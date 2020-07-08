They have ample liquidity and can easily avoid ending their 52-year streak of dividend increases.

Their track record is hard to beat, and they have the people in place to keep it going.

Far more than a simple shopping center REIT, they add value in many ways.

What a year so far! The longest bull market in US history was not killed by an ordinary recession, but instead by a pandemic. A brief oil supply war added some spice.

I've written previously here, and in more detail for our members at High Yield Landlord, about my purchases through the March declines. It was exciting to acquire a variety of investment-grade REITs at greatly reduced prices.

I added twice to my position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during March, more than doubling my share count. Just now, I added 20% more shares and remain tempted to add more. I share the reasons why in this article.

What FRT Is

FRT is classified by NAREIT as a shopping center REIT. Most such REITs emphasize centers anchored by grocery stores. FRT does not, although more than 60% of their centers do have grocers.

Instead, FRT emphasizes diversity, as Figure 1 illustrates. While retail is a common element, they also provide residential, office, and hotel buildings integrated within their centers. They consider only a quarter of them to be grocery-anchored.

Figure 1. FRT emphasizes diversity in focus, use, and location. Source.

FRT is quite diversified by category, with 44% of Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") coming from office, residential, and essential retail (Figure 2). Their top 25 tenants account for only 28% of ABR, and in total, they have more than 3,000 tenants.

This commitment to diversity in their income stream provides consistent growth throughout economic cycles. This enabled them to sustain their dividend and growth of Funds From Operation ("FFO") right through the Great Recession, with only a very small dip in FFO in 2009. In contrast, the grocery-anchored REITs all saw FFO drop substantially and all cut their dividends. Since 2010, FRT has grown their FFO per diluted share at a 6% rate.

Figure 2. FRT also emphasizes diversity in tenant type. Source.

Advantageous locations are a priority for FRT (Figure 3). They emphasize first-ring suburban areas around major cities. In those areas, they manage to find substantially higher household income than any of their "peers" and higher population density than all but Urban Edge (NYSE:UE).

Figure 3. Keys to the success of FRT. Source.

By selecting locations with high barriers to entry and limited competition, FRT is able to insist on landlord-friendly lease terms. They retain a high level of control over the properties. We will see how they use this shortly.

How FRT Adds Value

It is important that FRT does not increase the returns to its investors by just raising the rent on existing properties. In shopping and some other sectors, this is not how the REIT game is played well.

In the typical case, FRT finds and buys a property with the features described above. Often, some of its storefronts are leased at below-market rents at the purchase. Some incremental income comes from marking them to market as they renew.

But the real magic comes from changing the market. Investing in redevelopment and further development of the property has a sequence of effects.

All of them also increase the market rent for the pre-existing storefronts:

Facade renovations and site improvements increase rental value

Adding pad sites for additional storefronts increases rental value

Leasing excess land to a shadow anchor increases rental value

Adding residential units increases traffic and rental value

Adding office or hotel units increases traffic and rental value

FRT describes this as "creating neighborhoods where communities can live, work, shop, dine, and play."

All these things increase the value of the property. Once the increased rents are realized, the property shows a corresponding increase in value.

In the case of Tower Shops, which they detail here, FRT created $113M of new value from a $32M investment. Other cases they show are not that lucrative but do show returns on investment from 7% to 9%.

FRT also does development, at slightly lower return on investment. I've visited Pike & Rose (Figure 4) since they developed that site. It is impressive.

Figure 4. The Pike & Rose development by FRT. Source.

FRT does not emphasize what many REITs call "capital recycling" in their presentations, but one can see in their filings that they do recycle capital. Once one has fulfilled the potential of a property, one can sell it and realize the value created. One can use the resulting funds to enable development or redevelopment of additional properties.

The FRT Balance Sheet

FRT is one of the few (<10) REITs with an A- or better credit rating from S&P. As Figure 5 shows, their debt-related parameters are outstanding. Their debt maturity structure is also excellent.

This spring, they have closed on $700M of Notes at advantageous interest rates. They have taken advantage of cheap credit to load up for more expansion.

Figure 5. FRT has achieved stellar credit ratings and the related parameters one would expect. Source.

FRT has issued somewhat more than a million shares per year during the past 5 years, raising more than $100M each year. They have issued few shares in 2020, while their stock price has been suppressed.

This period of cheap debt and underpriced stock is a time when a firm with a solid balance sheet should add debt to pursue opportunities. That appears to be what they are doing.

The FRT Track Record

Over the long run, FRT is one of the very few REITs to achieve a long-term total return well above 10%. Their track record is truly outstanding.

What's more, their management continuity makes future outstanding performance credible. The executive team averages more than 18 years with FRT. They also emphasize best-in-class management practices with regard to the independence and management of their Board.

With all the context above, it is not really surprising that the 52-year CAGR for dividend growth has been 7%. Figure 6 shows their illustration. FRT is a just plain tremendous REIT.

Figure 6. The much displayed but ever amazing history of FRT dividend increases. Source.

Recent Events

FRT reports, in their June 1 update, that they proved able to collect less than half the rent owed by retail tenants in April and May. This is no surprise; it is the same story across all of retail.

Of course, they are negotiating with tenants who did not pay, seeking to arrange rent deferrals. That story will play out over the next year or two.

The good news is that they collected more than 90% of the rents owed by office and residential tenants. As a result, FRT collected 54% of May rents by May 28. This is above the pace they were at for April at its end, and April was up to 57% at the end of May.

FRT also reports that all-in, break-even, cash collection is roughly 60%. So, they are only a few percent short of breaking even without including dividend payments.

We can work with numbers from REITbase.net to consider a worst case. Dividends ran about $300M (one-third of revenue) in 2019. If they continue to pay dividends, with incremental increases to keep their streak going, it will cost them $600M through the end of 2021.

Let's assume that COVID-19 has much bigger impacts that I would expect, and they only break even through 2021 without dividends. Add in the $340M of upcoming maturities, and they need $940M.

FRT has $2B of liquidity, including nearly $1B in cash on hand. Suppose they do continue the dividend. Nothing is guaranteed, but I expect that they will. In this scenario, their debt would increase by 30% by the end of 2021.

Assume that EBITDA returns to its 2019 value in 2022. If FRT did nothing, fixed charge coverage would drop from 3.5 to 3.1. Debt/EBITDA would increase from 5.6 now to 7.3.

However, FRT has $25B in total assets. My own guess is that they would sell 4% of their assets to keep their debt metrics where they are now.

FRT has been growing FFO at 6% a year over the past decade. This reflects growth in assets, so it would not take them long to get back to where they were.

More realistically, the economy is re-opening, in whatever fits and starts, and will not shut down again. FRT will collect rent from a much larger fraction of their tenants, they will prove able to roll their 2021 debt forward, and they will not need to add much debt at all to keep paying and growing the dividend.

Recent Price Action

Figure 7 shows the recent price action in FRT. During March, it fell to $64, less than half its value during much of 2019. It went up near $100 during the REIT rally that ended in early June.

Data by YCharts

Figure 7. Recent FRT prices. Source: YCharts.

But, now, the price is back in the low $80s. This is a silly price for a genuine blue-chip operation that will soon return to an FFO above $6 per share and is highly likely to keep paying above $4 per share in annual dividends.

With a current dividend yield near 5%, FRT remains one of the real steals of the 2020 bear market in REITs. It made enormous sense to add to my position.

So, I did. Maybe you should, too.

