Walmart (WMT) has seen its online business benefit from the impact of COVID-19, and the underlying business remains a strong one. However, no stock should be bought at any price, and Walmart's current premium to fair value does not make the stock a buy at present - despite how well it is performing.

Walmart's decent performance is related to its multi-year investment in e-commerce - an investment it has made to head off the competitive threat posed by Amazon.com (AMZN). For Q1 2021, online sales grew 74%, and the revenue of $134.62 billion and net income of $3.99 billion is a sign of how profitable Walmart has progressively got since its 2019 annual figures were reported, which ties in with when the firm itself predicted that e-commerce would begin delivering meaningful returns.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 482.13 billion 14.69 billion 2017 485.14 billion 13.64 billion 2018 499.91 billion 9.86 billion 2019 514.41 billion 6.67 billion 2020 523.96 billion 14.88 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Walmart's investor relations page.

Of course, one must look at the Q1 2021 results in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was inevitable that online grocery sales would rise under lockdown - grocery accounted for 54% of online sales in Q1 2021. However, it would be unwise to assume that this trend will abate once COVID-19 abates - the pandemic has seemingly accelerated a trend that has been coming anyway.

Walmart will be able to continue its profitability due to its improved e-commerce service, and due to the competitive advantages that has served it well hitherto: as a low-cost retailer, Walmart is able to pressure suppliers to lower costs on goods and make up for this with bulk sales. This benefits customers and ensures repeat customer, enabling Walmart to sustain the pressure it exerts on suppliers.

This business model accounts for Walmart's profitability in comparison to competitors such as Target (TGT) and Costco (COST), whose most recent quarters were not as profitable. Even Amazon overall still lagged behind Walmart in overall profitability in the most recent quarter.

Retailer Quarterly Revenue ($) Quarterly Net Income ($) WMT 134.62 billion 3.99 billion TGT 19.62 billion 284 million COST 37.27 billion 838 million AMZN 75.45 billion 2.54 billion

That profitability accounts for Walmart's position among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), as the retailer has rewarded shareholders for 47 years with consecutively rising dividends. And with a payout ratio of 43.15% and reported free cash flow of $5.27 billion, that streak may continue for another three years (and beyond), at which point Walmart will qualify as a Dividend King.

Walmart's balance sheet is of little concern at present either, due to how profitable the firm is. Long-term debt of $63.15 billion is offset by a net worth of $74.11 billion, and total current liabilities of $82.65 billion are offset by total current assets of $63.33 billion, cash-on-hand worth $14.93 billion, and total accounts receivable of $5.03 billion. However, competitive pressure, ongoing investment, and COVID-19 have had an impact on future growth, and earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 5.63%. It is vital, then, that Walmart be bought at a fair price.

At close of market on 07/06/2020, Walmart traded at $118.89 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 07/06/2020, Walmart traded at a share price of $118.89 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 based on earnings-per-share of $5.26, and a forward P/E of 21.91 based on projected earnings-per-share of $5.43. Both metrics are lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 25.39, though the current dividend yield of 1.82% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.41%. Furthermore, both P/E metrics are lower than the general merchandise stores sub-sector average of 26.56, but not far out of line from the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.34. The valuation picture is somewhat mixed on most metrics.

Metric Walmart Sub-sector Index P/E 22.61 26.56 22.34 P/CF 11.79 13.03 13.83 P/B 4.97 6.95 3.20 P/S 0.63 0.62 2.18

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

This makes it necessary to establish what fair value for Walmart is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.51 (22.61 / 15 = 1.51) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $78.74 (118.89 / 1.51 = 78.74). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.89 (22.61 / 25.39 = 0.89) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $133.59 (118.89 / 0.89 = 133.59).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.46 (21.91 / 15 = 1.46) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $81.43 (118.89 / 1.46 = 81.43). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.86 (21.91 / 25.39 = 0.86) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $138.24 (118.89 / 0.86 = 138.24).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.32 (2.41 / 1.82 = 1.32) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $90.07 (118.89 / 1.32 = 90.07). Finally, I will average out these estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $104.41 (78.74 + 133.59 + 81.43 + 138.24 + 90.07 / 5 = 104.41). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 12% at this time.

In summary, the superiority of Walmart the business is not in dispute, and its success in e-commerce will enable it to maintain that superiority in the years ahead. That said, no stock is worth a 12% premium to fair value, no matter how excellent the underlying business is. Consequently, Walmart at this time is a hold, but not a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.