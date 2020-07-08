FX Weekly: Keep An Eye On China's 10Y Yield

Macro News

Global: Investors’ appetite for risky assets such as equities has remained strong in the past week despite the rising uncertainty and the constant increase in permanent job loss (economists estimate that nearly 3 million jobs in the US have been lost since the pandemic began). However, the surge in excess liquidity in developed nations coming from the massive liquidity injections from major central banks and the rising Total Social Financing, a broader measure of credit and liquidity in the Chinese economy, have been pricing in further upside in equities within the next 6 to 12 months (figure 1, left frame). We are convinced that the upside gain in equities remains limited in the near term. However, we prefer to be defensively positioned by holding risk-off assets such as the Japanese yen or US dollar rather than taking a short position in equities at current levels.

The sharp collapse in bond yields globally in the past cycle has led to the conclusion that most developed economies will experience a ‘Japan-like’ scenario in the coming years. While this is true in the short term due to the post-Covid-19 deflationary forces coming ahead, inflation expectations could start to rise sooner than participants have anticipated, which could result in higher bond yields globally. We are confident that the massive fiscal deficits in an area of protectionism and isolationism will end up being inflationary.

China: Despite the persistent increase in Chinese equity outflows, equities have been on fire since their March lows and registered a 6 percent gain on Monday, their largest daily gain since the 2015 summer ‘bubble’. The yuan has also been receiving strong bids in recent weeks. It seems that traders have been playing the yuan as a hedge against political uncertainty in the west.

Euro: The picture still looks very gloomy for the Euro area, where 40 million workers are now under a subsidized jobless scheme (in other words, 40mil jobs at risk). We definitely think that the rising political risk in most of the countries due to the elevated unemployment rate will offset most of the positive economic news and therefore weigh on European assets and the single currency.

UK: In the past 5 years, the UK switched from being the top performer among the G7 economies to the bottom of the league following the Brexit referendum. It is clear that the slow ‘recovery’ in the Euro area combined with the Brexit uncertainty will both weigh on the economic activity in the medium term, which should continue to weaken the pound despite its undervalued status. We do not think that the sterling has found a bottom yet.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD Net Specs

Figure 2 shows that while the aggregate net short specs on the US dollar has constantly been increasing in the past year (from -130K to +104K contracts), the greenback has remained strong against most of the currencies. Investors have turned increasingly bearish on the USD amid the Fed's aggressive liquidity injections and the large US fiscal deficits. However, we still think that the dollar has the potential to appreciate in the near term.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: We remain slightly bearish on the single currency and take the opportunity to short the pair each time EURUSD experiences a brief rally. There are two main resistances on the topside: the long-term downward trending line and the 1.1445 resistance, which represents the 50% retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range. We went short at 1.1310 with a first target at 1.12 (tight stop at 1.1410).

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: The sterling has received bids in the past week on the back of a strong risk-on environment; signals on Cable are mixed, but we do not feel confident in buying the momentum given the high valuations of equities. We remain cautious and would avoid risk-on currencies such as GBP. EURGBP consolidated slightly, but we could see some support at 0.8920 (38.2% Fibo of 0.8310-0.93); we are slightly bullish in the near term.

USD/JPY: We remain slightly bullish on the Japanese yen in the current environment. We did not manage to enter our short order at 108.30, but we would keep it as the 200D SMA (108.40) could act as a strong resistance in the short term. AUDJPY is also approaching a key resistance at 76 (downward trending resistance line) and it could also be interesting to play the reversal on the pair.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

AUD/NZD: The pair continues to consolidate lower; the next support stands at 1.0540, which corresponds to the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 1.00-1.1430 range and the 200D SMA. We are still bearish on the pair and are waiting for higher levels to short some (1.0720 seems to be a good entry level).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/CHF: The Swiss franc continues to strengthen against the greenback and is currently approaching the low of its 5-year range. We will try to go long at 0.93, keeping a stop at 0.9185 with a first target at 0.95.

Chart Of The Week

In recent years, analysts have used the copper/gold ratio as an important key indicator that gauges global economic health. While gold prices tend to rise in periods of uncertainty and aggressive money printing, copper, which is a key industrial metal that is mostly used for industrial consumption, tends to perform strongly when the global economic activity is booming. This is the reason why the copper/gold ratio has co-moved strongly with the US 10Y yield.

This chart shows another interesting co-movement between copper and the China 10Y yield. With US LT yield being kept at artificially low levels due to the aggressive stimulus run by the Fed, China bonds may reflect a better gauge of economic activity. Is the rise in copper and China 10Y indicative of a reflation trade?

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Conclusion

Even though we saw a rebound in risk appetite in the past few days, we remain defensively positioned and would favour the US dollar and Japanese yen over risk-on currencies (i.e. GBP or AUD). We do not expect volatility to bounce in this 'shy' week, which should keep most of the currency pairs in their recent tight ranges.

