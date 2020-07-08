As the chart below shows, we've recently seen a major rally in shares of Chinese electric vehicle company Nio (NIO). Investors have been pouring money into this space recently, with Tesla (TSLA) itself soaring to a valuation of more than a quarter trillion dollars. It was just about a month ago when Nio launched a capital raise to bring in much needed funds, but the recent price action makes me think the company should double down.

This was a stock that in late 2019 was basically left for dead, hitting a 52-week low of $1.19 as its huge losses fueled major cash burn. The coronavirus situation in China certainly didn't help, but a return to growth has investors thinking of major potential down the road. It was just a month ago that the company announced it was selling stock, with the offering being priced at $5.95 per American depositary share (the "ADSs").

Investors have since bid up many electric vehicle names, primarily helped by a stronger than expected Q2 delivery print from Tesla. Nio also had a better quarter than originally forecast, with June deliveries of 3,740 being a record monthly high. The company has seen a dramatic increase in units sold since the February low as seen below, and its Q2 total of more than 10,300 vehicles was also a quarterly record. That number is small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, yet Nio's market cap of $15 billion is more than 60% of the market cap of US auto giant Ford (F).

The rising deliveries come even before Nio gets set to launch its third model, the EC6. Specifications for this vehicle are coming soon, as the company looks to get this vehicle to market before the Tesla Model Y launches in China. Nio has also recently started deliveries of its new and much improved ES8 SUV, which has been a key part of the 2020 turnaround.

That gets me to the company's financial situation, which isn't exactly pretty. At the end of the March 2020 quarter, NIO had just over $350 million in cash and investments on the balance sheet. However, the company also had over $1.56 billion in total debt, a good portion of which could end up being converted to equity. At the end of 2019, the company had just over $150 million in cash and $1.15 billion in debt, so you can see how the net debt balance has increased in just three months.

It will be interesting to see what the balance sheet looked like at the end of Q2, given more expected losses and the potential for some debt conversions, along with the recent strategic investments taking place. A number of those previous convertible debt offerings came with equity conversion prices in the low to mid single digits. Thus, it's likely that those investors will trade in their debt for equity given where shares trade currently. As a result, Nio investors are going to see a bit more dilution. There were already over 1 billion ADS outstanding before the June offering, and Yahoo Finance shows an outstanding count of 1.14 billion right now.

At this point, would investors really blink at say another 50 million share offering? Even if the deal priced at $12, or about 10% below Tuesday's close, that would bring in $600 million in fresh capital. Those funds would certainly help improve the balance sheet, and would allow for continued investments in future growth. It's better to raise money from a position of strength than one of weakness, and I believe that the recent rally in Nio shares allows that to occur.

