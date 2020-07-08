Core Portfolio Half Year Review - Current Recession Created One Of The Best Investment Opportunities

What stocks to buy after the US stock market almost runs to its all-time high while the US economic recovery is still a question mark.

Current Recession Created One of The Best Investment Opportunities

Recession is generally defined as

two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth as measured by a country's gross domestic product - GDP

There is no denying that the US economy is currently in a recession. The US GDP was down 4.80% in Q1 2020. The current forecast for Q2 2020 GDP is to fall 40% - 55%. It is still a question mark whether the US economy can have a quick recovery in the following quarters.

It is not surprising that most of the stocks were beaten down big during the recession. But it is our belief that the best investment opportunities are always created during a recession. The reason is simple - history tells us that the US economy will eventually recover sooner or later and restart its growth.

Many companies may not survive the recession. If the stocks can survive after the economy down cycle, they may make the biggest runs from their beaten-down prices. History also showed that 90% of companies will survive.

Below are some of the examples as to how some of the stocks recovered from the 2007-2009 financial crisis:

Apple (AAPL) from $11.00 to $360.00;

Bank of America (BAC) from $3.00 to $35.00;

Mortgage Insurance Radian Group Inc. (RDN) from $0.95 to $25.00;

Auto parts maker Dana Incorporated (DAN) $0.25 to $35.00, etc.

We see no exception in the current recession. It is much easier to see many future 10-baggers after the current recession is over than when the market is during its bull runs. Patient investors will be rewarded handsomely if they carefully select the beaten stocks and hold them for 4 or more years.

Our service manages two model Portfolios

Momentum Portfolio &

Core Portfolio

In this article, we will focus on our Core Portfolio and only give a very brief review of our Momentum Portfolio as it only runs for six months.

Momentum Portfolio

The Momentum Portfolio was reset back to $30,000 and started another round of run by the end of 2019.

The Portfolio is also called Short-Term-Play Portfolio. The maximum holding period for each pick is one month and may involve day-trading.

Our target is to grow our Portfolio from $30,000 into $300,000 in 4 years. We need to grow the Portfolio 78% each year to achieve our goal:

$30,000 -> $53,400.00 (year 1) -> $95,052.00 (year 2) -> $169,192.56 (year 3) -> $301,162.75 (year 4)

The Portfolio closed at $46,848.70, or up 56.16% by the end of June 2020 and ahead of our goal so far. See the chart below for its month-by-month performance:

Core Portfolio

Investment Strategy

Before going into our half-year review, we would like to briefly describe our investment strategy including the ways to identify which stocks to buy, when to start a position, risk control strategy and when to sell.

Buying a Stock

The Portfolio is for the buy-and-hold type of investors. The maximum holding period is 4 years.

of investors. The maximum holding period is 4 years. Fundamentals will be the most important consideration when adding a stock into our Portfolio.

The stock must be traded in one of the three major markets: NYSE, Nasdaq, or Amex. The stock should have enough liquidity. No OTC or Pink Sheet stocks. No penny stocks.

Long only. May buy bull-leveraged ETF. Never short a stock, never buy a bear ETF, never buy in the margin, and never use hedging.

The Portfolio will be highly diversified. No sector will be weighted more than 10% of Portfolio's balance. The Portfolio can hold a maximum number of 35 stocks at a time.

Never fully invested. Always keep 10% - 40% of the Portfolio's balance in cash. The amount of cash reverse will be depending on the market condition.

Three steps of buying strategy - or averaging down strategy: Step 1: new pick, in general, must fall at least 50% from its year high or dropped at least 90% from its all-time high. No stop-loss is placed after our buy. We will sell our pick for a loss only if we see fundamental changes or the stock falls below $1.00 or about to fall below $1.00. Step 2: add a position if our pick falls 50% from our first buy price. Step 3: add another position if the stock falls another 50% from our second buy price.



Selling a Stock - Profit Protection Rules

If a stock closed 7% - 60% higher after our buy, we will set a trailing stop at half of its gains. Sell half position if the trailing stop is hit.

If a stock closed 60% - 100% higher after our buy, we will set a trailing stop at 10% below its gain. Sell half position if the trailing stop is hit.

If a stock closed more than 100% higher, we will sell half position and let the other half run.

Some of our picks may exempt from the above rules. We will mark those picks and just hold them.

Profit protection is a very important part of our Investment Strategy. When we have a big profit after our buy, we want to book some profit from our holdings. During volatile times like we have now, stocks can move up/down big and we do not want our big profit slip away. In addition, the profit can be put into our cash reserve to make new buys.

The above Strategy does have some drawbacks. The biggest one is on the 50% down rule. Many stocks with strong fundamentals do not fall over 50% from their year highs even when the market crashes. Therefore, we missed picking many such stocks during recent market crashes. We may make some adjustments later. There are other problems as well. But as a whole, it worked fine.

Core Portfolio Half Year Review

The Core Portfolio was reset back to $300,000 by the end of 2018. Our goal is to grow the money from $300,000 to $1,000,000 mark in 4 years. That is, we need to grow the Portfolio with an annualized 35% return to achieve our goal:

$300,000 -> $405,000 (year 1) -> $546,750 (year 2) -> $738,112.50 (year 3)-> $996,451.87 (year 4)

The Portfolio closed at $476,759.34 by the end of 2019 or up 58.92%. Click the link to see a detailed discussion for our 2019 result.

The market made a huge V-shaped run in the first six months this year. Crashed in March and almost fully recovered in the next 3 months.

Our Portfolio was also down in January and February, up slightly in March, and made big runs in the next three months.

The Portfolio closed at $648,411.56, by the end of June 2020, up 36.00% so far this year and made a total return of 116.14% since its inception one and a half years ago. See the table below for the Portfolio's performance vs. S&P 500's during the same period:

The chart below shows the month-by-month Portfolio's performance vs. S&P 500's:

The Portfolio currently holds 30 picks and the cash reserve is $198k.

The chart has shown that recession provided a much better return. Our Portfolio gained only 16.76% in the first six months in 2019 and ran up to 34.26% by the end of October. Now it is already up 36% in the first six months this year.

The Big Winners

Our Portfolio produced one >300% gainer; two >200% gainers and seven doubles from different sectors in the first six months this year:

In addition, eight picks gained 60% - 99% after our buy and those picks could become our next doubles in later months.

Let us look at some of our winners:

Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

We bought three beaten-down stocks for our picks in the energy sector at the beginning of this year before the market crash:

Range Resources Corporation;

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) &

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG).

The result so far: we have two big winners and one big loser. RRC was the top winner so far among all of our picks, up as high as 307.61% from our buy price. SWN gained as high as 177.37% but XOG was down 57.14%.

XOG was sold just before it became a penny stock and we never bought it back. It is a $0.27 stock now.

We made two buys on RRC this year. The first buy was on 01/23/2020 at $3.37 and we added a position on 03/10/2020 at $1.97, 41.54% below our first buy price. Our second buy price was not the best price. RRC bottomed at $1.61 two days after our second buy.

In fact, after reviewing all our 2020 buys/sells, it showed that we are not a good bottom fisher, neither we are a good seller. 90% of times, stock prices keep dropping after our buys and stocks keep running after our sells.

For example, we sold part of our RRC holdings on 04/09 at $4.20 for a 113.20% return and sold more shares at $6.05 on 05/07 for a 207.11% return. The stock ran to $8.03 later.

For SWN, we had two sells: first, sold part of our holdings at $2.25 on 03/17 for a 64.23% return when we were a little panic fearing that the market may drop more. SWN did pull back big to $1.55 after our partial sell before it resumed its run. The good thing is that we still have quite a lot of shares left after our first profit-taking. The second sell was on 04/21 at $3.10 for a 128.28% return. The stock eventually topped at $3.80.

We recently bought ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) to replace XOG as our third pick in the energy sector. Our buy price was $15.81 and it almost doubled after our buy when the crude oil price ran from $20/bbl to over $40/bbl.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)

SAVE was our second-best pick. Our Portfolio currently has two stocks in the airline sector: SAVE and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL).

We made our first UAL buy in late January but sold it during the market crash for a 22.49% loss as we were not sure how big the damage from the coronavirus pandemic will be on the airline sector.

We bought UAL back on 04/15/2020 at $30.40 after the market made some recovery. But our buy timing was totally off as its share price cut almost half to as low as $18.18 after our buy. We did prepare to double our position at $15.00 and double it again at $7.50 using our three-steps buy strategy. But it stopped moving further down and made a run to $48.69 later, up 60.16%, turned from a big loser into a big winner. We sold half position at $45.65 for a 50.16% return and bought the shares back at $31.90.

We added SAVE into our Portfolio after we watched it testing its bottom for the second time. This is a rare time we bought it at nearly its bottom - $7.30 and it made a big run from the bottom. But unfortunately, we sold half position on 05/29 at $12.80 when it pulled back from $13.90 high by using our second profit protection rule, gained only 75%. We did not make additional sells later even after it ran to $25.56.

The road for the airline industry recovery will not be smooth. But it is our belief that things will return to normal in 1-2 years and our investment will be rewarded handsomely.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

This was our recent pick for COVID-19 vaccine play, an unexpected gift as we did not expect to see it make 200%+ run in three weeks. The stock stayed flat for two weeks after our buy and its run happened after the company announced $71 million contracts from DoD.

We bought two COVID-19 vaccine-related stocks and another one is also in a run but so far it is in slow motion. But the potential return from that pick could be much higher.

We sold part of our holdings on 06/25 in the pre-market session at $34.50 for a 209.42% return after holding it three weeks.

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 2x Shares ETF (BRZU)

BRZU is a leveraged ETF. It is now 2xbull (previously 3xbull) ETF of iShares MSCI Brazil Fund ETF (EWZ).

Brazil's stock market was hit much harder than the US and most other countries' markets. It crashed nearly 60% from its year high of 48.41 to the March low of 20.14 and did not make a V-shaped recovery.

Instead, it has been in its base building stage for two months. We bought BRZU when EWZ tested its bottom for a third time, believing that EWZ will make a triple bottom play. We also made our short-term target projection that once breakout occurred, it may run to $32-$33 levels and it did. BRZU made a 140% run in one month.

We bought BRZU at $41.15 on 05/14 and sold part of our holdings at $82.80 three weeks later for a 101.22% return. This ETF continued its run to $99.14 after our sell.

Our Portfolio still holds all the above picks except NUGT after some profit takings.

After deducting the realized losses, our Portfolio had $125,722.40 realized net profit this year and had a total realized net profit of $276,362.20 since its inception.

The net realized profit allows us to make additional picks as we want to dig out more potential future multi-baggers in later months. So far, the Portfolio has not produced any 10-bagger.

The Big Losers

The table below lists our biggest losers in the past six months and we only bought UAL back and have no plan to buy others back in the near future.

Please be noted that those losers are the realized losses. Our Portfolio currently holds several big losers. The biggest loser is Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), the worst performer among the US banks, down 41% from our buy.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) - in movie theater chain business. The stock has been in a clear downtrend even long before the COVID-19 virus attacked the US and the world. We sold this pick when we smelled its possibility of bankruptcy for a 58.46% loss. It dropped further to $2.00 after our sell then bounced back on the news that the company obtained 5 billion investment. But it is still a question mark whether the money can save the company.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) - down 53.35%. This is our pick for dividend play. Since we bought it in January 2016, we have received a $7.82 dividend. But once the company announced to cut its quarterly dividend from 0.50/share to 0.01/share, we sold it.

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) - down 41.72%. It is a leveraged play on the natural gas ETF - 3xbull of The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG). We sold it due to UNG's big and continuing contango problem. UGAZ is also going to be delisted.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NUGT) - It is 2Xbull ETF on the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). We sold it when it had very strange behavior: it went down big for a few days even when GDX did not drop at all. We bought it back later when its behavior returned normal.

What Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2020

The Market Outlook

S&P 500 closed at 3,130.01 by the end of this week. See its daily chart below.

The chart showed that it is currently in another consolidating phase very similar to its previous one seen in April - May. We believe that the S&P 500 will have difficulty breaking out 3,200. Support will be in the 2,900 - 3,000 levels.

Then it may either be breaking down or be breaking out depending on how the market reacts to Q2 earnings results.

Our view: we will see a breakout, not breakdown.

In our article published on Seeking Alpha on December 30, 2019, we predicted that the S&P will make an additional 10% - 15% run in 2020.

S&P 500 closed at 3,230 in 2019. An additional 10% - 15% gain will bring the S&P 500 to 3,550 - 3,710 range by the end of 2020.

That prediction was made before the coronavirus attacked the world.

Based on the current market momentum, we now raised our target that the S&P 500 will end 2020 in 3,600 - 3,800 range.

What Stocks to Invest for the Rest of this year?

Many stocks have made huge runs since bottomed in March. The question facing many investors is: is there any company left still worth investing at this time. Our answer: yes, such good investment still exists but needs time to dig it out.

Some of our current picks:

Micron Technology (MU) - $49.83, in the semi sector, a world-leading memory maker. The stock made 690% run from its previous down cycle low of $9.31 and has been in $30 - $60 range last two years. The stock did not fall back to $10.00 in the current business down cycle. Instead, it found strong support at the $30.00 level. Many investors missed to buy at $30.00 and are waiting to see the stock drop to $30.00 again to buy.

But that may not happen as the company continues making money. The stock is currently out-of-favor as good earnings and raised guidance cannot bring the stock price higher.

The company is expected to make $2.80 per share this year and $4.68 in 2021 for a nearly 70% y-o-y growth. But its forward P/E is only around 10, much less than the S&P current average P/E of 26. If we assign its forward P/E to 20, the stock should be valued at around $100.00, a double from its current price.

.

Radian Group Inc. - $15.51, in the mortgage insurance sector. The stock recently made a run from $9.53 to $19.34 high but pulled back big. Investors fear that the mortgage default may raise big in the coming months as unemployment still presents a problem. But we do not believe that the situation will be worse than during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Buying in dips should be Ok.

Biotech stocks - Many of this year's 10-baggers come from beaten-down low priced stocks in this sector. INO, one of our picks, is one of them. It made over 1,300% return in six months from last December's $2.30 to last week's $30.00+. Our Portfolio is currently overweight in this sector and almost all of our current picks are up 100% and more. We will continue looking for additional possible future 10-baggers.

Stocks in the shipping sector - Many of the stocks in this sector had big runs recently but almost all are pulled back to year lows again. Our Portfolio currently has no position in this sector and we plan to make a buy later.

Conclusion

Our Portfolio gained 36% in the first six months of this year. We picked 10 doubles with 1 gaining over 300% and 2 over 200%. Also, either additional picks gained anywhere from 60% - 99%, those picks may become our next doubles as well.

We want to continue our effort to dig out more doubles for the rest of this year.

We try to be a disciplined investor. That is, we want to follow our Investment Strategy closely including how to pick a stock, how to manage our Portfolio and how to protect our profit, etc.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC, SWN, INO, BRZU, UAL, SAVE, UCO, WFC, MAXR, MNK, ENDP, X, RDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.