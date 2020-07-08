Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) belongs to the telecommunications sector, which is one of the most resilient sectors to the severe recession caused by the pandemic. It has also raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years. As a result, the stock is likely to entice some income-oriented investors who look for a reliable and growing dividend. However, investors should note that TDS has a markedly volatile performance record and lackluster growth prospects ahead.

The telecommunications sector is one of the most resilient sectors in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. It is not completely immune, as many stores closed for a considerable period during the lockdown period and thus the revenues of the companies in the sector were inevitably affected. However, this sector is undoubtedly much more resilient than most other sectors. To be sure, TDS is one of the extremely few companies that provided guidance for the results of the full year in the last quarterly report. The company kept its guidance for its service revenues intact while it lowered its EBITDA guidance by 5% due to the pandemic.

Moreover, TDS has an 82% stake in U.S. Cellular, which is the primary growth driver of TDS. U.S. Cellular has enjoyed 59% growth in data traffic this year and has exhibited a remarkably low postpaid churn rate, between 1.2% and 1.4% in each of the last five quarters.

On the other hand, the total operating revenues of U.S. Cellular remained essentially flat in the last quarter, as an 11% decrease in equipment sales offset the modest growth in the retail service revenues. Moreover, the other divisions of TDS, namely the residential wireline, broadband and voice connections, have failed to grow for several years due to the intense competition prevailing in this business.

As a result, TDS has exhibited a markedly poor and volatile performance record. Over the last decade, TDS has grown its revenue only 4% and its earnings per share have fallen 15%, from $1.31 in 2010 to $1.12 in the last 12 months. In other words, TDS has failed to grow its earnings over the last decade, in which the economy and the stock market have enjoyed the longest bull market in history. This poor performance amid highly favorable economic conditions certainly raises a red flag for the stock. Moreover, the volatile performance record indicates the absence of a reliable long-term growth strategy.

The daunting performance record of TDS can be attributed, at least in part, to the small size of the company and the nature of its business. Telecommunications companies need to invest excessive amounts on the upgrading and the maintenance of their networks year after year just to remain competitive. AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) have the capacity to follow such a strategy thanks to the millions of customers they have. On the contrary, TDS has only about 5% of the customer count of each of its gigantic peers and thus it is incapable of following its competitors in technological investments.

Income-oriented investors may be enticed by the exceptional dividend growth record of TDS. The company has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years and the stock is currently offering a 3.4% dividend yield, which is much higher than the 1.8% dividend yield of the S&P.

It is also worth noting that TDS has grown its dividend at a 4% average annual rate over the last five years. While this growth rate is not exciting, it is decent.

However, it is critical to note that TDS has been growing its dividend without growing its earnings over the last decade. As a result, its payout ratio has nearly doubled, from 32.6% in 2010 to 62.0% in 2019. Consequently, the margin of safety of the dividend has significantly shrunk over the last decade.

Even if the company exhausts its means to protect its dividend in the event of an unexpected headwind, investors should not expect material dividend growth in the upcoming years, particularly given the high debt load of the company. Its net interest expense consumes 73% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $3.8 billion. This amount is 165% of the current market cap of the stock and approximately 30 times the annual earnings of the company. Therefore, it is undoubtedly excessive. Telecommunications companies tend to carry high debt loads due to the hefty amounts they spend on infrastructure, but the debt load of TDS is certainly excessive, particularly given the absence of clear growth prospects.

To sum up, TDS has an exceptional dividend growth record and is one of the most resilient stocks during the ongoing coronavirus crisis thanks to the nature of its business. However, income-oriented investors should not rush to purchase this stock, given its poor and volatile performance record and the intense competition, which has been exerting a strong drag on the results of the company.

