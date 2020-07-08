Lastly, investors should consider if Ally's loan origination model presents agency risk. Ally purchases billions of dollars of auto loans from dealerships that could have relaxed underwriting standards.

Additionally, Ally's lease and consumer repossession businesses could be hurt by falling used car prices if Hertz floods the market with used cars.

Ally is also facing headwinds from a rapid 150 basis point drop by the Fed which has compressed yield spreads and made consumer lending less profitable.

Currently 29% of Ally's retail customers and 70% of Ally's commercial customers are in deferral programs. Approximately 90% of these deferrals end in late 2020 Q3.

Ally Financial is one of the largest auto loan originators in America. Around 12% of their loans are to subprime borrowers. Ally is modeling a 3% delinquency rate in 2020.

Introduction

In writing a recent blog post about an iron ore trust I noticed that car sales ticked up substantially in May and June, 2020 (see data from Fed below).

Source: FRED Total Vehicle Sales 2019 - 2020.

Still it made me think, who is buying all of these cars? Unemployment is at levels not seen since the great depression, auto fleets are not being replenished--in fact Hertz is trying to liquidate 494,000 cars--people are working from home, and overall consumer sentiment is such that they aren't likely to make a big purchase. Despite all of that evidence though, car sales rebounded sharply in May. So what gives?

I went to look at Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), which is one of the country's largest financiers of new and used cars to find some answers. Remember that Ally Financial is the reborn GMAC, or the General Motors and Chrysler lending arm that was bailed out in 2009 and was eventually spun off as a bank/auto lender in 2014.

Ally Financial today is a consumer bank, which takes deposits, and then uses those deposits (along with debt the company takes on) to help its financing activities. The auto loans it writes are considered its assets, while the bank deposits and debt are considered Ally's liabilities. Today the bank has a few lines of business, but primarily earnings are driven by retail auto loans, retail auto leases, and commercial auto which is lending to auto dealers so they can finance show room purchases and inventory restocking. Ally also does some mortgage financing, and corporate finance, but these areas together represent less than 13% of their asset base as of 2020 Q1 according to their April 2020 investor presentation.

Ally Financial Assets, April 2020 Investor Presentation (link above).

Risks to Ally's businesses

Ally has several risks to their lines of business, which I'll list below:

1) Severe swings in interest rates can cause their net margins to decrease and hurt profitability on new loan origination. In their April 2020 investor presentation, they indicated that an instantaneous 100 basis point drop in interest rates would result in a $69 million hit to Ally's revenue (see image below). Since the Fed dropped interest rates 150 basis points in March, this means that Ally can likely expect a $104 million impact to revenues in 2020.

Source: Ally Financial April 2020 Investor Presentation

2) Ally's lease business means that they have to make significant estimates about the value of the leased vehicle at the end of the lease, also known as the residual value. Ally will then resell the vehicle at the end of the lease and will either make a profit or a loss depending on the sales price relative to the assumed residual value of the vehicle made at the lease origination. Since used car values have dropped precipitously in 2020, this means that Ally's lease business is likely going to be hurt in 2020 as well.

To be fair though, bulls will point to the fact that the Manheim used vehicle value index has actually increased in May and June 2020 (see image below). However, this index doesn't take into effect the fact that many fleets like Hertz are attempting to liquidate nearly 500,000 used cars this summer. Additionally, many auto loan originators allowed leases to be extended several months due to the coronavirus (see article sections below) which caused a dearth of used auto inventory forcing a knee jerk swing up in used auto prices due to supply and demand fundamentals. When these leases eventually roll off, this will also put pressure on used car prices later this year.

Source: Manheim Used Car Value Index

3) Ally's consumer origination business is providing loans to individuals with FICO scores around 680-690 which qualifies as the "Good" range according to Equifax's scoring system. That being said, according to Ally's April 2020 presentation, around 12% of all loans are to subprime borrowers.

Source: Ally Financial April 2020 Company Presentation

Furthermore, pre-COVID-19 Ally had a delinquency rate--defined as 60 days past due--of around 0.66% which resulted in $478 million in lost revenue. Should say 5% of Ally's auto loans go into delinquency, then that would result in a revenue loss of $3.62 billion.

Source: Ally Financial April 2020 Company Presentation

4) Ally has an agency problem. Agency issues in economic terms are a conflict of interest when one party doesn't necessarily act in the best interests of another party, and instead behaves in a manner that is more consistent with their interests. For Ally, their concern is that they do not directly underwrite their own loans, instead they are dependent upon auto dealerships performing this critical function for them. In placid periods of low unemployment and economic prosperity, no agency problem may exist between Ally and the dealerships. However, during periods of economic hardship and unemployment rates not seen since the great depression, one has to wonder if dealerships are more inclined to have more lax underwriting standards. Ally describes this risk on page 15 of their 2019 10-K (quote below).

" As part of the underwriting process, we rely heavily upon information supplied by applicants and other third parties, such as automotive dealers and credit reporting agencies. If any of this information is intentionally or negligently misrepresented and the misrepresentation is not detected before completing the transaction, we may experience increased credit risk."

Recent Developments With COVID-19

Ally Financial was quick to realize the enormous financial impact COVID-19 would have on many of its customers, especially auto dealers and its retail customer base. For that reason Ally took the extraordinary steps of allowing all existing customers the ability to defer their auto loans for up to 120 days, and all new customers the ability to defer their loans for up to 90 days. These deferral policies would remain in place through the end of June 2020. For auto dealers, Ally waived floorplan curtailments, increased advances, deferred interest payments, and also acted as the conduit for facilitating PPP loans with the federal government which allowed many of the dealers to keep their staff employed during the shutdowns.

Source: Ally Financial April 2020 company presentation

On June 10th, 2020, Ally Financial had an investor webcast hosted by Morgan Stanley. In that presentation, the key takeaways were as follows:

*29% of auto loans are being deferred 120 days of existing customers, and 90 days for new customers.

*90% will exit deferral program in 2020 Q3

*About 10% of the 29% are rolling off of deferment this quarter.

*Take rates of the deferral program are much higher than other lenders in the industry.

*73% of dealers are using the deferred payment status.

*With LIBOR coming down, and Fed Rates coming down, interest rates on loans are coming down and compressing yield spreads for them.

* Ally has modeled out a worst case scenario of only approximately 3% of loans going delinquent.

To sum up the above, nearly 30% of all new and existing loan customers, and over 70% of all dealers are deferring their loan payments in 2020 Q2. About 90% of these loans roll out of deferral status in late 2020 Q3 (see image below).

Chart created by author

Should more than 3% of those customers default on their loans, then it could cause huge losses and liquidity concerns for Ally. Furthermore, as I mentioned above, Ally has to wonder about agency problems with dealers who may have been desperate to sell cars and wrote some questionable loans. Those loans would effectively give the buyer a "free" car for 90 days until the deferral rolled off.

Conclusion

Ally Financial is currently facing several major threats to its business model. Rock bottom interest rates, low consumer demand for new cars and car leases, dropping used car values, and an extremely high uptake of loan deferral programs from existing and new customers. All these factors combined could result in serious liquidity concerns for Ally come late 2020 Q3 when 90% of Ally's deferrals roll off. While Ally has indicated that they are holding back cash to weather an up to 3% delinquency on consumer auto loans, one has to wonder if that projection is woefully inadequate. In my opinion investors should likely wait till the dust settles in Q3 before moving forward with a long position in Ally.

