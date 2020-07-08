The 7 Stocks In My Portfolio

I have made some portfolio adjustments in the last few months and feel obligated to summarize my current holdings for new and old readers alike. I have done an in-depth write-up on all of the companies I own (they can be found on my author page), but I will summarize my investment thesis for each holding and provide a price target where applicable. I have two types of investments in my portfolio: long-term compounders that I plan to hold indefinitely, and value/special situation stocks that I plan to sell at a specified price. At the end of the article, I share some thoughts about companies I like but no longer own; these are companies I will be keeping an eye on and might invest in again if the price is right.

Current Holdings

Company: Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Investment Type: Value

Current Share Price: $0.93 (Before the reverse split that might be coming)

Price Target: $3.50-$4.00

Investment Thesis: IPI has been a painful company to own in recent years, but I believe the value of the company's assets and their potential to generate free cash flow in a more hospitable environment are worth 3-5x what the market is currently willing to pay for the company. The company generates revenue from selling potash fertilizer and from selling water to oil and gas companies operating in the Permian Basin of the United States. Potash prices have been hovering near decade-lows for a number of years now, and IPI stands to benefit immensely when they return to more historical levels. In the meantime, the company has built a nearly $40 million/year water business that generates high cash margins. The theory is that cash generated from the water business should keep IPI solvent long enough for potash prices to improve. With potash prices remaining in a slump and low oil prices putting pressure on Permian producers, IPI is facing a multitude of operational difficulties. That being said, I think there is enough of a margin of safety in the company's assets to keep me invested in this potential multibagger.

Company: Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)

Investment Type: Special Situation

Current Share Price: $2.25

Price Target: N/A (I will sell when ongoing litigation is resolved)

Investment Thesis: NTIP is a patent company that is currently collecting zero revenue from patent royalties. This sounds unappealing, but the company is close to resolving a legal dispute that could result in them recouping tens of millions of dollars in back pay from customers. NTIP also has no debt, cash that covers over 85% of their current market cap, and a small investment in a biotech firm that is close to announcing Phase 2b clinical trial results for their primary drug candidate. In the event that NTIP wins its legal dispute or their biotech announces positive trial results, the company's share price could jump 50% overnight. If both of these scenarios don't go in NTIP's favor, then downside is limited to the small gap between their market cap and their cash balance. The risk/reward ratio is incredibly favorable, though I admit I have grown frustrated at how long it is taking for these two catalysts to play out.

Company: Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI)

Investment Type: Value

Current Share Price: $3.21

Price Target: $8.00

Investment Thesis: GIFI is an old school asset play. The company is trading at 70% of net cash and owns shipyards that are worth more than their stated book value. GIFI's book value, which is not inflated by goodwill or intangible assets, is a whopping $150 million against a market cap of only $49 million. The company has historically had terrible operating performance (to the point of having negative gross margins), but they have a new CEO and a turnaround plan in place. I think even a modestly successful improvement in operating performance will send the stock price much higher, though performance improvements are likely to be over a year away.

Company: Image Sensing Systems (ISNS)

Investment Type: Value

Current Share Price: $3.59

Price Target: $4.50

Investment Thesis: ISNS is an overlooked nano cap company that fell with the general market during the initial coronavirus crash and hasn't rallied with the rest of the market. The company has generated remarkably consistent earnings and free cash flows since making a CEO change in 2016. ISNS has no long-term debt and over 25% of their market cap in cash. I think a private buyer would pay $25 million for the company, a 30% premium above the current market cap of $19 million. The company's cash position adds a margin of safety against short-term liquidity threats.

Company: Atkore International (ATKR)

Investment Type: Long-Term Compounder

Investment Thesis: ATKR is a prototypical long-term compounder. The company generates ample cash flow, and there are clear avenues for management to reinvest that cash at a high rate of return. ATKR has a successful track record of buying small companies in adjacent business areas, growing ATKR's portfolio of products. This allows the company to offer bundling value to their customers and makes it easier to win new business. As ATKR grows, I expect additional growth to get easier. The company is trading at a low multiple to earnings and cash flow, which makes it a good time to buy future growth at a cheap price.

Company: Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Investment Type: Long-Term Compounder

Investment Thesis: SFIX is a technology company disguised as a clothing retailer. The company has invested heavily in data science and their user experience, which allows them to steadily and efficiently grow their customer base and extract additional value from existing customers. Each new customer makes the company's algorithms that much better and adds stable, recurring revenue to the company's bottom line. I think SFIX stands to benefit from social and demographic trends, and I trust that the leadership has a good grasp of the company's competitive advantage. It is also appealing that the company has been profitable since their IPO and is trading at a relatively cheap valuation compared to other tech companies.

Company: Lear Corporation (LEA)

Investment Type: Long-Term Compounder

Investment Thesis: LEA management has shown the ability to reliably generate free cash flow and deploy capital to grow the business profitably. The company has been able to make numerous tuck-in acquisitions while maintaining an appealing 15% return on their invested capital. I believe the company's brand and operational capabilities form a moat against competition, and I appreciate that the company has rewarded shareholders with a dividend and share buybacks in good times. I admit I have some concerns that coronavirus will set LEA back a few years (the company has suspended the dividend and buybacks to conserve cash), but the company's balance sheet discipline has put them in a secure place to ride out the storm.

Companies I Have Sold

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG): SEDG has been my best performing pick of the last five years, but I sold my position on concerns that the price had run up above my fair value estimates. Despite growing revenue and earnings at a steady pace, I am not comfortable paying a 40+ PE multiple for the company's shares. I think there is a small threat that SEDG will start to get squeezed by lower-price competitors offering an optimizer solution and by higher-end microinverter solutions becoming cheaper over time, and I would like a higher margin of safety to compensate for that risk. I still like the company and would happily reinvest if the share price comes down to the $100 mark.

Fonar (FONR): I have concerns about the viability of FONR's business model if we see major changes to the US healthcare system and did not intend to buy shares in the company. When the share price got down to the low teens in March, I felt that I was being fairly compensated for the policy risk and started a small position. I sold this position quickly (in hindsight too quickly) as the stock bounced back in the following month.

Flanigan's Enterprises (BDL): I was optimistic that BDL could survive and thrive in a recession, but I did not predict coronavirus and shelter-in-place orders. I was not comfortable holding a restaurant company that operates in Florida, given the current environment. When there is a readily available vaccine or reliable treatment options for COVID-19, I will give BDL another look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPI, GIFI, NTIP, ISNS, ATKR, SFIX, LEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor