp. (EXC) 37.40 2.96 12.64 1.53 4.09% NextEra Energy (NEE) 246.96 9.09 27.17 5.60 2.27% PPL Corp. (PPL) 25.88 2.44 10.61 1.66 6.41% Southern Co. (SO)* 52.61 3.14 16.75 2.56 4.87% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 63.58 2.76 23.04 1.72 2.71%

* DUK and SO are also affected by the cancellation of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline as partners in that venture. The charges and the change in expected future projection will bring in changes to forward EPS. However, the table above only projects as it stands in SA's database when I prepared this article.

The new Dominion after the asset sale is expected to:

Provide a pure-play profile to investors by narrowing the focus to state-regulated utility operations. Significantly increases long-term earnings growth rate to 5+% Peer-aligned dividend payouts Improves the credit profile and balance sheet to support the robust “green” capital investment program going forward.

I can easily see that Dominion is pricey at this stage. Going with the usual dividend yields for Dominion, I would expect the price to be well below $60. Since the strategy has changed, the new Dominion's price might get rediscovered as aligned to similar other peers such as DUK or SO, say around 15 or 16 and in which case, the price will drop to the $50-$55 range. I cannot equate Dominion to NEE which has a recent past of double-digit dividend growth rates. (I consider NEE pricey as well but for a reason).

Conclusion

I will wait for the dust to settle and wait for Dominion in its new format to discover its price in the market. It could take a while before I make a buy decision. In the meantime, as an alternate investment to Dominion, I find EXC (if it goes below $35) or ED (below $70 or near) more attractive in this space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKH, ED, EXC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold out my Dominion position and I am short its $50 (and below strike) PUTs. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell. Always, perform your own due diligence. Check the company’s history, business model, future prospects, financial situation, valuation, dividend records and whatever to align it with your investment goals.